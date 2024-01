I don't get why we get Neville. He hates commentating us, we hate listening to him. Who is winning here? I guess we are talking about it so sky wins (like always).



He is one shit commentator. He was a bit better a year or two ago but seems to have gone backwards. It doesn’t appear that he does much research, is often caught out by the laws of the game and his agenda is clearly anti-Liverpool. He reacts to what he hopes he sees rather than what he actually does see. He often makes a quick statement about an incident and then when the evidence shows otherwise he digs his heels in and looks silly. He makes far too many claims of forwards diving when he clearly just uses his gut reaction. It’s really annoying listening to him as his comments are poor and often blatantly biased.I’d prefer to listen to Mark Goldbridge or Alice Abrahams who are staunch United supporters but can be positive and fairly unbiased at times.