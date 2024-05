Haha . . . good man Stoa.



Incredible that people think there isn't some kind of agenda! I mean, there's unequivocal proof based on some of the staggering decisions that have gone against us.



If there was an agenda against us, surely the ref would have blown the whistle just before each of our 4 goals and ordered the nearest defender to go down injured, since that is allowed now?I am very intelligent.