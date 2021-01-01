« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 105 106 107 108 109 [110]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 153079 times)

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,393
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4360 on: Today at 12:50:46 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:24:17 pm
I also thought it was interesting that Dixon, an ex-Arsenal stalwart, would be remonstrating this, a decision that cost us 2 points.

Imagine Micah Richards in the same scenario. Cue nervous laughter "hahahah....the ref's blown the whistle that's that...the goalie is obviously injured...Gakpo must have fouled him just before" (off-mic "oi, bring that buffet cart back!")

Dixon is also a City fan.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Buster Gonad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4361 on: Today at 12:53:55 pm »
Cricket is shite. That's my take ;)
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,734
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4362 on: Today at 01:05:19 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 12:53:55 pm
Cricket is shite. That's my take ;)

It's not even that good. Fucking even worse than darts, and that's saying something.

Should launch those ashes into space along with all the dickheads that watch it.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,734
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4363 on: Today at 01:07:15 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:39:00 pm
Yep.

Apart from the media who share our outrage over the incident. They don't count because it spoils the argument.

You don't ever seem to have any outrage about any of the incidents. If I read you correctly, you don't really care that much and it's part and parcel of the game and we should just accept what decisions are made and get on with it?
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,506
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4364 on: Today at 01:12:11 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:07:15 pm
You don't ever seem to have any outrage about any of the incidents. If I read you correctly, you don't really care that much and it's part and parcel of the game and we should just accept what decisions are made and get on with it?

That's right. Ignore the post where I say the incident was a travesty - just  like you ignore all other pieces of evidence that spoil your arguments. I obviously just don't care. Like you've said many times before I'm not really a Liverpool supporter at all.

I'll tell you what though. After being on the end of your childish invective for months now, I've come to the conclusion that are a very sad fuck indeed.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,976
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4365 on: Today at 01:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:05:19 pm
It's not even that good. Fucking even worse than darts, and that's saying something.

Should launch those ashes into space along with all the dickheads that watch it.

Phew, I was worried I was in the wrong for liking cricket but thanks for the validation that I am indeed correct Andy.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,734
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4366 on: Today at 01:22:45 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:12:11 pm
That's right. Ignore the post where I say the incident was a travesty - just  like you ignore all other pieces of evidence that spoil your arguments. I obviously just don't care. Like you've said many times before I'm not really a Liverpool supporter at all.

I'll tell you what though. After being on the end of your childish invective for months now, I've come to the conclusion that are a very sad fuck indeed.



You seem very mildy perturbed about it, but without any real anger about the numerous decisions.

I can't say you come across as outraged. You certainly don't seem to want to hold the officials accountable for their actions, which is pretty much all most of us want.

If we get fucked over then that's pretty shite. If we get fucked over and the individual 'gets away with it' then that's worse. if the individual 'gets away with it' and then gets to do it again and again and again then that is worse.


All the way through this thread, you've taken the piss out of people that are actually outraged. I'm fucking fuming. I have nothing against losing or drawing when we've been shite, but to be continually fucked up the arse by officials that we KNOW will just do it again and again and again to us - then that is outrageous and I am fucking outraged.


You, to me, do not seem outraged at all. 
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,734
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4367 on: Today at 01:24:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:12:31 pm
Phew, I was worried I was in the wrong for liking cricket but thanks for the validation that I am indeed correct Andy.

At least you might get a free space flight out of it.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,349
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4368 on: Today at 01:34:46 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:12:02 pm
Yorky, do you consider Taylor's persuading Titsley to act injured and his summoning of the physios, to be a corrupt act, using the dictionary definition of corruption as "dishonest or fraudulent conduct by those in power", usually but not necessarily involving bribery?

Actually, let-let-let, let me rephrase that. Erm, can I... No, actually I'll just repeat the question. Yorky, do you consider Taylor's persuading Titsley to act injured and his summoning of the physios, to be a corrupt act, using the dictionary definition of corruption as "dishonest or fraudulent conduct by those in power", usually but not necessarily involving bribery?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4369 on: Today at 01:37:03 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 12:35:09 pm
So If I'm getting this right, as well as all the refs, now all the media are conspiring against us?

I know right, it's ridiculous to suggest that the UK press has an axe to grind with LFC or Liverpool.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,393
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4370 on: Today at 01:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:39:00 pm
Yep.

Apart from the media who share our outrage over the incident. They don't count because it spoils the argument.

The thing is people who are outraged pretty much always ask for the perpetrator to be held to account. The vast majority of Liverpool fans want something done about it. Where are the people in the media demanding the audio and demanding Taylor is punished?

Where are the people demanding that the PGMOL takes action and investigates what happened.

Or is the reality that the media aren't enraged about it. I mean compare the reaction to a drop ball in the Forest game or the first Derby when there was genuine outrage that Ashley Young was sent off for two stonewall yellow card challenges. Or even better Neville's reaction to Forest questioning the three penalties not given to Forest.

I mean Neville demanded that Clattenberg was removed from his job. What are the outraged media demanding happens to Taylor for clearly cheating?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,364
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4371 on: Today at 01:43:18 pm »
Only saw it this morning for one reason or another ... actually stunned how it's not been highlighted in the media in any way shape or form.

I don't know how you can watch that and not come to the conclusion that Anthony Taylor is a bent referee? Anyone? Of all the things that's happened this season, it's the worst one. No wonder Klopp can't be arsed anymore. Why would you when that happens every time Taylor refs us? Corrupt league, incapable corrupt refs.

Bizarre at best, corrupt at worst, and you know what? People mock the Youtubers of the world, but at least some of their podcasts are trying to highlight this stuff and not just brush it away from their paymasters. Carragher and Neville, where are they on this one? Oh sorry, Carragher says fans who think refs are bent are being silly doesn't he.

Fuck off this league.
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,916
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4372 on: Today at 01:57:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:22:39 am
The match report https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68862599 makes zero mention of it and while Wright, Shearer and Lineker did discuss and rip it apart, as Al says, Pearce totally glossed over it and actually claimed in commentary that Taylor saw Areola was injured, even though he was telling him to play on and the fucker was stood pulling his socks up.

Theyve also gone through the trouble of writing a full separate article about the Salah/Klopp incident, they know what theyre doing
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,892
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4373 on: Today at 02:09:10 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 01:57:08 pm
Theyve also gone through the trouble of writing a full separate article about the Salah/Klopp incident, they know what theyre doing

I noticed that too. There's more people on here outraged that Mo dared to shout at Klopp than there are that Taylor snuffed out our last hope of winning the league. You watch, Arsenal and ADFC will both bloody lose today now
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4374 on: Today at 02:13:58 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 01:57:08 pm
Theyve also gone through the trouble of writing a full separate article about the Salah/Klopp incident, they know what theyre doing

Surely if the plan was to somehow conspire to bury the news about Taylor theyd have just told the MOTD pundits not to mention it in the first place?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,734
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4375 on: Today at 02:25:05 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:13:58 pm
Surely if the plan was to somehow conspire to bury the news about Taylor theyd have just told the MOTD pundits not to mention it in the first place?

Again I have no idea what this 'plan' is?

They just didn't want to mention it.

Why is what I want to know. I've asked a few times. Why wasn't it mentioned? It was a key part of the game.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,916
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4376 on: Today at 02:29:35 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:25:05 pm
Again I have no idea what this 'plan' is?

They just didn't want to mention it.

Why is what I want to know. I've asked a few times. Why wasn't it mentioned? It was a key part of the game.

I feel the lack of coverage is purely because its the naughty scousers. Itll get far more attention and clicks for them to talk up the Klopp & Salah incident because people can use that to poke fun at us, you wont get many opposing fans calling outrage on the Gakpo incident because it would have benefitted Liverpool and not their own team.
Logged

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,587
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4377 on: Today at 02:30:58 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:37:03 pm
I know right, it's ridiculous to suggest that the UK press has an axe to grind with LFC or Liverpool.

The front of the paper or the back?

Both have different topics and back stories.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,685
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4378 on: Today at 02:33:17 pm »
Chops, I see you as a Financial Times reader.
Logged

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,587
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4379 on: Today at 02:34:37 pm »
Razzle and Men Only.

The latter not being for you evidently.😁
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,734
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4380 on: Today at 02:41:01 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 02:29:35 pm
I feel the lack of coverage is purely because its the naughty scousers. Itll get far more attention and clicks for them to talk up the Klopp & Salah incident because people can use that to poke fun at us, you wont get many opposing fans calling outrage on the Gakpo incident because it would have benefitted Liverpool and not their own team.

Having known someone that worked for a paper and also (kind of) knowing someone that worked for a background department for a media website, it always came across how genuinely amateur they are in some aspects.

There are some areas where they are amazing in their coverage, and some areas where it's done like a load of lads for the bantz.

I think most of the problem here and why I'm so angry is that I expect the Premier League to be professional, I expect PGMOL to be professional, I expect the FA to be professional and I expect the media to be professional.

But they aren't - that's half my anger - if I did a job like that then I would do everything I could to adhere to standards and do a professional job.

That's not coming across to me in the case of any of this. Clicks, clickbait, bantz, agendas and piss taking seems to be the order of the day. Maybe it's always been like this and it's now just that I'm getting on a bit, I'm just noticing now.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,892
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4381 on: Today at 02:46:45 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:25:05 pm
Again I have no idea what this 'plan' is?

They just didn't want to mention it.

Why is what I want to know. I've asked a few times. Why wasn't it mentioned? It was a key part of the game.

I recorded MOTD just to see what got said. Pearce glossed over in comms, saying Taylor knew Areola was injured. Lineker, Shearer and Wright, especially Wright, had a right go about it and they highlighted that Taylor called for the physios and the physios had absolutely no idea that Areola was injured. They actually said he (Taylor) is telling Areola to go down to cover his mistake.

The big issue is that its not getting proper coverage. MOTD has an average viewer figure of 4 million and is only available in the UK, the BBC website gets over 1 billion visits a month and says fuck all about it, while yapping on about the Mo/Klopp tiff
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,734
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4382 on: Today at 02:49:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:46:45 pm
I recorded MOTD just to see what got said. Pearce glossed over in comms, saying Taylor knew Areola was injured. Lineker, Shearer and Wright, especially Wright, had a right go about it and they highlighted that Taylor called for the physios and the physios had absolutely no idea that Areola was injured. They actually said he (Taylor) is telling Areola to go down to cover his mistake.

The big issue is that its not getting proper coverage. MOTD has an average viewer figure of 4 million and is only available in the UK, the BBC website gets over 1 billion visits a month and says fuck all about it, while yapping on about the Mo/Klopp tiff

Yeah, that's where I was coming from mate - the BBC is probably one of THE news sources in the world and why Britain should be proud of it - it's a key moment in a key match and it isn't even mentioned.

Most of the readers wouldn't even know it had happened.

My question is why wasn't it mentioned? I don't know the answer. It's an honest question, why wouldn't you mention it? I don't get it?


For instance, this was posted by the BBC along with a vid about the dropped ball at Forest - including Jenas losing his shit.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68494472
« Last Edit: Today at 02:51:50 pm by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,892
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4383 on: Today at 02:52:38 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:49:52 pm
Yeah, that's where I was coming from mate - the BBC is probably one of THE news sources in the world and why Britain should be proud of it - it's a key moment in a key match and it isn't even mentioned.

Most of the readers wouldn't even know it had happened.

My question is why wasn't it mentioned? I don't know the answer. It's an honest question, why wouldn't you mention it? I don't get it?

Its a strange one and I have no idea why either

Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,506
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4384 on: Today at 02:56:12 pm »
What did Jurgen say about the Gakpo incident?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 105 106 107 108 109 [110]   Go Up
« previous next »
 