CHOPPER

  Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 52,473
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: We need our 12th Man
« Reply #40 on: February 19, 2024, 08:22:20 pm »
This thread needs to be merged with slightly more impassioned, and certainly more inebriated, other thread!
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Anfield Kopite

  • Will vote for anyone who gives out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,886
Re: We need our 12th Man
« Reply #41 on: February 19, 2024, 08:22:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February 19, 2024, 08:20:13 pm
Alright Delia!
Nah. Just pissed off at the lack of atmosphere at times this season. Not good enough in my opinion.
Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,634
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: We need our 12th Man
« Reply #42 on: February 19, 2024, 11:14:19 pm »
The issue with this type of rallying call on RAWK is that vast majority of people on here arent regular match goers. Myself now included in this.

Rallying call needs to come from other quarters to be heard. Even then a load of people wont hear that or dont like being told when to create an atmosphere.

The good thing is that organically the crowd can put in a performance. Hoping the collective will is there on Wednesday to do so
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

FlashingBlade

  Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,784
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Kopites, The title and our part in it.
« Reply #43 on: February 20, 2024, 03:00:41 pm »
Klopp said he wanted Anfield to turn up for Luton, like it was a European night....lets see

If we had a time machine Id want these lads... .https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1zUGDxI1KI/?igsh=dXdxcG4yN2hkYWlu
Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,634
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Kopites, The title and our part in it.
« Reply #44 on: February 21, 2024, 08:20:51 pm »
Assuming its a raucous atmosphere, willing the players on whilst they struggle with a full team out injured. The 12th man making the difference in the time of need and responding to the managers pregame rallying cry.

Ive only seen the score so no idea Im my assumptions are correct or not. 
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

tunred

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 147
  • ici c'est liverpool
Re: Kopites, The title and our part in it.
« Reply #45 on: February 21, 2024, 08:32:13 pm »
doesnt sound good on television, must be the day trippers :-X
Anfield Kopite

  • Will vote for anyone who gives out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,886
Re: Kopites, The title and our part in it.
« Reply #46 on: February 21, 2024, 09:31:26 pm »
Quote from: tunred on February 21, 2024, 08:32:13 pm
doesnt sound good on television, must be the day trippers :-X
Sounded great 2nd half on my stream.
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kopites, The title and our part in it.
« Reply #47 on: February 21, 2024, 09:48:04 pm »
We've only lost 1 home league game (not behind closed doors) in 7 years.

How Jurgen galvanised the crowd has been a key factor.
jillcwhomever

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 76,842
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Kopites, The title and our part in it.
« Reply #48 on: February 21, 2024, 09:49:20 pm »
I think that none penalty ignited both crowd and players it was mightily good after that. Well done, all.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

CHOPPER

  Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 52,473
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Kopites, The title and our part in it.
« Reply #49 on: February 22, 2024, 12:25:58 am »
Took a while like tonight. Were there for 90 minutes by the way folks.

Having said that, 45 minutes of that, is 90 for most grounds, so whilst doing well, way more room for improvement.

B3


See me.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Kenny's Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kopites, The title and our part in it.
« Reply #50 on: February 22, 2024, 12:31:58 am »
Thought it was decent 2nd half.

The Stewards can be right moaning bastards though

Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

CHOPPER

  Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 52,473
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Kopites, The title and our part in it.
« Reply #51 on: February 22, 2024, 12:38:17 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February 22, 2024, 12:31:58 am
Thought it was decent 2nd half.

The Stewards can be right moaning bastards though



Agreed on both, but we should be all over this. Its ours to influence and win.

Bring back the mad coach welcomes, bring the noise, bring the pyro!!!
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 42,124
Re: Kopites, The title and our part in it.
« Reply #52 on: February 22, 2024, 10:01:34 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on February 22, 2024, 12:25:58 am
so whilst doing well, way more room for improvement.

B3


See me.
;D
Kenny's Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kopites, The title and our part in it.
« Reply #53 on: February 22, 2024, 10:14:36 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on February 22, 2024, 12:38:17 am
Agreed on both, but we should be all over this. Its ours to influence and win.

Bring back the mad coach welcomes, bring the noise, bring the pyro!!!

There were two lads infront of me in the wheelchair tribune, doing their very bet to create an atmosphere trying to get sogs going n stuff. High 5ing the lads in the wheelchair balcony
From about 85 onwards they both had their scarves up. I was moving my head around to see the match when a Steward gets involves and asks these lads to put their scarves down as I couldnt see.

It was terrible, I wanted the ground to swallow me up.  I spoke to them later to make sure they knew it had nothing-to do with me and the Steward just got involved for no reason. They got the tickets in a Ballot and dont get to the game that often.

 :-[

Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Kenny's Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kopites, The title and our part in it.
« Reply #54 on: April 4, 2024, 08:45:34 am »
Luton was decent
Lets make tonight better than Luton
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Gerard00

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kopites, The title and our part in it.
« Reply #55 on: April 4, 2024, 08:53:14 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on February 22, 2024, 12:38:17 am
Agreed on both, but we should be all over this. Its ours to influence and win.

Bring back the mad coach welcomes, bring the noise, bring the pyro!!!

Those were the days. I do wonder though if it ups the pressure on the players though as a lot of times we've went full on its backfired or we've fell short. Theres probably a thin line between fan passion and the pressure the players feel.
Party Phil

  Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,564
  • Big in Japan
Re: Kopites, The title and our part in it.
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 06:26:46 pm »
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kopites, The title and our part in it.
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 07:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on Yesterday at 06:26:46 pm
The world's oldest man is a kopite

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-merseyside-68741070

Looks younger, & much happier, than ETH.
kesey

  Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 26,964
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Kopites, The title and our part in it.
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 08:01:15 pm »
We're on the long road maybe the wrong road
We're on the road to God knows where
We're on the long road
Maybe the wrong road
An ' all together we don't care
North men , South men comrades an ' all
From Old Swan , Huyton , Childwall , Sparrowhall
We 're on the long road
Maybe the wrong road
Singing our Liverpool songs ...

Loyalists are we
Who's lives are pledged to Liverpool
We are from
From the Mighty Spion Kop
God Bless them
Born to be Red
We are loyal Liverpudlians
We'll follow our team throught the land
Tonight you'll see the Red flag high
For Liverpool we'll fight and die
As we march . . . ( can't remember that bit and too late to phone me Ma and Da  )
We'll chant our Loyal songs .

Go 'ead !
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

kesey

  Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 26,964
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Kopites, The title and our part in it.
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 08:08:16 pm »
I was meant to post that in the Conor Bradley thread about a month or so ago when the Irish songs thing was going on.
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,634
Re: Kopites, The title and our part in it.
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 08:18:27 pm »
 :lmao
Yorkykopite

  Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 34,344
  • The first five yards........
Re: Kopites, The title and our part in it.
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 11:06:32 pm »
Has this thread become the rattle bag where you can post anything vaguely relevant? Hope so. 

Let me introduce to you to world's oldest Kopite. Scratch that. The oldest man in the world. John Tinniswood, born in Liverpool in 1912. Seen all but two of our League Titles and every other major trophy we've ever won. Get him to Anfield for the Wolves game.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/apr/05/briton-says-becoming-worlds-oldest-man-at-111-is-pure-luck
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,589
  • Seis Veces
Re: Kopites, The title and our part in it.
« Reply #62 on: Today at 12:06:48 am »
Wow. Someone who saw us win league titles in 1921 and '22 could live to see another in 2024. That's crazy.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
