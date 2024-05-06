This isnt true, i worked in Stretford & then Walkden for about 5 years. The lads & girls in Stretford were all city, i was really shocked and they were ALL hardcore match goers. Stretford. A few man u in Walkden but about even.



I used to work in Whythensaw - every fan I knew from there supported United.I also used to work in Cheadle - every fan I knew from there supported CityManchester is just plain weird - like London, I suppose - or maybe it's Liverpool that's weird? In every Liverpool home you'll have blues and reds, but in manchester (And it seems other cities) then if you live HERE then you support THIS TEAM.I accept that in this day and age that has deffo changed with the global game - I see kids in Liverpool wearing City, Barca, Madrid and other football shirts.Back in the day, they'd be Reds and Blues and back in the day (When Taylor was growing up) - you supported the team from your area that your family support (Though I have heard of random exceptions to this with manc fans supporting City or United - but I have yet to meet a single Manc that doesn't support City or United - from what I've read, Altricham fans don't just suppor them in the same way Southport or Marine or Bootle or Runcorn fans don't / didn't just support that lower club - every single 'lower league' fan I have met in my life also supports a 'bigger club' - in the case of those 'lower league' fans coming from in or around a City - then they tend to also support one of the major teams there)