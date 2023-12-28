The reds are top of the league
If you go, or dont go, if you verse in here or dont, or just view - now is the time to put all the grumbles behind us, now is our time to show up - the league title, is in our grasp, not won, but in our grasp.
Yes, some will say its too early, and yes, theyll have a point, but now is our time that we, the famous 12th man of the famous Spion Kop - on and off the field, man or woman or whatever your persuasion be, now is the time we show up, its in our hands everybody, lets leave nothing out there.
I, and many more like me have done this before and this, this time, this turn of season, this is where we as a set of fans make the difference, and like no other. Call this a call arms if you wish, call it a bucket of cold water in your face - this is to make everyone understand, that we - everyone - has a part to play. Have a think abar that.
Cue carnage after a Newcastle 1-1 draw
🤣😂🤣😂 I joke, it wont, because we will win.
Come on you mighty reds
PS. Ive drank enough today to sink a battleship 😎