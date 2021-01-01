« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 157862 times)

Offline DarkOfTheManatee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4480 on: Yesterday at 10:19:10 pm »
It'll be interesting to see if we get a big, favourable decision in the last three games, now that our results don't matter anymore.

When opposition fans or pundits look at another club's season, they typically only remember the most unequivocally contentious decisions and the most recent one. Almost everyone still remembers we were robbed against Spurs (even if we should've "just moved on" afterwards), and at the moment it's the Gakpo West Ham moment or the Doku kung-fu kick that are the most recent memorable decisions. Both also against us (although the media have successfully managed to get the Forest drop-ball in the conversation too).

Would certainly be convenient for the PGMOL if the refs looked favourably on us until the end of the season, in the hope that this led to a controversial decision in our favour. That would take some of the heat off them, and help shift the narrative from one where we've been pretty clearly hard done by to one where "it evened itself out over the course of the season".
Logged

Offline paddysour

  • likes balls
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4481 on: Yesterday at 10:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:42:15 pm
They won't investigate. I've already said why. They will protect themselves, as they always try and do. It's a catastrophic fault with the way PGMOL is set up. It has a bias towards itself and exists to protect its members. There should be an independent body with oversight instead.

There. That's a fair answer.

So, will you go public with your own stuff at last? Have the courage to test your ideas with people more sceptical than the Liverpool fans on here.

Sounds like you are both on the same side lol
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,533
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4482 on: Yesterday at 10:41:45 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:48:12 pm
As for going public. You do realise this is a public forum?

Yes I do. It's almost 100 per cent Liverpool fans. It's why I suggested you present your ideas in a less biased forum. I suggested publishing your ideas, or presenting them to a broadcaster or podcaster, or writing up a pitch for a respectable newspaper or magazine. Test your theories in a more neutral environment. The close season is a great time to do it. Why is that so hard to understand?

If I believed in all the stuff that you do, and was absolutely convinced that Liverpool suffer and will continue to suffer, as you do, then I'd do my utmost to write my ideas up, present the evidence, and get those ideas disseminated. The media is never hostile to scandalous stories. You keep on describing a scandal. Get it out there.

The alternative is to keep whining in here, season after season and complaining that 'football is fucked'. That does no one any good. And you must be depressed - surely you must - about the prospect of continuing to do so next season and the season after and on and on forever. So be brave. Get your stuff out there and change things.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,473
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4483 on: Yesterday at 11:02:20 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:41:45 pm
Yes I do. It's almost 100 per cent Liverpool fans. It's why I suggested you present your ideas in a less biased forum. I suggested publishing your ideas, or presenting them to a broadcaster or podcaster, or writing up a pitch for a respectable newspaper or magazine. Test your theories in a more neutral environment. The close season is a great time to do it. Why is that so hard to understand?

If I believed in all the stuff that you do, and was absolutely convinced that Liverpool suffer and will continue to suffer, as you do, then I'd do my utmost to write my ideas up, present the evidence, and get those ideas disseminated. The media is never hostile to scandalous stories. You keep on describing a scandal. Get it out there.

The alternative is to keep whining in here, season after season and complaining that 'football is fucked'. That does no one any good. And you must be depressed - surely you must - about the prospect of continuing to do so next season and the season after and on and on forever. So be brave. Get your stuff out there and change things.

Oh dear. Yet again you have cherry-picked a couple of lines from a post and completely ignored the important part.

This was the post you replied to.

Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:48:12 pm
What you are describing is 100% people conspiring and 100% a corrupt organisation. So both a conspiracy and corruption. The thing is if you have conspiracies and corruption then that is a perfect breeding ground for biases to flourish.

As for going public. You do realise this is a public forum?

So please pray tell why you have completely ignored and deleted the relevant part of the debate and done a Yorky and butchered a post and then replied to it.

Do you belive the actions of the officials and the PGMOL involved individuals conspiring and do you belive the PGMOL is a corrupt organisation.

Above all though why are you complaining about the reaction of a pro-Liverpool forum when the whole basis of your argument is that bias doesn't exist?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:05:08 pm by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4484 on: Yesterday at 11:14:24 pm »
I don't know the ins and outs of british history and politics - not being born and brought up here, but hopefully know enough to have some opinion

Was fortunate enough to get a final ticket vs chelsea, and that was probably the loudest booing of the national anthem and rendition of fuck the tories etc i have ever heard in my 40 years of following this great club.. not sure if i can explain it, but i felt a bit of pride and enjoyment of this fuckem all.. howver, a bit of bittersweet, as i was looking at the refs and the "hospitality" section and I thought - there will a comeback to this..

no bragging, but i checked my "futbology app", and i watched football in 12 countries, xx matches etc, but that was one of the weirdest referee performances i have ever witnessed.. i was stone sober but could not really believe it..

corruoption, bias, incompetence, not sure what but something is rotten
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,772
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4485 on: Yesterday at 11:18:15 pm »
Anthony Taylor was the referee in 40 of the 81 losses of Klopp's LFC tenure so far.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,533
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4486 on: Yesterday at 11:18:19 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:02:20 pm

Above all though why are you complaining about the reaction of a pro-Liverpool forum when the whole basis of your argument is that bias doesn't exist?


Since this is apparently your most serious point I'll answer it before I leave you to it. Surprisingly I believe that bias can exist in life. Controversial I know. Even more weird, I would expect a Liverpool fan forum to be biased towards Liverpool. Does this mean that nothing is unbiased? Of course not.

But I will leave you to it because the season is effectively over and, more to the point, I don't think you possess the courage to do what I asked you to do and take your ideas further afield where they might have some impact. (You don't even have the courage to answer the question of whether you will or not). My prediction is that you will be whining on this thread in 12 months time.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,473
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4487 on: Yesterday at 11:28:02 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:18:19 pm
Since this is apparently your most serious point I'll answer it before I leave you to it. Surprisingly I believe that bias can exist in life. Controversial I know. Even more weird, I would expect a Liverpool fan forum to be biased towards Liverpool. Does this mean that nothing is unbiased? Of course not.

But I will leave you to it because the season is effectively over and, more to the point, I don't think you possess the courage to do what I asked you to do and take your ideas further afield where they might have some impact. (You don't even have the courage to answer the question of whether you will or not). My prediction is that you will be whining on this thread in 12 months time.

You don't have the courage to answer the questions you are asked. That is the issue.

It is very simple did the match officials conspire to not question Taylor saying floor, floor, floor to a goalkeeper who was physically prevented by Taylor on two occasions from taking a restart.

Have the PGMOL conspired to not investigate something that you called a cover up by Taylor. Something you described as Taylor looking to include Areola in his cover up.

Just answer the question please?

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 983
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4488 on: Yesterday at 11:45:31 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:28:02 pm
You don't have the courage to answer the questions you are asked. That is the issue.

It is very simple did the match officials conspire to not question Taylor saying floor, floor, floor to a goalkeeper who was physically prevented by Taylor on two occasions from taking a restart.

Have the PGMOL conspired to not investigate something that you called a cover up by Taylor. Something you described as Taylor looking to include Areola in his cover up.

Just answer the question please?



I don't think VAR had any reason to get involved here, maybe if Gakpo didn't pause and just put it in, then we would have had a spectacle.

But unless PGMOL come out with a satisfactory explanation, and here the club should be asking for any available audio, then I agree they are conspiring. Just to ask, not sure if the officials are recorded or not unless VAR is being addressed?

I would also be keen to hear the answer to that second part of the question - did PGMOL conspire - from those who disagree with you?
Logged

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 983
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4489 on: Yesterday at 11:49:40 pm »
The other thing Gakpo should have done to fuck him up is contest the subsequent drop ball.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,739
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4490 on: Today at 12:20:39 am »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 10:19:10 pm
It'll be interesting to see if we get a big, favourable decision in the last three games, now that our results don't matter anymore.

When opposition fans or pundits look at another club's season, they typically only remember the most unequivocally contentious decisions and the most recent one. Almost everyone still remembers we were robbed against Spurs (even if we should've "just moved on" afterwards), and at the moment it's the Gakpo West Ham moment or the Doku kung-fu kick that are the most recent memorable decisions. Both also against us (although the media have successfully managed to get the Forest drop-ball in the conversation too).

Would certainly be convenient for the PGMOL if the refs looked favourably on us until the end of the season, in the hope that this led to a controversial decision in our favour. That would take some of the heat off them, and help shift the narrative from one where we've been pretty clearly hard done by to one where "it evened itself out over the course of the season".

Exactly what I was thinking. And the 'anti-conspiracy' chaps will be right in there

"SEE!!!! SEE!!!!! WE GOT SHIT DECISION!!! SEEEEEEE!!! LOOOK!!!"

Once it doesn't mean a fuck.

To me this league is as bent as fuck. The bar used to be 'prove it's fucking bent'

That bar has been moved.


Prove to me that it isn't fucking bent. Fuck you.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,739
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4491 on: Today at 12:23:45 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:28:02 pm
You don't have the courage to answer the questions you are asked. That is the issue.

It is very simple did the match officials conspire to not question Taylor saying floor, floor, floor to a goalkeeper who was physically prevented by Taylor on two occasions from taking a restart.

Have the PGMOL conspired to not investigate something that you called a cover up by Taylor. Something you described as Taylor looking to include Areola in his cover up.

Just answer the question please?



He won't answer it. I've asked him the same thing many times. When you're own fans are defending the media then they are probably the media mate.

You and me are just match going dickheads. What the fuck do we know and I accept we shouldn't get any backing, but I've had plenty of people saying they agree with me.

The PGMOL are a cartel of c*nts. The Media are fucking worse and the Premier League are fucking c*nts. I hope we can leave this c*nt of an organisation.

Fuck the English. Fuck the Tories. Fuck the PGMOL. Fuck the Premier league. Fuck all of you c*nts. Fuck you and your fucking horse you fucking rode in on.

c*nts.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,473
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4492 on: Today at 12:34:23 am »
Quote from: Mahern on Yesterday at 11:45:31 pm
I don't think VAR had any reason to get involved here, maybe if Gakpo didn't pause and just put it in, then we would have had a spectacle.

But unless PGMOL come out with a satisfactory explanation, and here the club should be asking for any available audio, then I agree they are conspiring. Just to ask, not sure if the officials are recorded or not unless VAR is being addressed?

I would also be keen to hear the answer to that second part of the question - did PGMOL conspire - from those who disagree with you?

The unfortunate part is that players have a deep ingrained mentality that means they are trained to play to the whistle. Don't assume anything just play to the whistle. That is exactly what Gakpo does. He motions to the assistant and asks if he can challenge Areola and the assistant keeps his flag down.

Taylor then inexplicably blows his whistle. That then ends play. There is no coming back from that. Once a referee blows his whistle it acts like a guillotine. Nothing that happens after that moment matters. Taylor knew that. The mandate is clear any ambiguity the let VAR deal with it.

Is there anyone on the planet who thinks Taylor acted with certainty?

 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Up
« previous next »
 