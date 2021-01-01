« previous next »
Eeyore

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,392
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4360 on: Today at 12:50:46 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:24:17 pm
I also thought it was interesting that Dixon, an ex-Arsenal stalwart, would be remonstrating this, a decision that cost us 2 points.

Imagine Micah Richards in the same scenario. Cue nervous laughter "hahahah....the ref's blown the whistle that's that...the goalie is obviously injured...Gakpo must have fouled him just before" (off-mic "oi, bring that buffet cart back!")

Dixon is also a City fan.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Buster Gonad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4361 on: Today at 12:53:55 pm
Cricket is shite. That's my take ;)
Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,730
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4362 on: Today at 01:05:19 pm
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 12:53:55 pm
Cricket is shite. That's my take ;)

It's not even that good. Fucking even worse than darts, and that's saying something.

Should launch those ashes into space along with all the dickheads that watch it.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,730
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4363 on: Today at 01:07:15 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:39:00 pm
Yep.

Apart from the media who share our outrage over the incident. They don't count because it spoils the argument.

You don't ever seem to have any outrage about any of the incidents. If I read you correctly, you don't really care that much and it's part and parcel of the game and we should just accept what decisions are made and get on with it?
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,503
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4364 on: Today at 01:12:11 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:07:15 pm
You don't ever seem to have any outrage about any of the incidents. If I read you correctly, you don't really care that much and it's part and parcel of the game and we should just accept what decisions are made and get on with it?

That's right. Ignore the post where I say the incident was a travesty - just  like you ignore all other pieces of evidence that spoil your arguments. I obviously just don't care. Like you've said many times before I'm not really a Liverpool supporter at all.

I'll tell you what though. After being on the end of your childish invective for months now, I've come to the conclusion that are a very sad fuck indeed.

"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,972
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4365 on: Today at 01:12:31 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:05:19 pm
It's not even that good. Fucking even worse than darts, and that's saying something.

Should launch those ashes into space along with all the dickheads that watch it.

Phew, I was worried I was in the wrong for liking cricket but thanks for the validation that I am indeed correct Andy.
Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,730
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4366 on: Today at 01:22:45 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:12:11 pm
That's right. Ignore the post where I say the incident was a travesty - just  like you ignore all other pieces of evidence that spoil your arguments. I obviously just don't care. Like you've said many times before I'm not really a Liverpool supporter at all.

I'll tell you what though. After being on the end of your childish invective for months now, I've come to the conclusion that are a very sad fuck indeed.



You seem very mildy perturbed about it, but without any real anger about the numerous decisions.

I can't say you come across as outraged. You certainly don't seem to want to hold the officials accountable for their actions, which is pretty much all most of us want.

If we get fucked over then that's pretty shite. If we get fucked over and the individual 'gets away with it' then that's worse. if the individual 'gets away with it' and then gets to do it again and again and again then that is worse.


All the way through this thread, you've taken the piss out of people that are actually outraged. I'm fucking fuming. I have nothing against losing or drawing when we've been shite, but to be continually fucked up the arse by officials that we KNOW will just do it again and again and again to us - then that is outrageous and I am fucking outraged.


You, to me, do not seem outraged at all. 
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,730
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4367 on: Today at 01:24:13 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:12:31 pm
Phew, I was worried I was in the wrong for liking cricket but thanks for the validation that I am indeed correct Andy.

At least you might get a free space flight out of it.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.
