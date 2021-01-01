« previous next »
You're right. This and the Spurs game bring them in to disrepute and clearly show PGMOL are not fit for purpose. I've said it before, but it's time for a root and branch reboot of the whole thing. It's a cartel that needs to be broken up. The audio from the Spurs game was damning, but met with a shrug of the shoulders. How bad does it need to get?

It needs to get to the stage where it has the potential to cost the owners of clubs serious money. Probably why Forest are kicking off so much.
A conspiracy means more than one person meeting to influence an outcome for their gain.

It's a term that is over used these days and there is a reason for it too If the individual questions anything suss then the group mentality kicks in. The nail that stands out is always the first to be hit an' all that.
All a conspiracy is, is two or more people agreeing to commit an illegal or harmful act.

The PGMOL absolutely, 100% conspire together to protect each other no matter what, and this is extremely harmful to the sport. It directly influences outcomes.
Just watched the replay of the incident and the preceding phases of play. Basically, Areola leaps straight up to catch a high ball, bumps into a team mate then has a lesser collision with a Liverpool player, and grazes the post with his foot as he comes down. Lies on the floor for a second holding his ankle while Gakpo and a WHU player ask if he's OK, then Gakpo seems to say "well come on, get on with it then", then after Areola feels he's wasted enough time he gets up and everyone clears out for the goal kick, then the throw and sock pull happens. Absolutely ludicrous to suggest that there was a free kick + advantage, or that play needed to be stopped for treatment when the keeper has clearly resumed play after a bit of gamesmanship. The PGMOL is fortunate that the fire has gone out at Liverpool because that was just unacceptable by the referee. I just can't wait for the season to end so I can train myself to forget about the Premier League for good. It is just not healthy to engage with this stuff, football used to be a diversion from the pain of the world, now it's one of the antagonists. The hell with it all.
I want to get behind the new fella but what's the point these days?
It's bent, rigged and refereed by corrupt Manc bastards.
Pointless watching it.
No matter how good we are they will continue to fuck us over.
We aren't reffed to the same rules, haven't been since SKY got in bed with the Mancs but now it's worse than ever. 
Elbowing our players, ruling out fair goals, letting opponents foul with impunity, ruling out any goal of ours they can.
Not worth watching.
All the soccer am bantz c*nts are welcome to the farce.
I'd rather watch paint dry and it's better for my health.
