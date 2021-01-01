Agree Jota was a big miss for those 2 games. Think we would have won at least one of them. He's our best poacher in the box



I was livid in those games- foaming at the mouth at the lack of penetration into the box... and when we did get into the box, the lack of anyone running into, or occupying the spaces that we fed balls into. We were uncharacteristically braindead.I was crying out for a Jota or even a Mane. We finally got it half-right when we had Nunez out on the wing against Arsenal, but that was only for a few minutes and we still needed a poacher or a runner.That's why he's so good(and I guess that counts for all other poachers too- myself included["You know, I'm also a bit of a poacher myself.."] - although I'm crap).He's always got eyes on the keeper and he wants to be just next to him. It's not that he wants to run into the box and finish off chances- his ultimate aim is to be around the keepr, cause then you have the best chance of scoring. A defender's always going to give a keeper space and they don't want to block his view... and that's where he wants to be. The keeper is his marker.That's how he manages to sneak in next to, or near him- and buries them. Even if an attack is on and he isn't in the box- you'll see him run towards the keeper- he wants to be level with him- next to him or just in front of him- blocking anyone else.It just so happens that, that's where the space is.