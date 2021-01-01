« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 165918 times)

Offline blamski

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 205
  • its weird, isn't it?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4600 on: Yesterday at 08:41:03 pm »
If they were all so much against us, surely they'd have given Spurs a penalty for Joe's high boot
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,475
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4601 on: Yesterday at 09:53:21 pm »
Quote from: blamski on Yesterday at 08:41:03 pm
If they were all so much against us, surely they'd have given Spurs a penalty for Joe's high boot

It would have been an indirect free kick not a penalty.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,766
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4602 on: Yesterday at 10:03:24 pm »
Haha . . . good man Stoa.

Incredible that people think there isn't some kind of agenda! I mean, there's unequivocal proof based on some of the staggering decisions that have gone against us.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4603 on: Today at 12:50:44 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:24:58 am
Page 115. Yeah either fill it with 115, like in the Cheats thread, or close it.

Page 116. You just couldn't let it die, could you 😩
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,379
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4604 on: Today at 01:52:26 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:03:24 pm
Haha . . . good man Stoa.

Incredible that people think there isn't some kind of agenda! I mean, there's unequivocal proof based on some of the staggering decisions that have gone against us.

If there was an agenda against us, surely the ref would have blown the whistle just before each of our 4 goals and ordered the nearest defender to go down injured, since that is allowed now?

I am very intelligent.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,765
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4605 on: Today at 07:28:00 am »
Quote from: blamski on Yesterday at 08:41:03 pm
If they were all so much against us, surely they'd have given Spurs a penalty for Joe's high boot

Your village is calling you back. You are needed. They are very much missing you :(
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline mainone

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 363
  • this is the end.....
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4606 on: Today at 07:29:47 am »
didnt matter todays decisions theyve already fucked us over
Logged

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,190
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4607 on: Today at 07:48:34 am »
There were several 50/50s on the edge of ours and their penalty areas.  They got the free kicks in dangerous positions and we didn't.  Standard stuff. 

Contact on Cody = no pen.  Havertz creates his own contact = pen.

All these are subjective decisions but it's becoming increasingly obvious that PGMOL will have had a big say in who does and doesn't win the prem. Again.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,420
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4608 on: Today at 07:50:44 am »
Whether or not you believe in conspiracy theories or not we've been royally fucked over by refs this season.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4609 on: Today at 07:54:05 am »
That Gakpo one was more of a pen than the Havertz one. If the Havertz one is given then the Gakpo one should also be given.

We would be better doing away with the officials and letting the players involved have an arm wrestle in the centre circle; winner gets the decision. They would get more correct.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,496
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4610 on: Today at 07:55:01 am »
This looks set to be the 8th time we get 80+ points in the Premier League with one title to show for it. Look at some of the unfathomable decisions we've had against us in the years we didn't win or that have gone one of the Manchester clubs way instead.

This will be the 6th time Arsenal have got 80+ points but they could also win their 4th Premier League title. Chelsea have had 9 80+ seasons but won 5 of them.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:57:09 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,810
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4611 on: Today at 07:55:45 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:50:44 am
Whether or not you believe in conspiracy theories or not we've been royally fucked over by refs this season.

Agree and its not the diaz v spurs one that pisses me off the most even being the most obvious , the arsenal hand ball and doku chest challenge were absolute game changers if given and scored , the difference between  the extra two points for us and one less for both our main title rivals was huge
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,420
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4612 on: Today at 08:00:38 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:55:01 am
This looks set to be the 8th time we get 80+ points in the Premier League with one title to show for it. Look at some of the unfathomable decisions we've had against us in the years we didn't win or that have gone one of the Manchester clubs way instead.

This will be the 6th time Arsenal have got 90+ points but they could also win their 4th Premier League title. Chelsea have had 9 80+ seasons but won 5 of them.

City have given crucial decisions and we haven't been given crucial decisions.

13/14 - Sterling is miles onside vs City
18/19 - Kompany should have been given a red vs City
21/22 - Rodri should have given away a penalty for the most blatant handball ever - Jota should have had a penalty vs Spurs
23/24 - There should have been a penalty with studs in Mac's chest vs City

It's small margins and it's cost us titles.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,420
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4613 on: Today at 08:01:52 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 07:55:45 am
Agree and its not the diaz v spurs one that pisses me off the most even being the most obvious , the arsenal hand ball and doku chest challenge were absolute game changers if given and scored , the difference between  the extra two points for us and one less for both our main title rivals was huge

I don't count the Arsenal handball as we scored a minute later. It wasn't a game defining decision.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4614 on: Today at 08:08:14 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:01:52 am
I don't count the Arsenal handball as we scored a minute later. It wasn't a game defining decision.
Ridiculous comment. We couldve scored the pen then scored again a minute later
Conceding the pen couldve affected Arsenals concentration, you dont know. It was a horrendous decision and should definitely be counted!
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,420
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4615 on: Today at 08:11:07 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:08:14 am
Ridiculous comment. We couldve scored the pen then scored again a minute later
Conceding the pen couldve affected Arsenals concentration, you dont know. It was a horrendous decision and should definitely be counted!

Or we could have scored the pen and game state would have made Arsenal put 10 men behind the ball.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,765
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4616 on: Today at 08:14:48 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 07:48:34 am
There were several 50/50s on the edge of ours and their penalty areas.  They got the free kicks in dangerous positions and we didn't.  Standard stuff. 

Contact on Cody = no pen.  Havertz creates his own contact = pen.

All these are subjective decisions but it's becoming increasingly obvious that PGMOL will have had a big say in who does and doesn't win the prem. Again.

"it's becoming"

Not being funny, but you'd have to be fucking thick to not have noticed how bent the league has been for decades now. Easily the most bent league the world has ever seen. Absolute fucking joke.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4617 on: Today at 08:17:04 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:11:07 am
Or we could have scored the pen and game state would have made Arsenal put 10 men behind the ball.
Did they do that when we scored a minute later?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,765
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4618 on: Today at 08:18:31 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:17:04 am
Did they do that when we scored a minute later?

Funny thing is that this is our penultimate game before Klopp leaves at our next one - we've won and all everyone was talking about in the pub afterwards was what a fucking cheat Tierney was.

That's what these inbred little cheating c*nts have reduced the game to.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4619 on: Today at 08:28:24 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:18:31 am
Funny thing is that this is our penultimate game before Klopp leaves at our next one - we've won and all everyone was talking about in the pub afterwards was what a fucking cheat Tierney was.

That's what these inbred little cheating c*nts have reduced the game to.
Yep. Its a large part of why Im stepping away from the game after this season. I cant keep on getting stressed by these cheating, gaslighting c*nts.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,496
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4620 on: Today at 08:30:46 am »
Unbelievable. Just watched MOTD2 for our game. Commentator said Brooks on VAR said Gakpo pen wasn't given as "a very exaggerated fall that was out of sync with the standing foot".

Funny how that never applies to the Mancs or Arsenal.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,190
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4621 on: Today at 08:33:52 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:14:48 am
"it's becoming"

Not being funny, but you'd have to be fucking thick to not have noticed how bent the league has been for decades now. Easily the most bent league the world has ever seen. Absolute fucking joke.
Andy, I said it's "becoming increasingly obvious" - ie. it's getting worse.  There's no denying it was going on in Fergie's era for a start.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,496
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4622 on: Today at 08:37:05 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 08:33:52 am
Andy, I said it's "becoming increasingly obvious" - ie. it's getting worse.  There's no denying it was going on in Fergie's era for a start.

The state of PGMOL is his legacy. Corruption was going on in plain sight with him. United seasons have still been inflated by refs since he left (i.e. finishing 2nd one year with a shit team that got a penalty every week) but they've been shit anyway. City have also corrupted refs, whether by bribes of overseas trips or more sinister.

VAR is an added cheater's charter that wasn't there in Fergie's era.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4623 on: Today at 08:53:44 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:14:48 am
"it's becoming"

Not being funny, but you'd have to be fucking thick to not have noticed how bent the league has been for decades now. Easily the most bent league the world has ever seen. Absolute fucking joke.

Can't wait for Andy to tell us all how nobody in here is saying it's a conspiracy 😂
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,765
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4624 on: Today at 08:57:02 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:53:44 am
Can't wait for Andy to tell us all how nobody in here is saying it's a conspiracy 😂

Go and suck Tierney off.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,863
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4625 on: Today at 09:00:41 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:30:46 am
Unbelievable. Just watched MOTD2 for our game. Commentator said Brooks on VAR said Gakpo pen wasn't given as "a very exaggerated fall that was out of sync with the standing foot".

Funny how that never applies to the Mancs or Arsenal.

Out of sync with the standing foot 😂 what the fuck does that mean?
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4626 on: Today at 09:04:50 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:57:02 am
Go and suck Tierney off.

Nice. But nah, I think he's a dreadful referee and I save those sorts of favours for people who are competent at their job.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Up
« previous next »
 