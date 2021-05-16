« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool vs Newcastle  (Read 768 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Newcastle
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:22:37 pm »
Fuck off
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Newcastle
« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:22:47 pm »
21 Penalty missed and Trent puts it over.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Newcastle
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:23:08 pm »
We need to keep going. The goals will come
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Newcastle
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:23:44 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:22:47 pm
21 Penalty missed and Trent puts it over.
Was nearly waist height when it came to Trent. Cannot blame him for not keeping that down
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Newcastle
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:23:58 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:23:08 pm
We need to keep going. The goals will come
Yep.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Newcastle
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:24:03 pm »
23 This time a good move ends up with a Jones shot but its too tame and the keeper has it.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Newcastle
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:24:21 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:23:08 pm
We need to keep going. The goals will come
Weve been so wasteful at home over the last 3 games.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Newcastle
« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:24:29 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:23:27 pm
Jesus thats a terrible pen
If the keeper goes the other way it isnt I guess.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Newcastle
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:25:05 pm »
I want us to score just to shut up that rat Neville. Hes an embarrassment.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Newcastle
« Reply #49 on: Today at 08:26:05 pm »
25 We go on another move but Diaz takes it wide, although it was a difficult chance that.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Newcastle
« Reply #50 on: Today at 08:26:15 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:25:05 pm
I want us to score just to shut up that rat Neville. Hes an embarrassment.
relative calm of Jon Champion and Jim Beglin for me
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Newcastle
« Reply #51 on: Today at 08:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:25:05 pm
I want us to score just to shut up that rat Neville. Hes an embarrassment.
Is right!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Newcastle
« Reply #52 on: Today at 08:27:41 pm »
26 A careless bit of play there ends up with Ali kicking it out.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Newcastle
« Reply #53 on: Today at 08:27:52 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:26:15 pm
relative calm of Jon Champion and Jim Beglin for me

Im looking for another stream now. Id be fuming if Id paid for Sky. He has no professionalism. Seems to be the pattern with United pundits.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Newcastle
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:28:00 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:25:09 pm
Im not sure i trust anyone more than Mo on pens but missing 4 of your last 10 is really poor.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Newcastle
« Reply #55 on: Today at 08:28:18 pm »
We've done everything but score, better chances than we've had in some games though. It will come just need to be patient
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
