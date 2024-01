I was put in my place suggesting this in the Transfer thread but still think he may end up at City.

1. Madrid need Haaland not Mbappe in terms of the position they're short.

2. City can afford to pay the obscene wages.

3. Mbappe isn't going to want to play in a mikey mouse league and fail to win the CL forever and if Madrid isn't an option and we're not an option (and we're not I don't think) where else can he go?

4. Yes City have got players for left forward but they're not working with limited resources like non financially doped clubs so this needn't be a huge consideration.



That said, maybe he goes to Madrid and just plays down the middle, I'm sure he's capable of it.