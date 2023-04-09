Our season was done because of the Diaz, Odegaard, Doku, Fernandes, Everton 10 free kicks to 1 debacles. Not to mention playing extra time in both the Chelsea final and United quarter finals after piss poor decisions.



True. Many have forgotten how many fouls caicedo made in the first half alone in the Carabao final, before ending Gravenberch's game. And he wasn't booked all match. They forget about Chillwell escaping a caution for pulling one of our players down, before he was booked for attacking Bradley. The VVD disallowed goal for the Endo block.The Salah offside goal and the Chelsea handball in the first game of the season is never mentioned.The plethora of sending offs we received in September.The non sending off of Dunk? in our 2-2 draw v Brighton.Martinelli shoving VVD into Álisson to make it 2-1 to arsenal when we were on the ascendancy.I'm sure most teams could name individual incidents throughout the season. All teams are probably on the end of poor refereeing decisions. But I'm happy to be informed of the ones that City have had against them. I'm talking about decisions that have changed games.Like many posters I'm very close to packing it all in. I can't. I love Liverpool. I just long for a level playing field. One where games are refereed fairly, and what is a foul for one team, is also a foul for us. A game where a draw away to Man Utd is seen as a great result, rather than the end of the world.I'm not sure where our game has gone to. I miss it.