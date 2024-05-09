« previous next »
Quote from: Avens on May  8, 2024, 11:21:40 pm
But you're using Andy's claim that everyone he knows in Wythenshawe is a United fan as some sort of unimpeachable argument that couldn't possibly be disagreed with ;D the keys to this thread have well and truly been handed over to the inmates (or is it patients?) In a couple of pages we'll have someone else state that Taylor grew up a Utd fan as a fact, and the fact that Andy knew exclusively Utd fans in Wythenshawe will be the supporting evidence, and JRed knowing that back in his day you only supported the same team as your parents (and his parents were definitely Utd fans, because they were from Wythenshawe) is equally conclusive, and Luton get lots of different refs but we don't, and that is why Taylor told Areola to go down.

It's all so self-perpetuating and conspiratorial when honestly, almost certainly, they're just quite shit at their jobs, have rubbish, informal processes and do whatever they can to try to cover their arses. We've been unlucky to be on the receiving end of a lot of the results of that -agreed - but if you truly believe they just won't let us win, unless you're going to do something about it, what's the fucking point?

Honestly Wythenshawe is a very very Man Utd loyal town, it's rough as fuck.

There is a reason Andy said Cheadle is full of City fans, middleclass wanker ville :D
😂.
The environment Taylor grew up in which was a staunch anti-Liverpool area is enough to disqualify him from refereeing Liverpool games. Even more so games involving a Manchester and Liverpool based team in direct opposition.

The vast majority of people from Manchester dislike scousers and especially Liverpool FC. That in itself is grounds for Manchester officials not to referee games involving Liverpool. It is the PGMOL who have come up with the absurd rule that it becomes okay if you put down on your form that you support a lower League or none League team.


I'm not sure this is viable, as ever many on this thread, don;t recognise that their claims of bias are echoed by supporters from most PL clubs. I'm sure there are southern/london based fans who would assert that most Northerners grow up with a dislike for all things London/metropolitan and will remember terms like cockney mafia/del boy/artur daley being thrown around toward them.  A bad decision or 2 might make them not want certain refs, also what about the supposed Yorkshire vs lancashire beef? I'm not sure how you can accept 1, without accepting the other. Social media and fan forum echo chambers can cause these sort of theories to spread like wild fire 
I don't give a fuck about other clubs.
I'm not sure this is viable, as ever many on this thread, don;t recognise that their claims of bias are echoed by supporters from most PL clubs. I'm sure there are southern/london based fans who would assert that most Northerners grow up with a dislike for all things London/metropolitan and will remember terms like cockney mafia/del boy/artur daley being thrown around toward them.  A bad decision or 2 might make them not want certain refs, also what about the supposed Yorkshire vs lancashire beef? I'm not sure how you can accept 1, without accepting the other. Social media and fan forum echo chambers can cause these sort of theories to spread like wild fire
Winds me up this shit.
Comparing having titles stolen from us by the officials with the odd free kick or red card not given for other clubs that has ultimately cost them fuck all.
Which other club has been denied the PL title by the officials?
Winds me up this shit.
Comparing having titles stolen from us by the officials with the odd free kick or red card not given for other clubs that has ultimately cost them fuck all.
Which other club has been denied the PL title by the officials?

And a fucking beach ball.
