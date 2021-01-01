It's nowhere near the same thing and comparing the two things (one being gamesmanship, and the other being doping, financial doping, and bribery) reduces the reality of what City's manager and board have actually been found to be doing in the past.



So Ferguson allegedly being given a Rolex for fixing a match against Juve. Was that gamesmanship?Or how about Mark Halsey stating that he and Ferguson used to ring each other up and text each other?Writing about the controversy last year when fellow official Mark Clattenburg was accused of racially abusing Chelsea star Jon Obi Mikel, Halsey claimed he called Ferguson personally to garner his support.I took matters in my own hands and rang Sir Alex asking him to speak out, claimed Halsey.He agreed and used his Friday press conference to say he could not conceive of Mark saying such things. It helped the situation a great deal.It took time to gain Mr. Fergusons respect but in the end we had a very good relationship.One thing should be made clear about my relationship with Sir Alex. I may have spoken to him a lot and shared texts but he knew when I crossed that white line there were no favours.Players and managers would not respect you if you gave decisions based on friendship.Or how about Referees being terrified of giving decisions against United. How about journalists who didn't toe the party line being thrown out of press conferences. That isn't gamesmanship that is bullying and corruption. That is someone acting like a mob boss and not a football manager.