@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Just found out, Mrs CHOPPER's cousins maiden name, was Dolphin, shes married a bloke who's second name is Curry. Her surname is now Dolphin-CurryBeen pissing myself laughing for the last 5 minutes. Thought I'd share.
This is the card we got, which kicked it all off!
My friend used to date a girl with the surname Cobbledick.
I read that as Haddock initially and thought that ain't funny.
A lad joined our company, a humourless prick called Phil MycockHe always referred to himself as Phillip.He didnt last long
Call him in a foreign accent, Pheelip Mycock
I'll have mine with Rice please
