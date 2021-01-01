I feel the lack of coverage is purely because its the naughty scousers. Itll get far more attention and clicks for them to talk up the Klopp & Salah incident because people can use that to poke fun at us, you wont get many opposing fans calling outrage on the Gakpo incident because it would have benefitted Liverpool and not their own team.
Having known someone that worked for a paper and also (kind of) knowing someone that worked for a background department for a media website, it always came across how genuinely amateur they are in some aspects.
There are some areas where they are amazing in their coverage, and some areas where it's done like a load of lads for the bantz.
I think most of the problem here and why I'm so angry is that I expect the Premier League to be professional, I expect PGMOL to be professional, I expect the FA to be professional and I expect the media to be professional.
But they aren't - that's half my anger - if I did a job like that then I would do everything I could to adhere to standards and do a professional job.
That's not coming across to me in the case of any of this. Clicks, clickbait, bantz, agendas and piss taking seems to be the order of the day. Maybe it's always been like this and it's now just that I'm getting on a bit, I'm just noticing now.