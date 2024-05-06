« previous next »
The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
May 6, 2024, 06:15:03 pm
A bully, yes.

When was he proven to be a cheat? Strange comparison and Im not sure of the point youre making.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
May 6, 2024, 07:10:08 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on May  6, 2024, 06:15:03 pm
A bully, yes.

When was he proven to be a cheat? Strange comparison and Im not sure of the point youre making.



Well he pressured referees to give decisions that weren't right because he'd threaten them, saying they'd be kicked out (Documented in books) and pressurised referees to add more time on than they should 'Fergie Time' and pressured them into giving wrong decisions against opponents.

Doesn't that sound like cheating to you?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
May 6, 2024, 09:57:24 pm
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
May 6, 2024, 10:04:53 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  6, 2024, 09:57:24 pm
You lot


https://x.com/NoContextMarkG/status/1787574590497026411

:lmao

Welcome to our world. Imagine if he had to deal with this bs every week the way we do?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
May 6, 2024, 10:51:49 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on May  6, 2024, 07:50:44 am
Whether or not you believe in theories or not we've been royally fucked over by refs this season.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 06:38:25 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  6, 2024, 09:57:24 pm
You lot


https://x.com/NoContextMarkG/status/1787574590497026411

:lmao
Looked like a foul but apart from that I agree with most of what he said.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 07:17:31 am
The refs make it up as they go along. They showed a still frame of Jones to get him sent off something they haven't done before or since.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 10:30:34 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on May  6, 2024, 07:10:08 pm
Well he pressured referees to give decisions that weren't right because he'd threaten them, saying they'd be kicked out (Documented in books) and pressurised referees to add more time on than they should 'Fergie Time' and pressured them into giving wrong decisions against opponents.

Doesn't that sound like cheating to you?

It's nowhere near the same thing and comparing the two things (one being gamesmanship, and the other being doping, financial doping, and bribery) reduces the reality of what City's manager and board have actually been found to be doing in the past.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 10:51:31 am
Hooper for Villa, Kavanagh on VAR.

Looks like they're giving them all one final shot each against Jurgen before he leaves!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 10:58:19 am
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 10:30:34 am
It's nowhere near the same thing and comparing the two things (one being gamesmanship, and the other being doping, financial doping, and bribery) reduces the reality of what City's manager and board have actually been found to be doing in the past.

So Ferguson allegedly being given a Rolex for fixing a match against Juve. Was that gamesmanship?

Or how about Mark Halsey stating that he and Ferguson used to ring each other up and text each other?

Writing about the controversy last year when fellow official Mark Clattenburg was accused of racially abusing Chelsea star Jon Obi Mikel, Halsey claimed he called Ferguson personally to garner his support.

I took matters in my own hands and rang Sir Alex asking him to speak out, claimed Halsey.

He agreed and used his Friday press conference to say he could not conceive of Mark saying such things. It helped the situation a great deal.

It took time to gain Mr. Fergusons respect but in the end we had a very good relationship.


One thing should be made clear about my relationship with Sir Alex. I may have spoken to him a lot and shared texts but he knew when I crossed that white line there were no favours.

Players and managers would not respect you if you gave decisions based on friendship.

Or how about Referees being terrified of giving decisions against United. How about journalists who didn't toe the party line being thrown out of press conferences. That isn't gamesmanship that is bullying and corruption. That is someone acting like a mob boss and not a football manager.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 12:34:30 pm
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 01:42:14 pm
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 01:57:45 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 01:42:14 pm
Thats actually quite shocking isnt it?

You spelt expected wrong :)
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 07:00:25 pm
Off the five refs listed, we know for a fact one is a Liverpool fan which is why he hasn't reffed us. I'd imagine there are many more Liverpool supporting refs than there are Luton ones which obviously means the pool of refs who can take our games are smaller.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 07:07:54 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 07:00:25 pm
Off the five refs listed, we know for a fact one is a Liverpool fan which is why he hasn't reffed us. I'd imagine there are many more Liverpool supporting refs than there are Luton ones which obviously means the pool of refs who can take our games are smaller.

I wonder how many support one of the Manchester clubs?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 07:38:29 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 07:00:25 pm
Off the five refs listed, we know for a fact one is a Liverpool fan which is why he hasn't reffed us. I'd imagine there are many more Liverpool supporting refs than there are Luton ones which obviously means the pool of refs who can take our games are smaller.
We know Taylor is a United fan and he refs Manchester clubs
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 07:45:42 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Yesterday at 10:51:31 am
Hooper for Villa, Kavanagh on VAR.

Looks like they're giving them all one final shot each against Jurgen before he leaves!

Jurgen is defo getting a yellow card.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 07:57:12 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 07:00:25 pm
Off the five refs listed, we know for a fact one is a Liverpool fan which is why he hasn't reffed us. I'd imagine there are many more Liverpool supporting refs than there are Luton ones which obviously means the pool of refs who can take our games are smaller.

If you are a Luton fan though that is okay though.



You can get to be the VAR when your closest rivals for relegation Forrest visit Goodison and deny them a stonewall penalty.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 08:13:04 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:38:29 pm
We know Taylor is a United fan and he refs Manchester clubs
No we don't.

Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 07:07:54 pm
I wonder how many support one of the Manchester clubs?
I'd imagine there's plenty who support United. Us and them are the best supported clubs in the country by a mile. I genuinely don't know the stats though.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 08:43:58 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 08:13:04 pm
No we don't.
 I'd imagine there's plenty who support United. Us and them are the best supported clubs in the country by a mile. I genuinely don't know the stats though.

There are 27 officials who have refereed Premier League games this season. Remarkably none of them support United. There are more referees who support Altricham and Droylesden than either of the Manchester big two.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 08:57:41 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 08:13:04 pm
No we don't.
 I'd imagine there's plenty who support United. Us and them are the best supported clubs in the country by a mile. I genuinely don't know the stats though.
I think we do. He grew up in a family of Man Utd fans. Im a similar age to Taylor, and I know from growing up that is was extremely rare for any child growing up to support a different team to parents/siblings. It may be a little different now with access to the internet and social media etc, but back then it just didnt happen. He is 100% a United fan.

As Eeyore has just mentioned, how is it possible that there isnt one single Man Utd or Abu Dhabi supporting referee? Its dodgy as fuck.

Apparently Taylor buys a season ticket for Altrincham every season, even tho he can never make it to games due to work. :lmao
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 08:19:18 am
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:57:41 pm
I think we do. He grew up in a family of Man Utd fans. Im a similar age to Taylor, and I know from growing up that is was extremely rare for any child growing up to support a different team to parents/siblings. It may be a little different now with access to the internet and social media etc, but back then it just didnt happen. He is 100% a United fan.

As Eeyore has just mentioned, how is it possible that there isnt one single Man Utd or Abu Dhabi supporting referee? Its dodgy as fuck.

Apparently Taylor buys a season ticket for Altrincham every season, even tho he can never make it to games due to work. :lmao

What's the evidence for the bolded bit? I'm genuinely curious.

Just by the way, Man Utd fans hate him for some reason. A couple of incidents that I think they see as particularly egregious, but I'm pretty sure all of us would scoff at.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 08:24:59 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:19:18 am
What's the evidence for the bolded bit? I'm genuinely curious.

Just by the way, Man Utd fans hate him for some reason. A couple of incidents that I think they see as particularly egregious, but I'm pretty sure all of us would scoff at.
Someone said so on here, so it must be true.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 09:58:11 am
A fan in the MEN sums it up perfectly.

"There feels an element of Gary Neville's approach to commentating on United in Taylor's reffing, in that he's trying so hard not to be seen as biased that he's swung the other way."
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 11:34:17 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:19:18 am
What's the evidence for the bolded bit? I'm genuinely curious.

Just by the way, Man Utd fans hate him for some reason. A couple of incidents that I think they see as particularly egregious, but I'm pretty sure all of us would scoff at.

They come from Wythenshawe, I'd imagine a great number of them are Utd fans.

Maybe people forget with cheaty how few fans they actually have, especially local ones, you are far more likely to get a cheaty fan from outside of Manchester. You are also far more likely to get a ref who has no affiliation with any club becoming subconsciously bias after a few all expense trips abroad.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 12:35:30 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:43:58 pm
There are 27 officials who have refereed Premier League games this season. Remarkably none of them support United. There are more referees who support Altricham and Droylesden than either of the Manchester big two.

Seen this recently, no idea what the source is:

https://www.reddit.com/media?url=https%3A%2F%2Fi.redd.it%2F1qo1f8jbudwc1.jpeg

Just 20 refs on this list, not 27, but its striking that five out of those 20 don't do Liverpool (or Everton) games. Presumably, some because they like us, some because they hate us, some because they're from Liverpool.

This, in itself, is probably not surprising. What is remarkable, though, is that there's not a single ref there that doesn't do Man Utd (or City). To start with, many are from (Greater) Manchester. And if you picked 20 random people across England who were all growing up in the 1990s, how likely would it be that none of them had any (either positive or negative) feelings towards Man Utd? And these are not random people, they are people who obviously had some affinity with football all along.

Also interesting, "Darren Bond, from Wigan, never involved in Liverpool, Everton or Wigan Athletic matches" and "Paul Tierney, from Wigan, Wigan Athletic fan" (record breaking involvement in Liverpool matches).
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
PGMOL next season
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gpzo2I-Ergc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gpzo2I-Ergc</a>
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 03:11:34 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:34:17 am
They come from Wythenshawe, I'd imagine a great number of them are Utd fans.

Maybe people forget with cheaty how few fans they actually have, especially local ones, you are far more likely to get a cheaty fan from outside of Manchester. 
This isnt true, i worked in Stretford & then Walkden for about 5 years. The lads & girls in Stretford were all city, i was really shocked and they were ALL hardcore match goers. Stretford. A few man u in Walkden but about even.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 03:16:51 pm
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 03:11:34 pm
This isnt true, i worked in Stretford & then Walkden for about 5 years. The lads & girls in Stretford were all city, i was really shocked and they were ALL hardcore match goers. Stretford. A few man u in Walkden but about even.
How many Altrincham fans?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 03:24:37 pm
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 03:11:34 pm
This isnt true, i worked in Stretford & then Walkden for about 5 years. The lads & girls in Stretford were all city, i was really shocked and they were ALL hardcore match goers. Stretford. A few man u in Walkden but about even.

I live in Urmston, most people I know from Stretford support Utd, same with Walkden. My kid is in reception mainly utd shirts, few cheaty and one liverpool :D

I'd say in any manchester town it's 10 to 1 Utd to Cheaty supporters.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 03:51:29 pm
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 03:11:34 pm
This isnt true, i worked in Stretford & then Walkden for about 5 years. The lads & girls in Stretford were all city, i was really shocked and they were ALL hardcore match goers. Stretford. A few man u in Walkden but about even.

I used to work in Whythensaw - every fan I knew from there supported United.

I also used to work in Cheadle - every fan I knew from there supported City


Manchester is just plain weird - like London, I suppose - or maybe it's Liverpool that's weird? In every Liverpool home you'll have blues and reds, but in manchester (And it seems other cities) then if you live HERE then you support THIS TEAM.


I accept that in this day and age that has deffo changed with the global game - I see kids in Liverpool wearing City, Barca, Madrid and other football shirts.

Back in the day, they'd be Reds and Blues and back in the day (When Taylor was growing up) - you supported the team from your area that your family support (Though I have heard of random exceptions to this with manc fans supporting City or United - but I have yet to meet a single Manc that doesn't support City or United - from what I've read, Altricham fans don't just suppor them in the same way Southport or Marine or Bootle or Runcorn fans don't / didn't just support that lower club - every single 'lower league' fan I have met in my life also supports a 'bigger club' - in the case of those 'lower league' fans coming from in or around a City - then they tend to also support one of the major teams there)
