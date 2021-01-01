« previous next »
Author Topic: Dolphin Curry  (Read 396 times)

Online Marv Murchin

Dolphin Curry
« on: Yesterday at 01:34:44 pm »
Just found out, Mrs CHOPPER's cousins maiden name, was Dolphin, shes married a bloke who's second name is Curry. Her surname is now Dolphin-Curry

Been pissing myself laughing for the last 5 minutes. Thought I'd share.  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: Dolphin Curry
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Yesterday at 01:34:44 pm
Just found out, Mrs CHOPPER's cousins maiden name, was Dolphin, shes married a bloke who's second name is Curry. Her surname is now Dolphin-Curry

Been pissing myself laughing for the last 5 minutes. Thought I'd share.  :lmao :lmao :lmao

:lmao

Some animal rights nutters will protest outside her house over this ;D
Online Marv Murchin

Re: Dolphin Curry
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:34:43 pm »
This is the card we got, which kicked it all off!

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: Dolphin Curry
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Yesterday at 02:34:43 pm
This is the card we got, which kicked it all off!



Looks like a card from the local exotic meats restaurant ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Dolphin Curry
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:55:23 pm »
My friend used to date a girl with the surname Cobbledick.  ;D
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: Dolphin Curry
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:19:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:55:23 pm
My friend used to date a girl with the surname Cobbledick.  ;D
:lmao No way!
Online Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: Dolphin Curry
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:45:44 pm »
The flipper must be a bit tough
Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: Dolphin Curry
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:55:23 pm
My friend used to date a girl with the surname Cobbledick.  ;D

Worked with a girl with the surname Hadcock
Offline Samie

Re: Dolphin Curry
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:40:32 pm »
I read that as Haddock initially and thought that ain't funny.  ;D
Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: Dolphin Curry
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:41:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:40:32 pm
I read that as Haddock initially and thought that ain't funny.  ;D

;D

Said on here the other week, we had an Enterprise Desk at work that was ran by James Kirk
Offline Craigs new Nintendo DS is broken by dinner time

Re: Dolphin Curry
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:04:57 pm »
Disappointed, was expecting a recipe.
Offline Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

Re: Dolphin Curry
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:42:11 pm »
A lad joined our company, a humourless prick called Phil Mycock
He always referred to himself as Phillip.

He didnt last long



Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: Dolphin Curry
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:51:36 pm »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Yesterday at 06:42:11 pm
A lad joined our company, a humourless prick called Phil Mycock
He always referred to himself as Phillip.

He didnt last long





Call him in a foreign accent, Pheelip Mycock
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Dolphin Curry
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:31:20 pm »
I used to go out with the lead singer of 80s Goth band The Mission's sister, her name was Adele.  She used to sign stuff 'A Hussey' obviously not spelt the same as a woman of ill repute, but I used to find it funny.
Offline Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

Re: Dolphin Curry
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:35:36 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 06:51:36 pm
Call him in a foreign accent, Pheelip Mycock

 ;D Damn, I should have.
Offline John C

Re: Dolphin Curry
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:13:04 pm »
I'll have mine with Rice please  ;D
Online Marv Murchin

Re: Dolphin Curry
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:09:36 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:13:04 pm
I'll have mine with Rice please  ;D
😂

Ooooh you,  Mr C 🤣😂
Offline kellan

Re: Dolphin Curry
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:09:07 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:13:04 pm
I'll have mine with Rice please  ;D
Used to go to school with a girl whose surname was Curry and another whose surname was Rice. Always tickled nine year old me.
