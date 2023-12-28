« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Kopites, The title and our part in it.  (Read 605 times)

Offline Marv Murchin

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,082
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Kopites, The title and our part in it.
« on: December 28, 2023, 11:04:46 pm »
The reds are top of the league
The reds are top of the league
The reds are top of the league

If you go, or dont go, if you verse in here or dont, or just view - now is the time to put all the grumbles behind us, now is our time to show up - the league title, is in our grasp, not won, but in our grasp.
Yes, some will say its too early, and yes, theyll have a point, but now is our time that we, the famous 12th man of the famous Spion Kop - on and off the field, man or woman or whatever your persuasion be, now is the time we show up, its in our hands everybody, lets leave nothing out there.

I, and many more like me have done this before and this, this time, this turn of season, this is where we as a set of fans make the difference, and like no other. Call this a call arms if you wish, call it a bucket of cold water in your face - this is to make everyone understand, that we - everyone - has a part to play. Have a think abar that.


Cue carnage after a Newcastle 1-1 draw 🤣😂🤣😂  I joke, it wont, because we will win.


Come on you mighty reds


PS. Ive drank enough today to sink a battleship 😎
« Last Edit: December 29, 2023, 08:19:47 am by Marv Murchin »
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Teapot Bob

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Merry New Year
« Reply #1 on: December 29, 2023, 12:55:39 am »
Well said 👏

Arsenal game was pretty good overall - very good in parts

Let's rise to the situation as a fanbase - it can make a big difference to the lads in red when we do
Logged

Offline Marv Murchin

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,082
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Kopites, The title and our part in it.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:01:52 pm »
Tellin ye, get behind the red men, its on.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Listen to 1963 christmas hits on Shazam

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,655
Re: Kopites, The title and our part in it.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:06:09 pm »
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Today at 04:01:52 pm
Tellin ye, get behind the red men, its on.

Im in , gonna be a good one tomorrow night
Logged

Offline Marv Murchin

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,082
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Kopites, The title and our part in it.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:07:54 pm »
Quote from: Listen to 1963 christmas hits on Shazam on Today at 04:06:09 pm
Im in , gonna be a good one tomorrow night

Love to hear the Kopites roar
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kopites, The title and our part in it.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:11:14 pm »
Should be good tomorrow, under the lights, top of the league.

But we have to make it good. Dont pass the buck.
Logged

Online Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kopites, The title and our part in it.
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:38:04 pm »
Taken from another thread

Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 05:21:00 pm
Happy New Year everyone and everywhere.

For those of us who are going to the match it's an early night, because let's face it new years eve is shite. No hangovers and a party tomorrow instead.

Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kopites, The title and our part in it.
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:39:08 pm »
I don't see why we can't win it this year. We have young players that will still improve further. Let's just ride out AFCON and the Asia games.
Logged

Online slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kopites, The title and our part in it.
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:58:59 pm »
Them 4 points lost at home to Man U and Arsenal really sting the way they both are playing at the moment. I feel we have to win 15 of our last 19 league games maybe 14 as long as we beat City at home. Them c*nts must have been laughing there tits off at us and Arsenal not extending the gap while they were in Saudi.

If we can somehow get 12 in the next 4 with Mo missing 3 of the games and we can get Robbo, Thiago and maybe Baj back we might have a chance to build momentum for the run in and go right to the last couple of games against the cheats.
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,760
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Kopites, The title and our part in it.
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:10:05 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 05:58:59 pm
Them 4 points lost at home to Man U and Arsenal really sting the way they both are playing at the moment. I feel we have to win 15 of our last 19 league games maybe 14 as long as we beat City at home. Them c*nts must have been laughing there tits off at us and Arsenal not extending the gap while they were in Saudi.
Its just an indication of where we are development wise and the fact that all teams are dropping points.

City are the threat because they have all the experience gained from their cheating.

All we can do is support the team tomorrow (and beyond) and hope that we have a couple more players back come the next league match.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,571
Re: Kopites, The title and our part in it.
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:20:09 pm »
"Chasing the Title Part 2"  8)

We're still not quite clicking in all areas, which makes us vulnerable to one of City's infamous new year winning streaks. We can't afford to put a foot wrong, but too many teams raise their game against us.

I don't know if we need one of those players in January who can unlock defences, or will hope the likes of Jota and Thiago can quickly be back to their best. Either way, the margin for error is tight.

Come on you red lads! :scarf
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kopites, The title and our part in it.
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:23:38 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 05:58:59 pm
Them 4 points lost at home to Man U and Arsenal really sting the way they both are playing at the moment. I feel we have to win 15 of our last 19 league games maybe 14 as long as we beat City at home. Them c*nts must have been laughing there tits off at us and Arsenal not extending the gap while they were in Saudi.

If we can somehow get 12 in the next 4 with Mo missing 3 of the games and we can get Robbo, Thiago and maybe Baj back we might have a chance to build momentum for the run in and go right to the last couple of games against the cheats.

You'll just get depressed thinking like that though, instead think about all the points we've won from seemingly impossible positions.

That makes you smile 😁
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 