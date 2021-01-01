Poor performance again and overall maybe all we deserved, especially after a very drab first half, but no wonder Klopp and the team seem to be tired of it all. Officiating is really farcical.



Like many on here Ive been watching the game and following the reds for well over 50 years. I try to be even handed and sympathetic to referees, but its quite obvious theyve got to a stage where they really are making it up as they go along. Its never been worse.



This season officiating standards in the premier league has hit an all time low. Its horribly embarrassingly for the self proclaimed best league in the world. And its not all down to VAR. Ive never seen a referee call on a trainer like that for a non injury after no contact whatsoever. Unless its a serious injury, when does that ever happen? The goalie fell over grabbing a ball. The ref didnt give a free kick. So what Taylor then did defies any logic and whats worse for us that would not happen against any other team. What the fuck was he doing? Taylor has now totally fucked up in two back to back major games. Its a fucking shambles but wont get called out.



Conspiracy? Probably not. That requires extraordinary complicity by many parties.

Incompetent amateur levels of performance? Yes, absolutely. Fucking joke and we have far more of these decisions go against us than anyone other top 6 team in the division.



