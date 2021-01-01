« previous next »
It's highly highly unlikely but the fact that he might be available on a free makes it at least a possibility. The only way this ever happens is if he wants it to happen. I am 100% sure we are interested, well, who wouldn't be. I just don't think we'd want a situation where we have to put up competing offers against other teams. We have a brilliant wage structure and I don't see us breaking it, nor should we. Giving him parity with Mo would be the fairest deal we could offer and I doubt he'd accept that. I'd still love to see him join, but not at the cost of selling Mo. If it's a choice between extending Mo OR signing him, I am taking Mo.
Well, one thing is certain, we are definitely not signing Mbappe if Mo is still with us. The only scenario where we could sign Mbappe is if Mo leaves for Saudi Arabia in the summer, and we get a substantial transfer fee for him. At the moment, that doesn't seem very likely. Mo looks happy with us, and to be honest, I would love if he finishes his career with us ...
99% delusion, 1% faith my bretheren.
