This looks set to be the 8th time we get 80+ points in the Premier League with one title to show for it. Look at some of the unfathomable decisions we've had against us in the years we didn't win or that have gone one of the Manchester clubs way instead.
This will be the 6th time Arsenal have got 90+ points but they could also win their 4th Premier League title. Chelsea have had 9 80+ seasons but won 5 of them.
City have given crucial decisions and we haven't been given crucial decisions.
13/14 - Sterling is miles onside vs City
18/19 - Kompany should have been given a red vs City
21/22 - Rodri should have given away a penalty for the most blatant handball ever - Jota should have had a penalty vs Spurs
23/24 - There should have been a penalty with studs in Mac's chest vs City
It's small margins and it's cost us titles.