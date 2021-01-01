It's highly highly unlikely but the fact that he might be available on a free makes it at least a possibility. The only way this ever happens is if he wants it to happen. I am 100% sure we are interested, well, who wouldn't be. I just don't think we'd want a situation where we have to put up competing offers against other teams. We have a brilliant wage structure and I don't see us breaking it, nor should we. Giving him parity with Mo would be the fairest deal we could offer and I doubt he'd accept that. I'd still love to see him join, but not at the cost of selling Mo. If it's a choice between extending Mo OR signing him, I am taking Mo.