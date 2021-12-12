« previous next »
Barneylfc∗

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 10:26:45 am
Quote from: Risto on Yesterday at 12:44:06 am
(From a West Ham forum:)



    My take on the Areola situation is that there is no way a Premier League keeper throws the ball down like that and pulls his socks up without having been told its a free kick.

    I would say the ref said to him its a free kick and ran away from him then the Liverpool players had retreated and the ref was then thinking he could keep the game going shouting at Areola to play on. Areola doesnt hear this and as per usual a Liverpool player tries to score a cheap goal, so the ref then gets into a panic and tells Areola to make out he needs treatment:

    All in all it stems from the ref being out of control of the game, too many mixed signals from him.

(reply by another person)

Exactly I think the ref coc_ed up and ran up to him and said go down and fein injury ( if that was against us I'd be asking questions ) it's nice to get something for once :grin:

This person is clearly an moron that hasn't watched the incident.
At what point in a crowded penalty area from about 20 yards away (Areola was lying on the floor beside the post, Taylor was at the far corner of the 18 yard box) did Taylor tell him it was a free kick?
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Peabee

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 10:56:15 am
rob1966

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 11:04:20 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:26:45 am
This person is clearly an moron that hasn't watched the incident.
At what point in a crowded penalty area from about 20 yards away (Areola was lying on the floor beside the post, Taylor was at the far corner of the 18 yard box) did Taylor tell him it was a free kick?

Thats what we are up against. Instead of agreeing that Taylor has made a monumental fuck up, they're looking for ways to turn it on us and accuse us of cheating. Its why I wouldn't give a fuck if we pissed off the an ESL and fucked the Premier League off into oblivion.
y2w902

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 11:07:42 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:04:20 am
Thats what we are up against. Instead of agreeing that Taylor has made a monumental fuck up, they're looking for ways to turn it on us and accuse us of cheating. Its why I wouldn't give a fuck if we pissed off the an ESL and fucked the Premier League off into oblivion.

But the ESL was never created to replace the domestic league.
rob1966

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 12:04:10 pm
Quote from: y2w902 on Yesterday at 11:07:42 am
But the ESL was never created to replace the domestic league.

I know that, these fucknuggets and Sky didn't, they all thought it was the death of the PL when it wasn't BUT if we did go full ESL, the Premier League would deserve it.
paisley1977

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 12:46:47 pm
Guess who our referee is this weekend.
Back by popular demand Mr Paul Tierney come on down.
rossipersempre

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 12:51:19 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 12:46:47 pm
Guess who our referee is this weekend.
Back by popular demand Mr Paul Tierney come on down.
It's like tag-teaming in wrestling. Apt given the openly scripted and choreographed nature of that "sports entertainment".
darragh85

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 01:59:50 pm
I hope klopp lamps one of them before he finishes
Fromola

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 07:27:33 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 12:46:47 pm
Guess who our referee is this weekend.
Back by popular demand Mr Paul Tierney come on down.

The club just sit back and take it so why not?

At least we've got fuck all to play for, so Tierney can do his worst for all it matters.

rob1966

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 08:10:02 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:27:33 pm
The club just sit back and take it so why not?

At least we've got fuck all to play for, so Tierney can do his worst for all it matters.



Seriously, seeing as you constantly have digs at the club over this, what exactly do you want them to do?
Fromola

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 08:31:03 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:10:02 pm
Seriously, seeing as you constantly have digs at the club over this, what exactly do you want them to do?

Obviously Forest went about it wrong with their statement, but we have a Manchester referee practically every week. Is there nobody from the club ever querying this? The Forest chairman was on the phone to Webb about a supposed Luton fan on VAR before one of their games.

Not to mention Tierney's history with Klopp, yet he always gets our games.
rob1966

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 08:55:47 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:31:03 pm
Obviously Forest went about it wrong with their statement, but we have a Manchester referee practically every week. Is there nobody from the club ever querying this? The Forest chairman was on the phone to Webb about a supposed Luton fan on VAR before one of their games.

Not to mention Tierney's history with Klopp, yet he always gets our games.

Query it with who, Howard Webb? As has been said throughout this thread, the PGMOL is a closed shop of bezzie mates all looking after each other and covering each others backs. Pull Webb over the Manc referees and he'll just spout some bollocks about how they are all professional and will do the job fairly and without bias.

Until the PL clubs decide as a group to sort out PGMOL, nothing will change.
Fromola

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 09:14:52 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:55:47 pm
Query it with who, Howard Webb? As has been said throughout this thread, the PGMOL is a closed shop of bezzie mates all looking after each other and covering each others backs. Pull Webb over the Manc referees and he'll just spout some bollocks about how they are all professional and will do the job fairly and without bias.

Until the PL clubs decide as a group to sort out PGMOL, nothing will change.

We should be asking for a fairer distribution of referees, if nothing else, as we get the same few every week. Not that it makes much difference with the PGMOL mafia whoever we get.
Draex

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 09:36:26 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:55:47 pm
Query it with who, Howard Webb? As has been said throughout this thread, the PGMOL is a closed shop of bezzie mates all looking after each other and covering each others backs. Pull Webb over the Manc referees and he'll just spout some bollocks about how they are all professional and will do the job fairly and without bias.

Until the PL clubs decide as a group to sort out PGMOL, nothing will change.

It won't change, they all had their chance after the Spurs fuck up but rolled out the party line.. Then one by one they suffered the incompetence and complained individually.

It needs half the clubs to go to the Premership and demand change, with evidence. A few will resist but there is a growing number now.
CHOPPER

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 09:42:58 pm
Gonna be a fuckin long summer for some of you lot :lmao
Historical Fool

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 11:40:29 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:14:52 pm
We should be asking for a fairer distribution of referees, if nothing else, as we get the same few every week. Not that it makes much difference with the PGMOL mafia whoever we get.

The PGMOL is being revamped even this season. Theres a push towards fast tracking talent, especially young talent, into the Select Group. Theres more accountability to the clubs now than before - yes, it might not feel that way, but there is a little bit and it will only get better hopefully. VAR is being refined and should see improvements next season. This is all driven by clubs, owners, spectator / customer  and media feedback but its a long process that will take time to bear fruit.
GreatEx

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 12:25:48 am
Clever strategy to make things much, much worse in the short term so that when things are just a bit worse in the long term then it feels like improvement. I should bring some of this to my work, might take the pressure off.
Redbonnie

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 06:44:43 am
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 11:40:29 pm
The PGMOL is being revamped even this season. Theres a push towards fast tracking talent, especially young talent, into the Select Group. Theres more accountability to the clubs now than before - yes, it might not feel that way, but there is a little bit and it will only get better hopefully. VAR is being refined and should see improvements next season. This is all driven by clubs, owners, spectator / customer  and media feedback but its a long process that will take time to bear fruit.

Too little to late for Jurgen sadly
Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 10:15:32 am
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 11:40:29 pm
The PGMOL is being revamped even this season. Theres a push towards fast tracking talent, especially young talent, into the Select Group. Theres more accountability to the clubs now than before - yes, it might not feel that way, but there is a little bit and it will only get better hopefully. VAR is being refined and should see improvements next season. This is all driven by clubs, owners, spectator / customer  and media feedback but its a long process that will take time to bear fruit.

That sounds great until you realise what will happen when young referres are recruited. They then get mentored by the older referees. They basically get brain washed into thinking in exactly the same way. Look after each other and above all protect the organisation at all costs. Then the older referees retire and go to work for the PGMOL.

The issue isn't the age of the referees. The issue is the culture at the PGMOL. It is the same as the Met. You can bring in as many young policemen as you want. Nothing changes though unless you change the culture. The Mets problem isn't the new recruits on the street it is the attitude of the senior officers who then mentor and effectively corrupt the new blood.

Give it 5-10 years and Webb will be gone but you will have the likes of Taylor or Tierney running the show. The PGMOL needs a root and branch reform and the culture changing.

As for accountability to the club's. Do you mean the odd meally mouthed apology and Webb given a platform on Sky to gaslight people. Webb has admitted that Taylor made a catastrophic error in the Everton and Forest game. He followed that up by cheating in the West Ham game. He is refereeing at the weekend.

So he has basically affected both the title race and the relegation race in consecutive weeks. Told a player to cheat yet there is zero accountability. He will take charge of Burnley v Newcastle a match that has implications for relegation with Burnley 2 points from safety and the European places with Newcastle 1 point behind United and 4 ahead of West hame. If a player had fixed the outcome of a result the way Taylor did would he be allowed to play this weekend?

I mean imagine how Forest feel about Taylor who fucked them over against Everton and got pelters for it then being given the Burnley game. Taylor should be suspended and facing an investigation not getting another opportunity to affect the relegation battle.
rob1966

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 10:24:54 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:42:58 pm
Gonna be a fuckin long summer for some of you lot :lmao


I've got a boss summer sorted, airshows, lads 16th, him doing his first solo flight, MotoGP, going out with the family and totally ignoring football.
Son of Spion

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 10:34:06 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:15:32 am
That sounds great until you realise what will happen when young referres are recruited. They then get mentored by the older referees. They basically get brain washed into thinking in exactly the same way. Look after each other and above all protect the organisation at all costs. Then the older referees retire and go to work for the PGMOL.

The issue isn't the age of the referees. The issue is the culture at the PGMOL. It is the same as the Met. You can bring in as many young policemen as you want. Nothing changes though unless you change the culture. The Mets problem isn't the new recruits on the street it is the attitude of the senior officers who then mentor and effectively corrupt the new blood.

Give it 5-10 years and Webb will be gone but you will have the likes of Taylor or Tierney running the show. The PGMOL needs a root and branch reform and the culture changing.

As for accountability to the club's. Do you mean the odd meally mouthed apology and Webb given a platform on Sky to gaslight people. Webb has admitted that Taylor made a catastrophic error in the Everton and Forest game. He followed that up by cheating in the West Ham game. He is refereeing at the weekend.

So he has basically affected both the title race and the relegation race in consecutive weeks. Told a player to cheat yet there is zero accountability. He will take charge of Burnley v Newcastle a match that has implications for relegation with Burnley 2 points from safety and the European places with Newcastle 1 point behind United and 4 ahead of West hame. If a player had fixed the outcome of a result the way Taylor did would he be allowed to play this weekend?

I mean imagine how Forest feel about Taylor who fucked them over against Everton and got pelters for it then being given the Burnley game. Taylor should be suspended and facing an investigation not getting another opportunity to affect the relegation battle.
The bit in bold is one of the most damning things for me. They are paid to uphold the integrity of the game on the field of play. Yet, in practice they are all about looking after themselves and their own failing organisation. It's more of a clique than a profession.
paddysour

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 10:40:46 am
I think a really easy win for PGMOL is to change the process so that VAR doesn't know what the on-field decision is. They'd have to judge each incident on it's merits rather than worry about "embarrassing their mate".
JRed

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 10:47:19 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:24:54 am
I've got a boss summer sorted, airshows, lads 16th, him doing his first solo flight, MotoGP, going out with the family and totally ignoring football.
It will be nice to get away from the stress of the officials fucking us over in every game!
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 11:07:22 am
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 10:40:46 am
I think a really easy win for PGMOL is to change the process so that VAR doesn't know what the on-field decision is. They'd have to judge each incident on it's merits rather than worry about "embarrassing their mate".

How on earth are they going to do that when they're watching the game?
JRed

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 11:09:32 am
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 10:40:46 am
I think a really easy win for PGMOL is to change the process so that VAR doesn't know what the on-field decision is. They'd have to judge each incident on it's merits rather than worry about "embarrassing their mate".
Isnt that what Darren England does anyway?
Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 11:18:04 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:07:22 am
How on earth are they going to do that when they're watching the game?

Braille?
Peabee

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 11:28:47 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:24:54 am
I've got a boss summer sorted, airshows, lads 16th, him doing his first solo flight, MotoGP, going out with the family and totally ignoring football.

That's gonna be a busy day on the one day of summer we'll get.  ;)
Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 11:34:31 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 11:28:47 am
That's gonna be a busy day on the one day of summer we'll get.  ;)

He is doing his first solo flight in a jumbo jet full of his friends and family on his 16th birthday whilst doing a loop the loop over the Moto GP. ;)
