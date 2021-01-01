« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 168373 times)

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,612
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4640 on: Yesterday at 06:15:03 pm »
A bully, yes.

When was he proven to be a cheat? Strange comparison and Im not sure of the point youre making.

Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,781
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4641 on: Yesterday at 07:10:08 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 06:15:03 pm
A bully, yes.

When was he proven to be a cheat? Strange comparison and Im not sure of the point youre making.



Well he pressured referees to give decisions that weren't right because he'd threaten them, saying they'd be kicked out (Documented in books) and pressurised referees to add more time on than they should 'Fergie Time' and pressured them into giving wrong decisions against opponents.

Doesn't that sound like cheating to you?
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,618
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4642 on: Yesterday at 09:57:24 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,668
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4643 on: Yesterday at 10:04:53 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:57:24 pm
You lot


https://x.com/NoContextMarkG/status/1787574590497026411

:lmao

Welcome to our world. Imagine if he had to deal with this bs every week the way we do?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,112
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4644 on: Yesterday at 10:51:49 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:50:44 am
Whether or not you believe in theories or not we've been royally fucked over by refs this season.

Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4645 on: Today at 06:38:25 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:57:24 pm
You lot


https://x.com/NoContextMarkG/status/1787574590497026411

:lmao
Looked like a foul but apart from that I agree with most of what he said.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,442
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4646 on: Today at 07:17:31 am »
The refs make it up as they go along. They showed a still frame of Jones to get him sent off something they haven't done before or since.
Logged

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,612
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4647 on: Today at 10:30:34 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 07:10:08 pm
Well he pressured referees to give decisions that weren't right because he'd threaten them, saying they'd be kicked out (Documented in books) and pressurised referees to add more time on than they should 'Fergie Time' and pressured them into giving wrong decisions against opponents.

Doesn't that sound like cheating to you?

It's nowhere near the same thing and comparing the two things (one being gamesmanship, and the other being doping, financial doping, and bribery) reduces the reality of what City's manager and board have actually been found to be doing in the past.
Logged

Offline wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,192
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4648 on: Today at 10:51:31 am »
Hooper for Villa, Kavanagh on VAR.

Looks like they're giving them all one final shot each against Jurgen before he leaves!
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,593
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4649 on: Today at 10:58:19 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:30:34 am
It's nowhere near the same thing and comparing the two things (one being gamesmanship, and the other being doping, financial doping, and bribery) reduces the reality of what City's manager and board have actually been found to be doing in the past.

So Ferguson allegedly being given a Rolex for fixing a match against Juve. Was that gamesmanship?

Or how about Mark Halsey stating that he and Ferguson used to ring each other up and text each other?

Writing about the controversy last year when fellow official Mark Clattenburg was accused of racially abusing Chelsea star Jon Obi Mikel, Halsey claimed he called Ferguson personally to garner his support.

I took matters in my own hands and rang Sir Alex asking him to speak out, claimed Halsey.

He agreed and used his Friday press conference to say he could not conceive of Mark saying such things. It helped the situation a great deal.

It took time to gain Mr. Fergusons respect but in the end we had a very good relationship.


One thing should be made clear about my relationship with Sir Alex. I may have spoken to him a lot and shared texts but he knew when I crossed that white line there were no favours.

Players and managers would not respect you if you gave decisions based on friendship.

Or how about Referees being terrified of giving decisions against United. How about journalists who didn't toe the party line being thrown out of press conferences. That isn't gamesmanship that is bullying and corruption. That is someone acting like a mob boss and not a football manager.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,771
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4650 on: Today at 12:34:30 pm »
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4651 on: Today at 01:42:14 pm »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,781
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4652 on: Today at 01:57:45 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:42:14 pm
Thats actually quite shocking isnt it?

You spelt expected wrong :)
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Up
« previous next »
 