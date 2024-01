Relentless. That first half could have made the lads think it was going to be one of those days with the missed penalty, missed chances and disallowed goal. Yet we came out and scored 4 in the second half and could and should have had more than that.



Salah and Endo going tempers the mood slightly on top of the injury worry with Dom, but Jota is back and Diaz looked back to his electric best tonight. MacAllister back too. Hopefully we continue this momentum because there is a fucking title there to be won.