Reminds me of this, scroll to 1:00, yet this was allowed to stand



If it was one isolated incident fair enough but it's repeated.These straws people are clutching at to protect these refs must be pretty worn out by now.Taylor shits himself thinking we are going to grab a winner and almost blows the whistle out of his mouth. That is not the actions of a calm ref that is one who has panicked as they don't want something to happen, clear as fucking day after he literally tells the goalkeeper to fake an injury. I can't ever remember in the history of the game seeing a ref telling a player to fake an injury, especially when he has just chalked a goal off. If he is just 'shit' then he blows the whistle throws a drop ball to the keeper and carries on. These refs are arrogant as fuck, he doesn't need to go and tell the keeper to fake an injury but that's pure panic to try and cover his tracks as he has just shown his arse.I mean, if he is just shit he can easily let the goal go in also, but it's always incompetence against us right? Funny that. Have we had maybe a crazy offside var this season in our favour, or a freeze frame red card, a last minute kick to the chest we got away with, or a ref actually telling our player to fake an injury!? No, but yeah it's all just incompetence and repeated coincidence against us and I'm sure other teams they have bias for/against.Gone the game less than ever this season and I can't see me going next year, I've become way less attached to it than a once daily obsession it used to be. The cheat's done most of it, Klopp is going to take a lot out also, but it's now impossible to watch with these refs doing this more and more often, I can't remember a season like it this year. Yet the club does nothing and PGMOL (even if by a miracle it is all incompetence) smile away and allow manc refs to ref rival games and others to be actually paid by Man city's owners. The whole thing is utterly absurd and corruption, bias, incompetence or whatever way people want to call it I'm not going to be taken for a ride anymore, can't be arsed.