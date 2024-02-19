We're on the long road maybe the wrong road
We're on the road to God knows where
We're on the long road
Maybe the wrong road
An ' all together we don't care
North men , South men comrades an ' all
From Old Swan , Huyton , Childwall , Sparrowhall
We 're on the long road
Maybe the wrong road
Singing our Liverpool songs ...
Loyalists are we
Who's lives are pledged to Liverpool
We are from
From the Mighty Spion Kop
God Bless them
Born to be Red
We are loyal Liverpudlians
We'll follow our team throught the land
Tonight you'll see the Red flag high
For Liverpool we'll fight and die
As we march . . . ( can't remember that bit and too late to phone me Ma and Da )
We'll chant our Loyal songs .
Go 'ead !