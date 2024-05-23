Amazing what you can get away with if you work for the PGMOL.





A former Premier League referee has been banned for five months by the Football Association after making a racist remark to a black official after a game.



It emerged on Friday that Rodger Gifford, the ex-official in question, stopped working as a referees observer for refereeing body PGMOL in January during the early stages of an FA investigation into his comments.



Gifford was unanimously proven, external by an independent regulatory commission to have used "abusive and/or insulting and/or improper" language which included "a reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race and/or ethnic origin".



The incident took place in a post-match debrief following an FA Cup second-round game between Newport County and Barnet in December 2023 when he addressed the official, who was working as an assistant referee coach.



Gifford denied the charge but his comments were corroborated by a number of witnesses in the written reasons released by the FA, who also imposed a £400 fine and ordered him to attend an education course.



"His submissions that his comments were in some way light-hearted designed to reflect [the assistant referee coach's] personality were not accepted," said the independent regulatory commission.



"It is evident that the comments made by Mr Gifford included a reference to race.



"It is difficult to reconcile Mr Giffords position. He held a position of trust and responsibility within PGMOL. There is no place in the game, or society, for comments of this nature. There is no other position."



BBC Sport understands Gifford was not an employee of the PGMOL but was used on a freelance basis, and has not worked as an observer after the game at Newport.



This was Gifford's second offence as he had admitted a similar breach in 2022 and was suspended for eight weeks, fined £200 and ordered to undertake an education programme.