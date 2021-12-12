The PGMOL is being revamped even this season. Theres a push towards fast tracking talent, especially young talent, into the Select Group. Theres more accountability to the clubs now than before - yes, it might not feel that way, but there is a little bit and it will only get better hopefully. VAR is being refined and should see improvements next season. This is all driven by clubs, owners, spectator / customer and media feedback but its a long process that will take time to bear fruit.



That sounds great until you realise what will happen when young referres are recruited. They then get mentored by the older referees. They basically get brain washed into thinking in exactly the same way. Look after each other and above all protect the organisation at all costs. Then the older referees retire and go to work for the PGMOL.The issue isn't the age of the referees. The issue is the culture at the PGMOL. It is the same as the Met. You can bring in as many young policemen as you want. Nothing changes though unless you change the culture. The Mets problem isn't the new recruits on the street it is the attitude of the senior officers who then mentor and effectively corrupt the new blood.Give it 5-10 years and Webb will be gone but you will have the likes of Taylor or Tierney running the show. The PGMOL needs a root and branch reform and the culture changing.As for accountability to the club's. Do you mean the odd meally mouthed apology and Webb given a platform on Sky to gaslight people. Webb has admitted that Taylor made a catastrophic error in the Everton and Forest game. He followed that up by cheating in the West Ham game. He is refereeing at the weekend.So he has basically affected both the title race and the relegation race in consecutive weeks. Told a player to cheat yet there is zero accountability. He will take charge of Burnley v Newcastle a match that has implications for relegation with Burnley 2 points from safety and the European places with Newcastle 1 point behind United and 4 ahead of West hame. If a player had fixed the outcome of a result the way Taylor did would he be allowed to play this weekend?I mean imagine how Forest feel about Taylor who fucked them over against Everton and got pelters for it then being given the Burnley game. Taylor should be suspended and facing an investigation not getting another opportunity to affect the relegation battle.