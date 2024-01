Thinking back, I'm made up with last night. We've not played particularly well most of the season but managed to pick up a large point haul. But of late we've been the better team in most games and performances are really positive. Priorities are keeping Joe fit until Robbo gets back as that's our most worrying area.

We're fortunate Jota and Mac are back as Mo and Endo leave.

I'm still not sure if we've got a title in us but there's definitely a chance and I don't believe city will get more than 85 points.



Remember the media campaign against Benitez with both regards to zonal marking and rotation? Well now of course Zonal is commonplace and rotation is an accepted and essential part of football. Klopp has managed his rotation better than any of our rivals and we had an energy that I haven't seen from anyone else at this time of the year. Whatever happens it's gonna be fun.