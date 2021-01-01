Joe was utterly imperious tonight, as was Endo.



Dom showed the best and worst tonight as well, but my Christ, that was good to watch but the enjoyment of it was almost, but not quite, overshadowed by the utterly appalling commentary by Neville on Sly as from start to finish, it was nauseating a) how many time Ratboy contradicted himself b) how utterly desperate he (and the other bellwhiffs) were for Saudi to get back into it, despite them being utterly battered and c) how blatantly unaware of the rules of football they are.



Add in VAR again leeching the spontaniety out of the sport.



Special mention to Beheddie's utterly clueless interview at the end. A masterclass of utter twattery from a manager that is well out of his depth and being found out to be the overachieving, clueless prick that he is.



There's a thread elsewhere about this, but events of this game means it gets a mention here as well because we know now what the final answer is to the question of corruption in the game. There is none...



What there is, however, is a pool of utterly atrocious, gutless, clueless, imbecilic and quite frankly embarressments for officials in the Premier league. They're too shite to be corrupt. FML. Refereeing standards are by far the worst I've ever seen at any time. It's a complete farce and with VAR is going to be the complete and utter ruin of the game as we know it. Anyone could see that Taylor lost the plot there and allowed it to be open season with fouls going unpunished. I despair.