I obviously don't believe it is a straw man. You consistently describe a conspiracy on this thread.

But just for the sake of argument I will grant that you don't believe there is a conspiracy. Nevertheless the direct consequences of the "bias" you detect, which is really systematic bias against Liverpool, are still huge. A large number of referees make biased decisions, week-in, week-out against Liverpool, and are not only protected by their masters at PGMOL but actually encouraged and rewarded when they do (unintentionally or not) damage Liverpool.

Those who are seen to 'favour' Liverpool, are removed. In contrast those who damage our main rivals (Man City) are treated very differently by PGMOL. They are punished not rewarded. Referees are recruited from the Manchester region in preponderant numbers either because of unconscious bias or to keep Liverpool permanently on the back foot. The inevitable result of all this bias - unconscious or not - is that Liverpool are deprived of a chance to win the Premier League.



This is still a huge story, regardless of whether you use the word 'conspiracy' or not.



So I ask you again. Instead of complaining on here every day, why not write it up and find a publisher. If your evidence is sound you will get published. It would cause a sensation. And it really ought to be nice little earner for you too. It's a massive story.



I love how you think someone who suggests that a conspiracy is going on invalidates their point of view. Use the word conspiracy and everyone will think the person you are debating is a nutter. It is a horrible way of discussing things.My opinion is that the only way Taylor gets away with cheating and telling Areola to go to the floor is if the assistants, the 4th official and those present at Stockley Park conspire not to raise the matter. The only way PGMOL fail to investigate his actions is if senior figures conspire and decide not to do so.A collective decision not to do your job is a conspiracy. For me the PGMOL and its employees and referees conspire to protect each other and above all the organisation.When Mike Dean and his AVAR failed to send Dean's mate to the screen, something that Dean admitted that is a conspiracy. When Attwell completely misdescribed the Doku incident and then Webb attempted to gaslight us that was a conspiracy.What you are trying to accuse me of is being a conspiracy theorist. The thing is a conspiracy theory is an outlandish claim when there is a far more rational and plausible explanation. You were absolutely scathing regarding Taylor on Saturday and England after the Diaz incident. IIRC you went as far as to suggest that England should never officiate again.For me the most likely explanation for a failure to take action against Taylor and to allow England to continue is people at the PGMOL conspiring to protect each other and the organisation.Again I haven't said there is systemic bias against Liverpool. What I have said is that the systemic corruption that sees the PGMOL close ranks allows an individuals bias to flourish. That is then exacerbated by the way the PGMOL deals with criticism, especially criticisms of their integrity.An example of you resorting to hyperbole and exaggeration is stating that I believe a large number of referees make a large number of decisions week in week out. My position is clear in a tight title race a small number of subjective decisions going against you is all it takes.Again I haven't said that. My position is that the PGMOL is a badly run organisation that isn't diverse and inclusive enough. Cronyism and nepotism are rife. For me Ferguson was allowed to noble referees and those referees are now in charge of the organisation. The aforementioned cronyism and nepotism means that the PGMOL and its referees are a white northern, middle aged organisation in which like-minded individuals recruit like-minded individuals.Young referees are mentored by their more senior referees and unfortunately are almost brainwashed into protecting each other and above all the organisation.