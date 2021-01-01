« previous next »
Offline GreatEx

  pectations.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,420
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4720 on: Yesterday at 10:45:47 pm
Why would referees engage in murky betting conspiracies when they can openly take bribes from club owners and the only response from the press or authorities is "gee, I hope they won't be jet-lagged"?
Online Judge Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4721 on: Yesterday at 11:26:45 pm
Has anybody answered the question why we are reffed by a significantly less pool of ref than all the other teams? Been looking at the stats and not only do we get the smallest in number (12) but are reffed by the same bunch over and over. Its wild.

https://www.whoscored.com/Teams/26/RefereeStatistics/England-Liverpool
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,575
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4722 on: Yesterday at 11:27:47 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:12:32 pm
Multi-millionaire football players being dragged into the murky world of gambling, yet people find it hard to believe referees are caught up in the same issues, when its much easier for them to influence games.
We all know that the world of football has corruption. The only question is who is involved and how deep does it go?
Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,529
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4723 on: Yesterday at 11:30:19 pm
Quote from: Judge Red on Yesterday at 11:26:45 pm
Has anybody answered the question why we are reffed by a significantly less pool of ref than all the other teams? Been looking at the stats and not only do we get the smallest in number (12) but are reffed by the same bunch over and over. Its wild.

The answer will be, because we're in a lot of top-level games, so they send their best refs to ref our games more often than for others, which makes our ref pool smaller. I don't buy it, but I'm 100 percent the argument would be something along that line.
Online Judge Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4724 on: Yesterday at 11:33:58 pm
In that case wouldnt city and arsenal have the same set of refs with the same amount of games?

6 refs have officiated 30 of our 38 games between them. Taylor and Kavanagh have done 12 (6 each).
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,615
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4725 on: Yesterday at 11:43:58 pm
Send their best refs  :lmao
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,575
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4726 on: Today at 12:25:02 am
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:30:19 pm
The answer will be, because we're in a lot of top-level games, so they send their best refs to ref our games more often than for others, which makes our ref pool smaller. I don't buy it, but I'm 100 percent the argument would be something along that line.
That would be my guess too. Although, like you, I don't buy it.

As Judge Red just suggested. This theory would also see Abu Dhabi and Arsenal in the same predicament, but it appears they aren't.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,615
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4727 on: Today at 12:49:04 am
There should be a gnats cock between them all, none of this best bollocks.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4728 on: Today at 08:40:53 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:27:47 pm
We all know that the world of football has corruption. The only question is who is involved and how deep does it go?
Exactly. There is no way the refs can be this bad at their jobs. It is impossible. The only question is why they are cheating. Is it for their own club preferences, is it to do with monetary gain from gambling/ bribes. Or is it even more sinister where they have been leaned on by nefarious characters?
