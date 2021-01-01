Just watched the replay of the incident and the preceding phases of play. Basically, Areola leaps straight up to catch a high ball, bumps into a team mate then has a lesser collision with a Liverpool player, and grazes the post with his foot as he comes down. Lies on the floor for a second holding his ankle while Gakpo and a WHU player ask if he's OK, then Gakpo seems to say "well come on, get on with it then", then after Areola feels he's wasted enough time he gets up and everyone clears out for the goal kick, then the throw and sock pull happens. Absolutely ludicrous to suggest that there was a free kick + advantage, or that play needed to be stopped for treatment when the keeper has clearly resumed play after a bit of gamesmanship. The PGMOL is fortunate that the fire has gone out at Liverpool because that was just unacceptable by the referee. I just can't wait for the season to end so I can train myself to forget about the Premier League for good. It is just not healthy to engage with this stuff, football used to be a diversion from the pain of the world, now it's one of the antagonists. The hell with it all.