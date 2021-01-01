Multi-millionaire football players being dragged into the murky world of gambling, yet people find it hard to believe referees are caught up in the same issues, when its much easier for them to influence games.
Has anybody answered the question why we are reffed by a significantly less pool of ref than all the other teams? Been looking at the stats and not only do we get the smallest in number (12) but are reffed by the same bunch over and over. Its wild.
The answer will be, because we're in a lot of top-level games, so they send their best refs to ref our games more often than for others, which makes our ref pool smaller. I don't buy it, but I'm 100 percent the argument would be something along that line.
We all know that the world of football has corruption. The only question is who is involved and how deep does it go?
