« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 149715 times)

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,905
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4280 on: Today at 07:45:23 pm »
Cheating Manc shit.
No way that bastard supports anyone but man utd.
Bent as fuck.
Good luck Arne, you are going to need it as our game is fucking rotten and corrupt to the core.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4281 on: Today at 07:47:15 pm »
Did the expert pundits say anything about it after the game?
It is as bad as the offside at spurs for me.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4282 on: Today at 08:28:51 pm »
:lmao didn't think it could get worse but of course it could.

What's worse is it happened in a PSG game too April last year,  Mbappe took the ball and scored
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4283 on: Today at 08:37:44 pm »
I wouldn't say it's corruption. When Taylor saw the goalkeeper make this mistake he thought only an injured player will do it and he cares about players safety so he instructed the medical team to come in and the player to stop playing and get checked out.
Logged

Online gemofabird

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4284 on: Today at 08:45:36 pm »
When it happens once or twice, could be deemed incompetence.
But at least 4 blatant calls against us in the one season from refs working for Abu Dhabi, can see why corruption gets bandied about.
They have ruined the game and it needs called out
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,353
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4285 on: Today at 08:51:37 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:37:44 pm
I wouldn't say it's corruption. When Taylor saw the goalkeeper make this mistake he thought only an injured player will do it and he cares about players safety so he instructed the medical team to come in and the player to stop playing and get checked out.

His job is to referee the game not act as Areola's carer.

I expect he is at Areola's bedside as we speak waking him every hour to ensure he hasn't got a concussion from the slight impact to his leg.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4286 on: Today at 09:06:15 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 08:45:36 pm
When it happens once or twice, could be deemed incompetence.
But at least 4 blatant calls against us in the one season from refs working for Abu Dhabi, can see why corruption gets bandied about.
They have ruined the game and it needs called out

Were a soft club, the only people with any backbone and spirit is Klopp and the fans.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,353
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4287 on: Today at 09:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:06:15 pm
Were a soft club, the only people with any backbone and spirit is Klopp and the fans.

This summed it up for me.



We allowed an employee to be assaulted by an official.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4288 on: Today at 09:17:59 pm »
I really do think thats me done now you know. Decades of being a football fan, through the good times and the bad. The sportswashers started the rot but I think the officials have now sealed it. I just cant keep on investing so much time and so much emotion into this game and having the officials do stuff like this. Ill watch the rest of the season as its Klopps farewell but Ill be doing other things next season unless there are massive changes in the game.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4289 on: Today at 09:21:55 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:14:32 pm
This summed it up for me.



We allowed an employee to be assaulted by an official.

had completely forgotten about that? was that last season?
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,353
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4290 on: Today at 09:38:17 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 09:21:55 pm
had completely forgotten about that? was that last season?

Yeah April 2023.

That for me basically gave them the green light to walk all over us.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4291 on: Today at 09:42:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:14:32 pm
This summed it up for me.



We allowed an employee to be assaulted by an official.

That was one of the most absurd things Ive seen in my time watching football, youre right though because did we even write a statement? The players barely mentioned it also.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,353
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4292 on: Today at 09:55:45 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:42:40 pm
That was one of the most absurd things Ive seen in my time watching football, youre right though because did we even write a statement? The players barely mentioned it also.

I am at the stage now at which I think the most rational explanation is the PGMOL are trolling us. They all put 20% of their wages into a sweep and whoever gets away with the most outrageous decision every season gets to take the pot.

The best bit though is the total absence of the 'you are just imagining it brigade'.

A linesman elbowing a player, A VAR accidentally ruling out a goal, A kung fu kick going unpunished in a potential title decider, Odegaard playing basketball and now Taylor calling for the physios and telling a player 'floor' it is going to be a tough call.

I wouldn't rule out someone topping it before the end of the season though.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,342
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4293 on: Today at 09:56:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:43:09 pm
The PGMOL is made up of tons of baldies. We're just playing fire with fire in hiring Slot.  They won;t let a fellow baldie down.

I think you're onto something here, Jurgen betrayed the brotherhood by getting a hair transplant. Nothing to do with Manc bias or lucrative UAE side gigs. Hell hath no fury like a slaphead scorned.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,875
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4294 on: Today at 09:59:38 pm »
We've got no chance while most clubs and the media don't give a fuck. Spurs quickly went from "that's outrageous" to "shut the fuck up you whingeing scouse bastards", even though the audio showed is as one of the most corrupt things you'll hear. The Doku volley to Maccas chest was "oh its a 50/50" or "not a pen for me". Today will be expalined away with some bollocks by Gallagher on Monday. I'm recording MOTD tonight just to see if they even mention it.

Look at the League and only Wolves and Forest would back us in any action against the PGMOL. ADFC employ have the refs, Saudi get dodgy decisions, Arsenal get away with faking head injures, diving, rolling about, blatant hand balls, Spurs get sone shockers from their own pet ref, the Mancs get away with fucking murder, especially when they play us, we're fighting a losing battle.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4295 on: Today at 10:00:03 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:55:45 pm
I am at the stage now at which I think the most rational explanation is the PGMOL are trolling us. They all put 20% of their wages into a sweep and whoever gets away with the most outrageous decision every season gets to take the pot.

The best bit though is the total absence of the 'you are just imagining it brigade'.

A linesman elbowing a player, A VAR accidentally ruling out a goal, A kung fu kick going unpunished in a potential title decider, Odegaard playing basketball and now Taylor calling for the physios and telling a player 'floor' it is going to be a tough call.

I wouldn't rule out someone topping it before the end of the season though.
I wouldnt be surprised if we see a ref ditch his usual uniform and wear a permed wig and a shell suit and tell the players to calm down while he gives a penalty against Alisson for handball.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,743
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4296 on: Today at 10:01:13 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 09:56:59 pm
I think you're onto something here, Jurgen betrayed the brotherhood by getting a hair transplant. Nothing to do with Manc bias or lucrative UAE side gigs. Hell hath no fury like a slaphead scorned.

They saw Klopp getting a hair transplant as a weakness/insecurity and pounced on it like a pack of bald wolves.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,459
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4297 on: Today at 10:09:05 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:38:46 pm
The soft c*nt restarts play with a drop ball.

Areola picks the ball up.

areola" border="0

So he didn't decide there was no advantage and went back and awarded a free kick. This gets worse by the minute.



Good spot. It basically confirms what has been pretty clear in the first place. The problem is, PGMOL is going to explain it away and people will buy it and move on. The excuses write themselves basically: Taylor gave the advantage, once Gakpo closed the keeper down the advantage was done so he blew his whistle. Then the whole shenanigans with Areola happens, Taylor is distracted and simply forgot that the match should resume with the freekick he had initially given and not with a drop ball. Just a minor mistake making little difference to how the match proceeded, West Ham were supposed to have the ball anyway, whether it's from a freekick or from a drop ball doesn't really matter.They'll admit a small mistake to cover up the big fuck up. You just wait and see...
Logged

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4298 on: Today at 10:10:18 pm »
I would give any amount of money to listen in to the recording of Anthony Taylor telling the keeper to go down in a desperate manner. Incompetent c*nt, how he is still in a job is beyond me.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,353
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4299 on: Today at 10:13:39 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 10:09:05 pm
Good spot. It basically confirms what has been pretty clear in the first place. The problem is, PGMOL is going to explain it away and people will buy it and move on. The excuses write themselves basically: Taylor gave the advantage, once Gakpo closed the keeper down the advantage was done so he blew his whistle. Then the whole shenanigans with Areola happens, Taylor is distracted and simply forgot that the match should resume with the freekick he had initially given and not with a drop ball. Just a minor mistake making little difference to how the match proceeded, West Ham were supposed to have the ball anyway, whether it's from a freekick or from a drop ball doesn't really matter.They'll admit a small mistake to cover up the big fuck up. You just wait and see...

That is why we must ask for the audio.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Up
« previous next »
 