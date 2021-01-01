« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 New Mo 49 86Isak 54 Jones 74 Gakpo 78 Botman 81  (Read 11950 times)

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,347
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 New Mo 49 86Isak 54 Jones 74 Gakpo 78 Botman 81
« Reply #600 on: Today at 08:32:41 am »
That pass from Jones for Diaz, for the first disallowed goal, might just top every other pass in the game- even Diaz's pass for Salah's goal. Gerrard and Xabi would be proud of that.
Also, Nunez is playing the Firmino role extremely well for such a big man. Absolutely skillfull and a great pass on him.

People said the subs killed the game against Arsenal, but as soon as Jurgen subbed him in on the wing, we finally had penetration into the box on a regular basis and he provided cutbacks and a square or two... they just weren't finished off, or no-one thought to run into the space they were fired into.

He's a very valuable player- just like Firmino.

Another thing- now that Jota's back, we've got another one apart from Nunez who makes those penetrating runs into the box. He's just very sneaky about it. Jota likes to be just next to the keeper. That's his marker- his man.
How we missed him against United and Arsenal!
« Last Edit: Today at 09:06:33 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 241
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 New Mo 49 86Isak 54 Jones 74 Gakpo 78 Botman 81
« Reply #601 on: Today at 08:50:59 am »
Agree Jota was a big miss for those 2 games. Think we would have won at least one of them. He's our best poacher in the box
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 586
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 New Mo 49 86Isak 54 Jones 74 Gakpo 78 Botman 81
« Reply #602 on: Today at 08:54:55 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 08:17:47 am
Curtis Jones is boss. Superb goal.


Almost a Bobby no look goal there Curtis lad
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,347
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 New Mo 49 86Isak 54 Jones 74 Gakpo 78 Botman 81
« Reply #603 on: Today at 09:02:00 am »
I love Endo! He's mad ;D

He either takes the ball or the man. There is no quarter or fucks given. What a brick-wall player!
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,298
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 New Mo 49 86Isak 54 Jones 74 Gakpo 78 Botman 81
« Reply #604 on: Today at 09:06:17 am »
Jota takes a couple of strides but he is clipped (that part isnt up for debate). A foul in the box is a penalty. Jota could have attempted to stay on his feet and kick the ball into an empty net but regardless, its a foul.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 New Mo 49 86Isak 54 Jones 74 Gakpo 78 Botman 81
« Reply #605 on: Today at 09:07:07 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 08:27:59 am
I stayed the distance. Was shouting fuck you at the telly when we scored the 4th because I knew it would finally shut him up. The US channel with Jim Beglin I tried earlier was freezing. Maybe I will in future watch with the volume down and radio commentary. I used to listen as a kid to games on the radio. Can't remember any bias back then they just said what was happening.

to be honest Aldo was nearly as bad criticising Darwen but he at least acknowledged the good stuff.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,347
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 New Mo 49 86Isak 54 Jones 74 Gakpo 78 Botman 81
« Reply #606 on: Today at 09:10:22 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 08:50:59 am
Agree Jota was a big miss for those 2 games. Think we would have won at least one of them. He's our best poacher in the box
I was livid in those games- foaming at the mouth at the lack of penetration into the box... and when we did get into the box, the lack of anyone running into, or occupying the spaces that we fed balls into. We were uncharacteristically braindead.
I was crying out for a Jota or even a Mane. We finally got it half-right when we had Nunez out on the wing against Arsenal, but that was only for a few minutes and we still needed a poacher or a runner.

That's why he's so good(and I guess that counts for all other poachers too- myself included["You know, I'm also a bit of a poacher myself.."] - although I'm crap ;) ).
He's always got eyes on the keeper and he wants to be just next to him. It's not that he wants to run into the box and finish off chances- his ultimate aim is to be around the keepr, cause then you have the best chance of scoring. A defender's always going to give a keeper space and they don't want to block his view... and that's where he wants to be. The keeper is his marker.

That's how he manages to sneak in next to, or near him- and buries them. Even if an attack is on and he isn't in the box- you'll see him run towards the keeper- he wants to be level with him- next to him or just in front of him- blocking anyone else.
It just so happens that, that's where the space is.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:27:30 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,722
  • Free at last!
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 New Mo 49 86Isak 54 Jones 74 Gakpo 78 Botman 81
« Reply #607 on: Today at 09:13:52 am »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 11:58:27 pm
Joe was utterly imperious tonight, as was Endo.

Dom showed the best and worst tonight as well, but my Christ, that was good to watch but the enjoyment of it was almost, but not quite, overshadowed by the utterly appalling commentary by Neville on Sly as from start to finish, it was nauseating a) how many time Ratboy contradicted himself b) how utterly desperate he (and the other bellwhiffs) were for Saudi to get back into it, despite them being utterly battered and c) how blatantly unaware of the rules of football they are.

Add in VAR again leeching the spontaniety out of the sport.

Special mention to Beheddie's utterly clueless interview at the end. A masterclass of utter twattery from a manager that is well out of his depth and being found out to be the overachieving, clueless prick that he is.

There's a thread elsewhere about this, but events of this game means it gets a mention here as well because we know now what the final answer is to the question of corruption in the game. There is none...

What there is, however, is a pool of utterly atrocious, gutless, clueless, imbecilic and quite frankly embarressments for officials in the Premier league. They're too shite to be corrupt. FML. Refereeing standards are by far the worst I've ever seen at any time. It's a complete farce and with VAR is going to be the complete and utter ruin of the game as we know it. Anyone could see that Taylor lost the plot there and allowed it to be open season with fouls going unpunished. I despair.

Having now watched it back, agree completely. Only thing you missed on the game is that Curtis was immense.
As others have said with more luck we could have been out of sight. Felt sorry for Nunez, he missed a really good chance 1 on 1 but could have had 2-3 more where he had no time and the keeper was well placed.

Commentary from Sky was just terrible, claiming both Diaz and Jota dived, but also persistent narrative on Nunez.

Taylor, lost control of the game as he started to allow very poor challenges and then supposedly played advantage, only not to book him later, but as ever Mo was wrestled without intervention, players pulled back. Yet they hit the ground and its a foul. He is one of many terrible refs with ridiculous VAR reviews.
Even Longstaff didnt claim for their 'pen' as it clearly wasnt one.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,268
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 New Mo 49 86Isak 54 Jones 74 Gakpo 78 Botman 81
« Reply #608 on: Today at 09:14:21 am »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 11:08:00 pm
He should have been booked for violent conduct rather than unsporting behaviour. Utter bullshit as usual
Joelinton is a decent player, but his game revolves around banging into players late, niggling fouls like grabbing and pulling that refs seem to ignore.
Given that he isnt the captain, the number of times he was in taylors face arguing should have been a yellow. Tony was quick to clamp down on Diaz and Salah for dissent.
As for that Longstaff, he got away with shoving VVD in all that hullabaloo after the foul. Taylor all most lost control when Saudi went full petulant.


Beheady feeling under pressure.
Never understood the fuss about him. Lets face it Bournemouth got progressively worse under him. At least Potter had Brighton playing good football.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,345
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 New Mo 49 86Isak 54 Jones 74 Gakpo 78 Botman 81
« Reply #609 on: Today at 09:18:54 am »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 10:20:06 pm
Howe wanting a pen for the longstaff incident :lmao
instead of wasting time with interviews, he should beheading home.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,268
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 New Mo 49 86Isak 54 Jones 74 Gakpo 78 Botman 81
« Reply #610 on: Today at 09:23:02 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:32:41 am
That pass from Jones for Diaz, for the first disallowed goal, might just top every other pass in the game- even Diaz's pass for Salah's goal. Gerrard and Xabi would be proud of that.
Also, Nunez is playing the Firmino role extremely well for such a big man. Absolutely skillfull and a great pass on him.

People said the subs killed the game against Arsenal, but as soon as Jurgen subbed him in on the wing, we finally had penetration into the box on a regular basis and he provided cutbacks and a square or two... they just weren't finished off, or no-one thought to run into the space they were fired into.

He's a very valuable player- just like Firmino.

Another thing- now that Jota's back, we've got another one apart from Nunez who makes those penetrating runs into the box. He's just very sneaky about it. Jota likes to be just next to the keeper. That's his marker- his man.
How we missed him against United and Arsenal!

When the SlySports interviewer tried to have a dig at Nunez Kloppo put them back in the box.
He explained how Nunez had continually pulled the two centre backs to him freeing space for the others. Obviously a tactical weapon.
Btw has that Schar feller got labyrinthitis. He kept falling over.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,347
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 New Mo 49 86Isak 54 Jones 74 Gakpo 78 Botman 81
« Reply #611 on: Today at 09:37:26 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:23:02 am
When the SlySports interviewer tried to have a dig at Nunez Kloppo put them back in the box.
He explained how Nunez had continually pulled the two centre backs to him freeing space for the others. Obviously a tactical weapon.
Btw has that Schar feller got labyrinthitis. He kept falling over.
And that's why they don't like him- he calls them on their bullshit and it makes sense.

They know only one role for a big man at the centre of attack, and it must be frustrating when they can't uphold the narrative.

Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:18:54 am
instead of wasting time with interviews, he should beheading home.
  ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,608
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 New Mo 49 86Isak 54 Jones 74 Gakpo 78 Botman 81
« Reply #612 on: Today at 09:46:27 am »
I can't find any extended highlights where I can see all their (fucking) fouls, only a couple with the goals.

Can anyone share a link?

Ta.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,954
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 New Mo 49 86Isak 54 Jones 74 Gakpo 78 Botman 81
« Reply #613 on: Today at 09:50:13 am »
Haven't watched much of Saudicastle for obvious reasons but that Anthony Gordan is a bit shit isn't he. Loves a dive also
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,611
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 New Mo 49 86Isak 54 Jones 74 Gakpo 78 Botman 81
« Reply #614 on: Today at 09:50:36 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:23:02 am
When the SlySports interviewer tried to have a dig at Nunez Kloppo put them back in the box.
He explained how Nunez had continually pulled the two centre backs to him freeing space for the others. Obviously a tactical weapon.
Btw has that Schar feller got labyrinthitis. He kept falling over.

This is what I love about Klopp. Slysports complaining that Nunez doesn't score in a game we scored 4 in and had another disallowed. Jurgen doesn't care who scores the goals as long as they're scored - and as long as every player in the team is pulling their weight and doing their part he's satisfied.

With Endo, Nunez and now Jota back, we have some right marauders in this team. It's amazing.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,347
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 New Mo 49 86Isak 54 Jones 74 Gakpo 78 Botman 81
« Reply #615 on: Today at 09:57:39 am »
Very unprofessional from SpecSavers there, I must say....





But it's hailarious! :lmao

« Last Edit: Today at 10:04:23 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,347
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 New Mo 49 86Isak 54 Jones 74 Gakpo 78 Botman 81
« Reply #616 on: Today at 09:59:25 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:46:27 am
I can't find any extended highlights where I can see all their (fucking) fouls, only a couple with the goals.

Can anyone share a link?

Ta.
Ya go mate.

https://www.youtube.com/v/ZbsQPAO3890

0:06 - Pass from Jonesey...


EDIT: Oops- I misread your post! ;D
Gunna keep it up anyway. Sorry mate.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:06:17 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 241
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 New Mo 49 86Isak 54 Jones 74 Gakpo 78 Botman 81
« Reply #617 on: Today at 10:02:43 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:10:22 am
I was livid in those games- foaming at the mouth at the lack of penetration into the box... and when we did get into the box, the lack of anyone running into, or occupying the spaces that we fed balls into. We were uncharacteristically braindead.
I was crying out for a Jota or even a Mane. We finally got it half-right when we had Nunez out on the wing against Arsenal, but that was only for a few minutes and we still needed a poacher or a runner.

That's why he's so good(and I guess that counts for all other poachers too- myself included["You know, I'm also a bit of a poacher myself.."] - although I'm crap ;) ).
He's always got eyes on the keeper and he wants to be just next to him. It's not that he wants to run into the box and finish off chances- his ultimate aim is to be around the keepr, cause then you have the best chance of scoring. A defender's always going to give a keeper space and they don't want to block his view... and that's where he wants to be. The keeper is his marker.

That's how he manages to sneak in next to, or near him- and buries them. Even if an attack is on and he isn't in the box- you'll see him run towards the keeper- he wants to be level with him- next to him or just in front of him- blocking anyone else.
It just so happens that, that's where the space is.

When Jota skipped away for the one on one with the keeper. I was so confident he would score. Skips past the keeper and then was cruelly hacked down. I love Nunez but his one on one earlier in the game you just don't have the same confidence. He usually just blasts at the keeper
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liv 4 vs 2 New Mo 49 86Isak 54 Jones 74 Gakpo 78 Botman 81
« Reply #618 on: Today at 10:04:51 am »
amazing performance. was like Newcastle had 10 players
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 