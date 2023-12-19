I always have to laugh at the 'X player wouldn't want to live in X place' commentDo you think Mbappe is sitting on the sidewalks of Parisian cafe's every day sipping coffees? He's probably the most famous person in the entire country. He probably leaves the house for training in the morning and spends about 20 hours indoors every day. Same goes for most footballers whether they're on his level or well below it.The conversation has become very tired because I'd genuinely be stunned if it happened, I'd love to see it though. For me we could absolutely justify it if Salah was sold for 150 million plus. His wages would become available as would Thiago's. I read yesterday his contract was up in the summer, thought he had another year. Sign on fee would be a record like, but whatever it is would probably be small compared to what you'd have to pay to get him out of his contract.Imagine him and Trent on that right hand side. It would give other players even further appetite to sign for Liverpool too (if we could afford to buy anyone for the next three seasons). Klopp would have him all fucking day, by the way folks, I don't have any doubts about that. I just don't see it happening, I reckon he'll stay at PSG actually. As for Liverpool, our next major signings will probably be Matip's long term replacement and a defensive midfielder. Then I guess we wait and see if Salah's staying because he'll need another contract if so.