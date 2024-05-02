« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 163272 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,067
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4560 on: May 2, 2024, 08:24:39 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  1, 2024, 06:33:10 pm
Sound.

No worries though, this thing will be awaiting your return. ;D

I'm hoping it's not. All I want is a game where we don't notice the ref, is that so hard?
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 115
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4561 on: May 2, 2024, 10:39:54 am »
Quote from: stockdam on May  1, 2024, 08:00:21 pm


Its bullshit and we all know it is.

Of course its bullshit because Taylor has a really easy out here by giving an actual free kick when he realises Areola hasn't seen or heard the advantage. That stops the whole fuss but he gives a drop ball instead.
Logged

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,184
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4562 on: May 2, 2024, 11:38:35 am »
It's reached the point where I don't derive any joy from watching us play any longer.

Sometimes feel as if I should just wait for FT, check the score, if we've won, watch the game - if we've lost, don't bother.

This is how the state of officiating (VAR included) has affected me.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,532
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4563 on: May 2, 2024, 12:03:21 pm »
What isn't even being asked is whether it was even a free kick. The main contact is with a West Ham defender. Gakpo stands his ground and doesn't even jump for the ball with Areola. Usually, if the Ref indicates advantage it is two hands out in front of him. For me, Areola is just time-wasting evidenced by throwing the ball forward and then stopping to pull his socks up.

For me, Taylor doesn't indicate a foul and an advantage he just on two occasions signals for Areola to get on with it. I mean if he was playing an advantage then he just blows his whistle and goes back to his original decision. Awards West Ham a free kick and the situation is over. He doesn't do that for me he knows he hasn't given a free kick or played advantage.

Taylor regards it as open play and just wants him to stop time wasting and get on with it. It is pretty standard for a referee to warn a player to get on with it before he books him. Things change when Areola has a brain fart and throws the ball down. Taylor isn't protecting himself he hasn't done anything wrong.

For me it was reminiscent of Tierney blowing up early against United with Mane bearing down on goal. It isn't self-preservation it is just an opportunity to stop us from taking the lead. I mean he can't think the keeper is injured because if he is then he just goes to ground and the physios would be on the touchline or even already making their way on to treat him.

Taylor actually has to physically stop him from taking the kick twice. Injured players don't do that.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,067
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4564 on: May 2, 2024, 01:09:24 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on May  2, 2024, 12:03:21 pm
What isn't even being asked is whether it was even a free kick. The main contact is with a West Ham defender. Gakpo stands his ground and doesn't even jump for the ball with Areola. Usually, if the Ref indicates advantage it is two hands out in front of him. For me, Areola is just time-wasting evidenced by throwing the ball forward and then stopping to pull his socks up.

For me, Taylor doesn't indicate a foul and an advantage he just on two occasions signals for Areola to get on with it. I mean if he was playing an advantage then he just blows his whistle and goes back to his original decision. Awards West Ham a free kick and the situation is over. He doesn't do that for me he knows he hasn't given a free kick or played advantage.

Taylor regards it as open play and just wants him to stop time wasting and get on with it. It is pretty standard for a referee to warn a player to get on with it before he books him. Things change when Areola has a brain fart and throws the ball down. Taylor isn't protecting himself he hasn't done anything wrong.

For me it was reminiscent of Tierney blowing up early against United with Mane bearing down on goal. It isn't self-preservation it is just an opportunity to stop us from taking the lead. I mean he can't think the keeper is injured because if he is then he just goes to ground and the physios would be on the touchline or even already making their way on to treat him.

Taylor actually has to physically stop him from taking the kick twice. Injured players don't do that.

You're right, he never signalled advantage, like you say, its both arms and additionally he has to point to West Hams goal as you point to the team getting the advantage. Taylor just sort of points down field in a get on with it manner. Then as we've all seen he keeps telling Areola to get on with the game and runs to the centre circle.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 115
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4565 on: May 2, 2024, 01:15:42 pm »
Referees have used one arm to signal advantage for about 2 years now.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,370
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4566 on: May 2, 2024, 01:19:51 pm »
Let's not fall into their trap by discussing arm gesture bollocks, if it was an advantage then he would have restarted with a free kick and not ordered the player to be injured, end of fucking story.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,532
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4567 on: May 2, 2024, 03:43:52 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on May  2, 2024, 01:15:42 pm
Referees have used one arm to signal advantage for about 2 years now.

The one-arm signal though is a palm out to indicate you have the ball you have an advantage. Plus where is the actual foul?

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,622
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4568 on: May 2, 2024, 04:24:16 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on May  2, 2024, 03:43:52 pm
The one-arm signal though is a palm out to indicate you have the ball you have an advantage. Plus where is the actual foul?




Its not really clear to me if he formally was playing advantage or not. Referees will use one or two arms held out horizontally to indicate advantage. As you said there was no foul but neither of these things matter.

Firstly he could have thought there was a foul and was waving play to continue.

However he restarted the game with a drop ball which means that he had stopped play, presumably to give the keeper treatment or more likely because he thought the keeper had misinterpreted his decision. Since when can the referee stop play because he thought that the keeper had messed up?

If he was playing advantage then he would have stopped play and awarded the free kick.

For me, the referee then does some quick thinking and realises that everyone should play to the whistle and he cannot stop play just because one player is confused. He then remembers that the keeper had gone down and then the referee tells the keeper that he needs treatment even though it is clear that the keeper was in no distress.

I think the club should insist on audio and an explanation as there is no logical reason for what the referee did and in effect he robbed us of 3 points.
« Last Edit: May 2, 2024, 04:25:53 pm by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,622
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4569 on: May 2, 2024, 04:31:23 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on May  2, 2024, 01:19:51 pm
Let's not fall into their trap by discussing arm gesture bollocks, if it was an advantage then he would have restarted with a free kick and not ordered the player to be injured, end of fucking story.

Agreed. He didnt stop play because he thought there had been no advantage as he would have restarted with a free kick.


The drop ball restart indicates that he had stopped live play which he can do if theres a head injury or a serious injury that needs immediate treatment.

The most likely answer is that the referee saw that the keeper was confused and must have misunderstood the decision and stopped the game in the spirit of the law. Thats a new one to me. A player messes up and assumes there had been a free kick yet the likes of Gakpo was well aware that the ball was in play.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline StigenKeegan

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4570 on: Today at 12:31:09 am »
Quote from: stockdam on May  2, 2024, 04:31:23 pm

The most likely answer is that the referee saw that the keeper was confused and must have “misunderstood the decision and stopped the game in the spirit of the law.

It's good to know that if all of our backline just stops playing in sunday  believing that the ref has blown for an offside the ref will understand that we just "misunderstood the decision" and then stop the play "in the spirit of the law". At least that will put an end to all the endless micro-analysis of every single tight offside call under VAR.
Logged

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,187
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4571 on: Today at 09:22:12 am »
Can we keep this on 115 pages forever please?
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,532
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4572 on: Today at 10:15:05 am »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 12:31:09 am
It's good to know that if all of our backline just stops playing in sunday  believing that the ref has blown for an offside the ref will understand that we just "misunderstood the decision" and then stop the play "in the spirit of the law". At least that will put an end to all the endless micro-analysis of every single tight offside call under VAR.

I am amazed Taylor didn't stop the play when Quansah misunderstood that Fernandes was there when he played the blind pass in the United game.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,749
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4573 on: Today at 11:01:40 am »
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4574 on: Today at 11:15:04 am »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Up
« previous next »
 