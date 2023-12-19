« previous next »
Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask

Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Yesterday at 07:39:52 pm
Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask.
Last Edit: Today at 12:39:53 pm by SP
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:40:06 pm
Ah its the Mbappe season again. We will be linked to him to put pressure on Real Madrid to sign him..not that they wont see straight through the nonsense.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:42:29 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 04:57:42 pm
More likely an acutual ninja turtle signs than Mbappe

Thats no way to talk about Kalvin Phillips.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:47:23 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:25:58 pm
Yes, it was reported that Salah earns around £1 million per week, including his image rights and his personal endorsement deals. He is getting £50,000 per week from Adidas alone. Of course, that is nowhere near the £270,000 per week that Mbappe is getting from Nike as the main promoter of their Jordan brand ...

If Salah is only(i know) getting 2.5m from Adidas a year, he should really be moving to nike. :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:58:53 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:47:23 pm
If Salah is only(i know) getting 2.5m from Adidas a year, he should really be moving to nike. :D

I was always surprised why he stayed with Adidas. OK, Messi was always their biggest promoter, but Mo would have certainly got more from Nike or Puma ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:00:57 pm
#Mbappe2024
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:03:19 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 07:28:59 pm
These so called links to Mbappe are laughable. He's even more nailed on for Madrid than Bellingham was. And if he ever did move to England he'd want to live in London.

Not back to the London thing again..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:05:21 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 07:40:06 pm
Ah its the Mbappe season again. We will be linked to him to put pressure on Real Madrid to sign him..not that they wont see straight through the nonsense.

The funny thing is, Real Madrid are the ones putting the pressure on Mbappe to make his decision until January 15th ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:18:01 pm
Surely Madrid would be better off triggering Haaland's release clause this summer, they have some talented wingers but no striker of note in the squad currently.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:30:11 pm
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 11:18:01 pm
Surely Madrid would be better off triggering Haaland's release clause this summer, they have some talented wingers but no striker of note in the squad currently.

I see that as the most likely scenario, with Mbappe staying at PSG and getting a new contract ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:31:01 pm
Mbappe was watching that tonight and knocking one out I think...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:37:58 pm
Oh, Samie.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #12 on: Today at 01:08:27 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 03:36:18 pm
Even if Salah moves to Saudi Arabia, we aren't going to offer Mbappe half a million a week in wages imo. He would have to take a massive wage cut to come here.

Pay as you play?
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 19, 2023, 01:30:57 pm
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Donkey drivel.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #13 on: Today at 02:29:53 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #14 on: Today at 03:46:45 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 07:39:52 pm
Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask.
pretty pretty please!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #15 on: Today at 08:07:40 am
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 07:28:59 pm
These so called links to Mbappe are laughable. He's even more nailed on for Madrid than Bellingham was. And if he ever did move to England he'd want to live in London.

100%
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #16 on: Today at 08:09:32 am
Personally, I think we have a 90% chance of signing Mbappe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #17 on: Today at 08:48:34 am
Mmbop comes across as having a bad attitude so I'm not sure he'd be great for us anyway, not that we have a chance
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #18 on: Today at 09:05:48 am
This Kylian story won't go away until he joins Madrid. For me, it has always been if FSG would make an exception for one marquee talent a la NBA/NFL...

But we have to be clear, KB only joins if Salah is transferred to Saudi in the summer for a minimum of £175 million AND if Madrid nix him, once and for all.

He'd have to prove he wasn't all about money and explain to Klopp why he wants to join Liverpool.

Then he'd only getting anywhere near the money raining on him in Paris when Liverpool win the PL and CL trophies.

And he'd have to learn the counter-press.

So yeah, and if Uma Thurman wants to join me at the heated pool, we WILL play Monopoly for as long as she
desires.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #19 on: Today at 09:13:48 am
Quote from: QC on Today at 08:09:32 am
Personally, I think we have a 90% chance of signing Mbappe.
mine is 93%, you gotta double check your standard deviation
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #20 on: Today at 10:16:36 am
Mbappé has been a global superstar since he was 17 and even the President of France was laying on the charm offensive to keep him in country. He's really started to show some prima donna behaviour in recent years. In the unlikely event he did end up here, I'd put my money on it going sour pretty quickly with Klopp who values modesty and puts the team beyond everything else. Can't see Mbappé counterpressing either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #21 on: Today at 10:22:18 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:16:36 am
Mbappé has been a global superstar since he was 17 and even the President of France was laying on the charm offensive to keep him in country. He's really started to show some prima donna behaviour in recent years. In the unlikely event he did end up here, I'd put my money on it going sour pretty quickly with Klopp who values modesty and puts the team beyond everything else. Can't see Mbappé counterpressing either.
He'd do well here. At the end of the day, he's similar to Mo in the sense that he wants to win and he's very ambitious.

He's desperate to win the Ballon d'Or and winning the CL is a pathway for him. Realistically speaking, he can win it here or at Madrid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #22 on: Today at 10:31:15 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:16:36 am
Mbappé has been a global superstar since he was 17 and even the President of France was laying on the charm offensive to keep him in country. He's really started to show some prima donna behaviour in recent years. In the unlikely event he did end up here, I'd put my money on it going sour pretty quickly with Klopp who values modesty and puts the team beyond everything else. Can't see Mbappé counterpressing either.

I don't think he'd have any issues on the pitch, he's a hardworker despite his status, but the likely contract "package" makes it a no go really. While I can see the logic in someone who has already made as much money as him choosing to prioritise football over finance, the reality is he is going to ensure he's financially one of the best compensated in the world wherever he goes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #23 on: Today at 10:36:48 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:16:36 am
Mbappé has been a global superstar since he was 17 and even the President of France was laying on the charm offensive to keep him in country. He's really started to show some prima donna behaviour in recent years. In the unlikely event he did end up here, I'd put my money on it going sour pretty quickly with Klopp who values modesty and puts the team beyond everything else. Can't see Mbappé counterpressing either.

Even if there is a small chance of us signing Mbappe (only as a replacement for Salah), Jurgen will embrace it, and get him to the next level, which in this case means winning multiple Ballon d'Or rewards for the player, but also multiple Premier League and Champions League titles for us. Mbappe is one of the few players in the World who is actually on the same level or better than Salah, with some room for improvement.

I still think that he will stay in his comfort zone at PSG, but if he decides to leave, I think that our chance of signing him is actually better than people think. I am not worried one bit about the financial implications of the deal, since signing him would be a massive commercial operation, and not the regular football transfer. That is why only Real Madrid and LFC are in the picture for him, because only these two clubs are big enough and good enough at the moment to capitalise on Mbappe's commercial appeal ...

Last Edit: Today at 10:46:34 am by PeterTheRed ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #24 on: Today at 10:50:26 am
Haaland to Madrid and Mbappe to City makes the most sense in a purely football sense. But Im not convinced Madrid will pursue the striker they actually need over the global superstar theyre bound to covet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #25 on: Today at 10:58:02 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:50:26 am
Haaland to Madrid and Mbappe to City makes the most sense in a purely football sense. But Im not convinced Madrid will pursue the striker they actually need over the global superstar theyre bound to covet.

Mbappe is not interested in joining Man City. He has a sportswashing project of his own, in his home city ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #26 on: Today at 10:59:36 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:50:26 am
Haaland to Madrid and Mbappe to City makes the most sense in a purely football sense. But Im not convinced Madrid will pursue the striker they actually need over the global superstar theyre bound to covet.

Mbappe isn't going to go from one sports washing project to another and I can't imagine the Qatari's letting Abu Dhabi get one over them like that.

Man City have never really even been tenuously mentioned as a potential club for him. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #27 on: Today at 11:22:58 am
Anyway City already have Jack Grealish is his preferred position lol
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #28 on: Today at 11:24:18 am
To be fair, Mbappe would most likely want to live in London and play for super clubs like Chelshit and Arsenal so he can hang out around the Palace mix with the tourists, take selfies, go to the museum of stolen statues, buy souvenirs etc... stuff he can't have in Paris. ::)

Just like Klopp, Guardiola, Ronaldo who joined London clubs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #29 on: Today at 11:24:57 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 11:22:58 am
Anyway City already have Jack Grealish is his preferred position lol

They have also signed Doku for £56 million in the summer, on top of Grealish. Man City are not in the running for Mbappe ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #30 on: Today at 11:54:46 am
Quote from: Aeon on Today at 11:24:18 am
To be fair, Mbappe would most likely want to live in London and play for super clubs like Chelshit and Arsenal so he can hang out around the Palace mix with the tourists, take selfies, go to the museum of stolen statues, buy souvenirs etc... stuff he can't have in Paris. ::)

Just like Klopp, Guardiola, Ronaldo who joined London clubs.

Is he a big Hodgson fan ???
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #31 on: Today at 12:22:05 pm
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 11:18:01 pm
Surely Madrid would be better off triggering Haaland's release clause this summer, they have some talented wingers but no striker of note in the squad currently.

This.  Seems to be one of the few holes in their squad right now. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #32 on: Today at 12:32:47 pm
I always have to laugh at the 'X player wouldn't want to live in X place' comment

Do you think Mbappe is sitting on the sidewalks of Parisian cafe's every day sipping coffees? He's probably the most famous person in the entire country. He probably leaves the house for training in the morning and spends about 20 hours indoors every day. Same goes for most footballers whether they're on his level or well below it.

The conversation has become very tired because I'd genuinely be stunned if it happened, I'd love to see it though. For me we could absolutely justify it if Salah was sold for 150 million plus. His wages would become available as would Thiago's. I read yesterday his contract was up in the summer, thought he had another year. Sign on fee would be a record like, but whatever it is would probably be small compared to what you'd have to pay to get him out of his contract.

Imagine him and Trent on that right hand side. It would give other players even further appetite to sign for Liverpool too (if we could afford to buy anyone for the next three seasons  ;D). Klopp would have him all fucking day, by the way folks, I don't have any doubts about that. I just don't see it happening, I reckon he'll stay at PSG actually. As for Liverpool, our next major signings will probably be Matip's long term replacement and a defensive midfielder. Then I guess we wait and see if Salah's staying because he'll need another contract if so.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #33 on: Today at 12:40:47 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:32:47 pm
I always have to laugh at the 'X player wouldn't want to live in X place' comment

Do you think Mbappe is sitting on the sidewalks of Parisian cafe's every day sipping coffees? He's probably the most famous person in the entire country. He probably leaves the house for training in the morning and spends about 20 hours indoors every day. Same goes for most footballers whether they're on his level or well below it.

The conversation has become very tired because I'd genuinely be stunned if it happened, I'd love to see it though. For me we could absolutely justify it if Salah was sold for 150 million plus. His wages would become available as would Thiago's. I read yesterday his contract was up in the summer, thought he had another year. Sign on fee would be a record like, but whatever it is would probably be small compared to what you'd have to pay to get him out of his contract.

Imagine him and Trent on that right hand side. It would give other players even further appetite to sign for Liverpool too (if we could afford to buy anyone for the next three seasons  ;D). Klopp would have him all fucking day, by the way folks, I don't have any doubts about that. I just don't see it happening, I reckon he'll stay at PSG actually. As for Liverpool, our next major signings will probably be Matip's long term replacement and a defensive midfielder. Then I guess we wait and see if Salah's staying because he'll need another contract if so.
His priority is to win the Ballon d'Or. 
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Reply #34 on: Today at 12:58:06 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:32:47 pm
I always have to laugh at the 'X player wouldn't want to live in X place' comment

Do you think Mbappe is sitting on the sidewalks of Parisian cafe's every day sipping coffees? He's probably the most famous person in the entire country. He probably leaves the house for training in the morning and spends about 20 hours indoors every day. Same goes for most footballers whether they're on his level or well below it.



20 hours indoors come on now 😂

Is he Batman ?
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Reply #35 on: Today at 01:00:11 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:58:06 pm
20 hours indoors come on now 😂

Is he Batman ?

Outside of training though, what does your social life look like if you're one of the most famous people in the country? He can't be walking the streets freely.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #36 on: Today at 01:06:22 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:58:02 am
Mbappe is not interested in joining Man City. He has a sportswashing project of his own, in his home city ...
That argument makes no sense. To the contrary, I cant see him take a pay cut to leave PSG, and a non-oil club wont match his demands.
He would have been at Real long ago if they would have afforded him.

And yeah, we're not gonna pay 1M per week, plus another million off the records, to sign him.
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Reply #37 on: Today at 01:08:10 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:00:11 pm
Outside of training though, what does your social life look like if you're one of the most famous people in the country? He can't be walking the streets freely.

Wouldn't anywhere apart from patches of places around the world. But it's easier some places, weather in England doesn't help unless he goes and lives in Torquay and commutes 😂 but 20 hours in your house a day is depression and anxiety stuff.

Madrid and Barcelona do well out of this reasoning.

Ultimately that's not the reason anyway. We just don't have the money for that. It's why we are sat here with one title in the last 5 years not 3. Man City are a roided up relegation merry go round club


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #38 on: Today at 01:08:12 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:06:22 pm
That argument makes no sense. To the contrary, I cant see him take a pay cut to leave PSG, and a non-oil club wont match his demands.
He would have been at Real long ago if they would have afforded him.

And yeah, we're not gonna pay 1M per week, plus another million off the records, to sign him.
He technically took a pay cut by rejecting Saudi. At the end of the day, his priority is to win big trophies so that he can win the Ballon d'or.

That's why he preferred PSG to Saudi despite them freezing him out earlier.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #39 on: Today at 01:09:44 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:40:47 pm
His priority is to win the Ballon d'Or.
Then he should go to Real, because that competition is basically only for la liga players.

A nice trivia question: Who is the only Premier League player to have won ballon dor?
