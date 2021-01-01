Boom the Yorky trademark exaggerated Strawman.



I obviously don't believe it is a straw man. You consistently describe a conspiracy on this thread.But just for the sake of argument I will grant that you don't believe there is a conspiracy. Nevertheless theof the "bias" you detect, which is really systematic bias against Liverpool, are still huge. A large number of referees make biased decisions, week-in, week-out against Liverpool, and are not only protected by their masters at PGMOL but actually encouraged and rewarded when they do (unintentionally or not) damage Liverpool. Those who are seen to 'favour' Liverpool, are removed. In contrast those who damage our main rivals (Man City) are treated very differently by PGMOL. They are punished not rewarded. Referees are recruited from the Manchester region in preponderant numbers either because of unconscious bias or to keep Liverpool permanently on the back foot. The inevitable result of all this bias - unconscious or not - is that Liverpool are deprived of a chance to win the Premier League.This is still a huge story, regardless of whether you use the word 'conspiracy' or not.So I ask you again. Instead of complaining on here every day, why not write it up and find a publisher. If your evidence is sound you will get published. It would cause a sensation. And it really ought to be nice little earner for you too. It's a massive story.