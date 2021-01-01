It'll be interesting to see if we get a big, favourable decision in the last three games, now that our results don't matter anymore.



When opposition fans or pundits look at another club's season, they typically only remember the most unequivocally contentious decisions and the most recent one. Almost everyone still remembers we were robbed against Spurs (even if we should've "just moved on" afterwards), and at the moment it's the Gakpo West Ham moment or the Doku kung-fu kick that are the most recent memorable decisions. Both also against us (although the media have successfully managed to get the Forest drop-ball in the conversation too).



Would certainly be convenient for the PGMOL if the refs looked favourably on us until the end of the season, in the hope that this led to a controversial decision in our favour. That would take some of the heat off them, and help shift the narrative from one where we've been pretty clearly hard done by to one where "it evened itself out over the course of the season".