I don't know the ins and outs of british history and politics - not being born and brought up here, but hopefully know enough to have some opinion
Was fortunate enough to get a final ticket vs chelsea, and that was probably the loudest booing of the national anthem and rendition of fuck the tories etc i have ever heard in my 40 years of following this great club.. not sure if i can explain it, but i felt a bit of pride and enjoyment of this fuckem all.. howver, a bit of bittersweet, as i was looking at the refs and the "hospitality" section and I thought - there will a comeback to this..
no bragging, but i checked my "futbology app", and i watched football in 12 countries, xx matches etc, but that was one of the weirdest referee performances i have ever witnessed.. i was stone sober but could not really believe it..
corruoption, bias, incompetence, not sure what but something is rotten