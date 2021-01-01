« previous next »
Nice Guy Eddie and the Horse Punchers can get in the bin. Absolutely battered them, lucky it wasn't 7 or 8.

Played some great stuff today. Not arsed that we missed a few chances, we'll get more clinical over time. The fact that we're still top with room to improve is very encouraging.

Horse punchers? Deary me someone using horse punchers as something that happened years ago, it's a bit like rival fans calling us bus breakers and the usual shite they come out with, let's not stoop to their level.
Klopp and his coaches are incredible. The games against Newcastle, Arsenal and United have been some of the best counter pressing performances we have put together in Klopps entire time here. Real 18-20 vibes from the side and if we can just show that quality in the final third then we would have destroyed all three sides.
I think:

Luiz's Mum & Dad, Fabinho, Bobby, Mrs Bobby, Mrs Fabinho
Goldbridge very fair on tonight's result. Why is an actual United fan more fair/ complimentary of us than a so-called unbiased broadcaster?
No league game for three weeks now. Will give players time to recover and get out of the red zone.  ;D
I was getting pretty uneasy throughout the game, and especially when they scored the corner to make it 3-2.
Would have been like one of those crazy high scoring games where everything is up for grabs in the final 5 mins and ET.

Luckily, we scored the next one and killed it.

I think its easy to criticize our finishing at times, but sometimes that is largely a matter of luck (see Gakpo´s "finish"). What we cannot fault this performance for is energy and drive. We showed lots of it, and lots of courage by Salah to step up for his pens. (but please, can Klopp consider changing the taker to someone who has a better record please...:P)
Joe was utterly imperious tonight, as was Endo.

Dom showed the best and worst tonight as well, but my Christ, that was good to watch but the enjoyment of it was almost, but not quite, overshadowed by the utterly appalling commentary by Neville on Sly as from start to finish, it was nauseating a) how many time Ratboy contradicted himself b) how utterly desperate he (and the other bellwhiffs) were for Saudi to get back into it, despite them being utterly battered and c) how blatantly unaware of the rules of football they are.

Add in VAR again leeching the spontaniety out of the sport.

Special mention to Beheddie's utterly clueless interview at the end. A masterclass of utter twattery from a manager that is well out of his depth and being found out to be the overachieving, clueless prick that he is.

There's a thread elsewhere about this, but events of this game means it gets a mention here as well because we know now what the final answer is to the question of corruption in the game. There is none...

What there is, however, is a pool of utterly atrocious, gutless, clueless, imbecilic and quite frankly embarressments for officials in the Premier league. They're too shite to be corrupt. FML. Refereeing standards are by far the worst I've ever seen at any time. It's a complete farce and with VAR is going to be the complete and utter ruin of the game as we know it. Anyone could see that Taylor lost the plot there and allowed it to be open season with fouls going unpunished. I despair.
Goldbridge very fair on tonight's result. Why is an actual United fan more fair/ complimentary of us than a so-called unbiased broadcaster?

Theres a theory that hes not actually a United fan and actually supports Forest, and its all a persona to grift money from gullible United fans
That was the Diaz we saw when he first signed. Electric tonight.

Trent nearly scored a genuine all time great goal.
Theres a theory that hes not actually a United fan and actually supports Forest, and its all a persona to grift money from gullible United fans

Yeah, I've heard that too. Do think he presents his views quite sincerely tbf and I thought he was unusually fair given the talking point Sky have tried to make of the Jota penalty etc
Theres a theory that hes not actually a United fan and actually supports Forest, and its all a persona to grift money from gullible United fans
The other United channels hate him, its great how much he winds them up. That fat headed guy with the beard and stupid haircut has basically no viewers in comparison to Goldbridge.
Don't think Luis dad likes the Merseyside weather much
Now comes the nard stretch of the season without our goalgetter Mo and No.6 Endo. This will test our squad strength to the limit.
xG of 7.5 is a record surely.
Yes and same with Goal difference. Will note 2 Penalties are like .77 XG however both fouls one is like .8 plus chance and the other is probably in the .25-.4 area
Funny how Harry Kane was basically celebrated for diving when technically fouled as a way to bring attention to it. I think they called it "clever."
Hmmm, feels like a title race

Jurgen knows it too, but maybe feels were a bit short of whats required just yet to see it through.

Momentum is key, hes going for that with his rousing of the crowd to see us through for a bit. If something clicks for us in the team, something above the normal, we can win the race.

My money on what that click is, is Curtis. Huge performance today, and hes had a few recently already.

Diaz back playing like today more regularly, Jota being Jota, Joe playing some of the best stuff for years

Hmmm, feels like a title race



Klopp's subs must easily be his biggest personal improvement since starting here. They've won us matches several times this season.
Funny how Harry Kane was basically celebrated for diving when technically fouled as a way to bring attention to it. I think they called it "clever."

Or Daggy Leg Steptoe. He used to drag his trailing leg along the ground until it contacted the goalkeeper and then leapt like a shot salmon.
Goldbridge very fair on tonight's result. Why is an actual United fan more fair/ complimentary of us than a so-called unbiased broadcaster?

He's smart

I simply don't watch people who slag us off non stop.

Sky don't care if I switch off they get their subscriptions. He needs views

I hope they paid for a ticket. Can't be giving them freebies when we might need January reinforcements at the back. What did they ever do for us anyway?

MoTM : Curtis Jones.  Honourable mentions : Mo, Endo, Gomez, Diaz, Jota and Mac (for THAT pass).

Top class from us (again).  How we didn't run up a cricket score is almost as bizarre as some of Taylor's decisions.  Personally Taylor lost it after he didn't book Jolinton in the first half.

I just think that we're working far too hard in games to get ourselves in front only to be conceeding (almost always) from break aways almost immediately.

Trent putting us in shit street with some silly passes.  Needs to cut those out.

Nunez needs a lucky break, he really does.

Subs made a difference too.  Gakpo (lucky sod) for his fortunate goal (but he ment shoot towards goal so it's okay).

Three points onto the pile.  First day of the year, and top of the pile.

Okay so far.

:)
Anyone know how close Dubravka came to breaking the Premier League saves record tonight? I seem to remember when De Gea got 14 a lot of them were shot directly at him as well - think it might have been against Arsenal
Now comes the nard stretch of the season without our goalgetter Mo and No.6 Endo. This will test our squad strength to the limit.
The first test of the Salah/Endo-free zone being Szobo's hamstring worry......
 :scarf :wellin


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NpQvF38tiYg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NpQvF38tiYg</a>
The first test of the Salah/Endo-free zone being Szobo's hamstring worry......
Yeah. It's already taking a toil on Szobo and Mac.
Tis a big test since City does not have this players absence problem. Fact, they may have their 2 best players back too.
Big BIG Test.
Good thing the penalty miss did not change the result!  ;D
:scarf :wellin


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NpQvF38tiYg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NpQvF38tiYg</a>

Poetry.  ;D
He's smart

I simply don't watch people who slag us off non stop.

Sky don't care if I switch off they get their subscriptions. He needs views

some of the content on youtube is way better and educational than the shit neville and carra spew ;D

and think goldbridge is one of the smarter ones in knowing the content his audience will lap up. You can tell that he is just a fan that enjoys football and sometimes troll for views
Here was Saudi's game plan for this game:

Foul. Foul. Foul. Foul. Foul.
Foul. Foul. Foul. Foul. Foul.
Foul. Foul. Foul. Foul. Foul.
Foul. Foul. Foul. Foul. Foul.
Foul. Foul. Foul. Foul. Foul.
Hope manc ref ignores us.
Foul. Foul. Foul. Foul. Foul.
Foul. Foul. Foul. Foul. Foul.
Foul. Foul. Foul. Foul. Foul.
Hope manc ref lets us get away with it.
Foul. Foul. Foul. Foul. Foul.
Foul. Foul. Foul. Foul. Foul.

