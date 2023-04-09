« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 150551 times)

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4280 on: Yesterday at 07:47:15 pm »
Did the expert pundits say anything about it after the game?
It is as bad as the offside at spurs for me.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4281 on: Yesterday at 08:28:51 pm »
:lmao didn't think it could get worse but of course it could.

What's worse is it happened in a PSG game too April last year,  Mbappe took the ball and scored
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4282 on: Yesterday at 08:37:44 pm »
I wouldn't say it's corruption. When Taylor saw the goalkeeper make this mistake he thought only an injured player will do it and he cares about players safety so he instructed the medical team to come in and the player to stop playing and get checked out.
Logged

Offline gemofabird

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4283 on: Yesterday at 08:45:36 pm »
When it happens once or twice, could be deemed incompetence.
But at least 4 blatant calls against us in the one season from refs working for Abu Dhabi, can see why corruption gets bandied about.
They have ruined the game and it needs called out
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,373
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4284 on: Yesterday at 08:51:37 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 08:37:44 pm
I wouldn't say it's corruption. When Taylor saw the goalkeeper make this mistake he thought only an injured player will do it and he cares about players safety so he instructed the medical team to come in and the player to stop playing and get checked out.

His job is to referee the game not act as Areola's carer.

I expect he is at Areola's bedside as we speak waking him every hour to ensure he hasn't got a concussion from the slight impact to his leg.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4285 on: Yesterday at 09:06:15 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on Yesterday at 08:45:36 pm
When it happens once or twice, could be deemed incompetence.
But at least 4 blatant calls against us in the one season from refs working for Abu Dhabi, can see why corruption gets bandied about.
They have ruined the game and it needs called out

Were a soft club, the only people with any backbone and spirit is Klopp and the fans.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,373
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4286 on: Yesterday at 09:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:06:15 pm
Were a soft club, the only people with any backbone and spirit is Klopp and the fans.

This summed it up for me.



We allowed an employee to be assaulted by an official.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4287 on: Yesterday at 09:17:59 pm »
I really do think thats me done now you know. Decades of being a football fan, through the good times and the bad. The sportswashers started the rot but I think the officials have now sealed it. I just cant keep on investing so much time and so much emotion into this game and having the officials do stuff like this. Ill watch the rest of the season as its Klopps farewell but Ill be doing other things next season unless there are massive changes in the game.
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4288 on: Yesterday at 09:21:55 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:14:32 pm
This summed it up for me.



We allowed an employee to be assaulted by an official.

had completely forgotten about that? was that last season?
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,373
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4289 on: Yesterday at 09:38:17 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:21:55 pm
had completely forgotten about that? was that last season?

Yeah April 2023.

That for me basically gave them the green light to walk all over us.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4290 on: Yesterday at 09:42:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:14:32 pm
This summed it up for me.



We allowed an employee to be assaulted by an official.

That was one of the most absurd things Ive seen in my time watching football, youre right though because did we even write a statement? The players barely mentioned it also.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,373
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4291 on: Yesterday at 09:55:45 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:42:40 pm
That was one of the most absurd things Ive seen in my time watching football, youre right though because did we even write a statement? The players barely mentioned it also.

I am at the stage now at which I think the most rational explanation is the PGMOL are trolling us. They all put 20% of their wages into a sweep and whoever gets away with the most outrageous decision every season gets to take the pot.

The best bit though is the total absence of the 'you are just imagining it brigade'.

A linesman elbowing a player, A VAR accidentally ruling out a goal, A kung fu kick going unpunished in a potential title decider, Odegaard playing basketball and now Taylor calling for the physios and telling a player 'floor' it is going to be a tough call.

I wouldn't rule out someone topping it before the end of the season though.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,342
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4292 on: Yesterday at 09:56:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:43:09 pm
The PGMOL is made up of tons of baldies. We're just playing fire with fire in hiring Slot.  They won;t let a fellow baldie down.

I think you're onto something here, Jurgen betrayed the brotherhood by getting a hair transplant. Nothing to do with Manc bias or lucrative UAE side gigs. Hell hath no fury like a slaphead scorned.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,878
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4293 on: Yesterday at 09:59:38 pm »
We've got no chance while most clubs and the media don't give a fuck. Spurs quickly went from "that's outrageous" to "shut the fuck up you whingeing scouse bastards", even though the audio showed is as one of the most corrupt things you'll hear. The Doku volley to Maccas chest was "oh its a 50/50" or "not a pen for me". Today will be expalined away with some bollocks by Gallagher on Monday. I'm recording MOTD tonight just to see if they even mention it.

Look at the League and only Wolves and Forest would back us in any action against the PGMOL. ADFC employ have the refs, Saudi get dodgy decisions, Arsenal get away with faking head injures, diving, rolling about, blatant hand balls, Spurs get sone shockers from their own pet ref, the Mancs get away with fucking murder, especially when they play us, we're fighting a losing battle.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4294 on: Yesterday at 10:00:03 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:55:45 pm
I am at the stage now at which I think the most rational explanation is the PGMOL are trolling us. They all put 20% of their wages into a sweep and whoever gets away with the most outrageous decision every season gets to take the pot.

The best bit though is the total absence of the 'you are just imagining it brigade'.

A linesman elbowing a player, A VAR accidentally ruling out a goal, A kung fu kick going unpunished in a potential title decider, Odegaard playing basketball and now Taylor calling for the physios and telling a player 'floor' it is going to be a tough call.

I wouldn't rule out someone topping it before the end of the season though.
I wouldnt be surprised if we see a ref ditch his usual uniform and wear a permed wig and a shell suit and tell the players to calm down while he gives a penalty against Alisson for handball.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,743
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4295 on: Yesterday at 10:01:13 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 09:56:59 pm
I think you're onto something here, Jurgen betrayed the brotherhood by getting a hair transplant. Nothing to do with Manc bias or lucrative UAE side gigs. Hell hath no fury like a slaphead scorned.

They saw Klopp getting a hair transplant as a weakness/insecurity and pounced on it like a pack of bald wolves.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,459
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4296 on: Yesterday at 10:09:05 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:38:46 pm
The soft c*nt restarts play with a drop ball.

Areola picks the ball up.

areola" border="0

So he didn't decide there was no advantage and went back and awarded a free kick. This gets worse by the minute.



Good spot. It basically confirms what has been pretty clear in the first place. The problem is, PGMOL is going to explain it away and people will buy it and move on. The excuses write themselves basically: Taylor gave the advantage, once Gakpo closed the keeper down the advantage was done so he blew his whistle. Then the whole shenanigans with Areola happens, Taylor is distracted and simply forgot that the match should resume with the freekick he had initially given and not with a drop ball. Just a minor mistake making little difference to how the match proceeded, West Ham were supposed to have the ball anyway, whether it's from a freekick or from a drop ball doesn't really matter.They'll admit a small mistake to cover up the big fuck up. You just wait and see...
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4297 on: Yesterday at 10:10:18 pm »
I would give any amount of money to listen in to the recording of Anthony Taylor telling the keeper to go down in a desperate manner. Incompetent c*nt, how he is still in a job is beyond me.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,373
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4298 on: Yesterday at 10:13:39 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:09:05 pm
Good spot. It basically confirms what has been pretty clear in the first place. The problem is, PGMOL is going to explain it away and people will buy it and move on. The excuses write themselves basically: Taylor gave the advantage, once Gakpo closed the keeper down the advantage was done so he blew his whistle. Then the whole shenanigans with Areola happens, Taylor is distracted and simply forgot that the match should resume with the freekick he had initially given and not with a drop ball. Just a minor mistake making little difference to how the match proceeded, West Ham were supposed to have the ball anyway, whether it's from a freekick or from a drop ball doesn't really matter.They'll admit a small mistake to cover up the big fuck up. You just wait and see...

That is why we must ask for the audio.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline wenlock

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4299 on: Yesterday at 10:20:46 pm »
The audio wont help.

People said they wouldn't believe things until they saw it with their own eyes but then make excuses even when they have seen it with their own eyes, just honest mistakes.
Logged
"I'm surprised they don't charge me rent and rates."
Bob Paisley after his 11th visit to Wembley

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4300 on: Yesterday at 10:23:10 pm »
Were up first on MOTD, watching it to see if anything is said about the corruption from the Manc.
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,729
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4301 on: Yesterday at 10:23:33 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:23:10 pm
Were up first on MOTD, watching it to see if anything is said about the corruption from the Manc.

Bet it doesn't get mentioned or shown.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,295
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4302 on: Yesterday at 10:27:53 pm »
At least our season was already done anyway.

Imagine if winning today could have put it in our hands and that cost us. Said we'd get at least one more massive ref error to cost us a game. Thankfully we've already fucked the league ourselves over the last 5 games.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline marios_moustache

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4303 on: Yesterday at 10:32:27 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:23:33 pm
Bet it doesn't get mentioned or shown.

Totally agree!

Not been mentioned anywhere really.......but Mo has! Let's see which one gets more coverage on MOTD........
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,878
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4304 on: Yesterday at 10:35:43 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:23:33 pm
Bet it doesn't get mentioned or shown.

Well Pierce has done a whole whitewash with his commentary, saying Taylor saw Areola had an injury, fucking lying fat c*nt :no
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,878
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4305 on: Yesterday at 10:37:51 pm »
Wrighty laying into Taylor at least, Shearer calling him out too
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,776
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4306 on: Yesterday at 10:45:11 pm »
Just catching up with todays match now. Like others have said i think that's it for me now. I have been waiting to see how the league deal with 115 cheats even though deep down i know nothing will come of it. Today's game is the last straw, we all know what's going on and how we are being fucked over and yet the deep love we all have for the club stops us walking away.

I'll watch the last couple of games and shed a tear or two but im not prepared to invest any more emotion or money in a sport that is fixed.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,921
  • BoRac
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4307 on: Yesterday at 10:47:27 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:27:53 pm
At least our season was already done anyway.

Imagine if winning today could have put it in our hands and that cost us. Said we'd get at least one more massive ref error to cost us a game. Thankfully we've already fucked the league ourselves over the last 5 games.

It's not quite as simple as that, though the narrative will be that we shouldn't be complaining as we wouldn't have won it anyway. If we went into that Palace game five points clear, there's every chance we wouldn't have lost it.
Logged

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,072
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4308 on: Yesterday at 11:00:00 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:10:16 pm
One word I would definitely use without any reservation is conspiracy.

For me, it's beyond any reasonable doubt that the PGMOL conspire together to protect themselves and cover their members' costly errors time and again.

I'll stay clear of suggesting that they conspire against any particular club or player, but I 100% believe they conspire with each other to cover their arses on an alarmingly regular basis.

A conspiracy means more than one person meeting to influence an outcome for their gain.

It's a term that is over used these days and there is a reason for it too If the individual questions anything suss then the group mentality kicks in. The nail that stands out is always the first to be hit an' all that.






Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,373
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4309 on: Yesterday at 11:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:27:53 pm
At least our season was already done anyway.

Imagine if winning today could have put it in our hands and that cost us. Said we'd get at least one more massive ref error to cost us a game. Thankfully we've already fucked the league ourselves over the last 5 games.

Our season was done because of the Diaz, Odegaard, Doku, Fernandes, Everton 10 free kicks to 1 debacles. Not to mention playing extra time in both the Chelsea final and United quarter finals after piss poor decisions.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4310 on: Yesterday at 11:20:41 pm »
Jonathan Pearce on MOTD has clearly received a phone call and asked to say that Taylor noticed that Areola had an injury.
Not sure if commentary is live or recorded afterwards, but there is absolutely no way Pearce makes that comment in game time. No one else had a clue what was going on.
Another reason for the audio to be made available either during the game, or handed over immediately after each and every game to both clubs, so they can assess etc.
Do not allow the PGMOL time to influence, adjust, contact media etc. Allow teams to hear it in game and hand it over after every game. It is the only way to improve standards.
Logged

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4311 on: Yesterday at 11:41:44 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:18:14 pm
Our season was done because of the Diaz, Odegaard, Doku, Fernandes, Everton 10 free kicks to 1 debacles. Not to mention playing extra time in both the Chelsea final and United quarter finals after piss poor decisions.

True. Many have forgotten how many fouls caicedo made in the first half alone in the Carabao final, before ending Gravenberch's game. And he wasn't booked all match. They forget about Chillwell escaping a caution for pulling one of our players down, before he was booked for attacking Bradley. The VVD disallowed goal for the Endo block.
The Salah offside goal and the Chelsea handball in the first game of the season is never mentioned.
The plethora of sending offs we received in September.
The non sending off of Dunk? in our 2-2 draw v Brighton.
Martinelli shoving VVD into Álisson to make it 2-1 to arsenal when we were on the ascendancy.
I'm sure most teams could name individual incidents throughout the season. All teams are probably on the end of poor refereeing decisions. But I'm happy to be informed of the ones that City have had against them. I'm talking about decisions that have changed games.
Like many posters I'm very close to packing it all in. I can't. I love Liverpool. I just long for a level playing field. One where games are refereed fairly, and what is a foul for one team, is also a foul for us. A game where a draw away to Man Utd is seen as a great result, rather than the end of the world.
I'm not sure where our game has gone to. I miss it.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,373
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4312 on: Yesterday at 11:48:51 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 11:20:41 pm
Jonathan Pearce on MOTD has clearly received a phone call and asked to say that Taylor noticed that Areola had an injury.
Not sure if commentary is live or recorded afterwards, but there is absolutely no way Pearce makes that comment in game time. No one else had a clue what was going on.
Another reason for the audio to be made available either during the game, or handed over immediately after each and every game to both clubs, so they can assess etc.
Do not allow the PGMOL time to influence, adjust, contact media etc. Allow teams to hear it in game and hand it over after every game. It is the only way to improve standards.

Taylor blew his whistle from 60 yards away, so unless he incredible medical powers then how can he decide to stop play for a foot injury. Why did he physically stop Areola from taking the kick twice, why did he call on the physios and above all why did he tell Areola to go to the floor.

The best bit though is that Gakpo actually waves his arms and asks the assistant on the nearside if he is okay to go for the ball and there is no flag.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,528
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4313 on: Today at 12:23:32 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:14:32 pm
This summed it up for me.



We allowed an employee to be assaulted by an official.

The club fucked up here playing it down. Shouldve called blue murder and demanded all at PMGOL step down.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,373
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4314 on: Today at 12:26:24 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:23:32 am
The club fucked up here playing it down. Shouldve called blue murder and demanded all at PMGOL step down.

Imagine if it had happened to a United player under Ferguson?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,511
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4315 on: Today at 12:36:44 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:14:32 pm
This summed it up for me.



We allowed an employee to be assaulted by an official.

You're right. This and the Spurs game bring them in to disrepute and clearly show PGMOL are not fit for purpose. I've said it before, but it's time for a root and branch reboot of the whole thing. It's a cartel that needs to be broken up. The audio from the Spurs game was damning, but met with a shrug of the shoulders. How bad does it need to get?
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,511
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4316 on: Today at 12:39:43 am »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 11:20:41 pm
Jonathan Pearce on MOTD has clearly received a phone call and asked to say that Taylor noticed that Areola had an injury.
Not sure if commentary is live or recorded afterwards, but there is absolutely no way Pearce makes that comment in game time. No one else had a clue what was going on.
Another reason for the audio to be made available either during the game, or handed over immediately after each and every game to both clubs, so they can assess etc.
Do not allow the PGMOL time to influence, adjust, contact media etc. Allow teams to hear it in game and hand it over after every game. It is the only way to improve standards.


They need to be mic'd up. We need to hear them in real time.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,716
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4317 on: Today at 01:07:26 am »
Again, the media is half the problem. Wasn't even mentioned anywhere that I can see.

BBC and the Manchester Guardian both completely ignored it.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Up
« previous next »
 