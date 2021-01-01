« previous next »
MH41

  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4240 on: Today at 06:32:24 pm
Gakpo needs to put the ball in the net.
Despite what most are saying, I don't think he'd get booked.
Watching it, he's not going to slam the ball into the net, he's walking it in.
And if he does get booked, so what? It'll just mean more explaining for Taylor.
There has been little comment on what Areola is doing. I think he genuinely thinks he has been awarded a free kick. It's the old roll the ball out, pull up your socks to waste time etc.
Could it possibly be 'unsporting' for Gakpo to score? Perhaps.
But it's not for Taylor to decide that.
As others have said, he knew exactly what he was doing by blowing the whistle.

Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4241 on: Today at 06:33:16 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:29:10 pm
Well there it is. A referee actively influencing proceedings to cover his own mistakes. Actively seeking collusion from the 'keeper. For me, that's sackable.

It goes far beyond that though. Referees are mic'd up. The two assistants. The 4th official and Stockley Park will have heard that. If the PGMOL do not act then they are complicit in corruption.
Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4242 on: Today at 06:35:21 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:33:16 pm
It goes far beyond that though. Referees are mic'd up. The two assistants. The 4th official and Stockley Park will have heard that. If the PGMOL do not act then they are complicit in corruption.

Weve seen from the Diaz clip and also that one they released of Chelsea v Spurs that everyones taking over each other all the time. I doubt everyone in the VAR room were watching that in silence. Someone must have been asking what was going on. Woukd be interesting to hear but we never will.
Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4243 on: Today at 06:35:24 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:29:10 pm
Even the most ardent of "it's just honest mistakes" people must hold their hands up on this one.

I genuinely dont think that there are many people who would deny that they cover their own arses. The denial is that they fuck us over intentionally.

It was Taylor who last week was the ref for the Forest game wasnt it?

Theyre just arse covering pricks. I suspect hes blown his whistle out of instinct and then realised hes made an error and told him to go down.
GivePeasAChant

  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4244 on: Today at 06:35:51 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:25:59 pm
Thanks for that.

That is quite frankly disgusting. The club now has to act.

I agree but I think we'd need media on our side which isn't the case. The PGMOL are protected by media in this country.
robertobaggio37

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4245 on: Today at 06:36:59 pm
Diaz 'offside' goal, MacAllister blatant pen, Odegaard handball and this, I'm really falling out with football, it's just too much to take in.
Red Ol

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4246 on: Today at 06:37:41 pm
Poor performance again and overall maybe all we deserved, especially after a very drab first half, but no wonder Klopp and the team seem to be tired of it all. Officiating is really farcical.

Like many on here Ive been watching the game and following the reds for well over 50 years. I try to be even handed and sympathetic to referees, but its quite obvious theyve got to a stage where they really are making it up as they go along.  Its never been worse.

This season officiating standards in the premier league has hit an all time low. Its horribly embarrassingly for the self proclaimed best league in the world. And its not all down to VAR. Ive never seen a referee call on a trainer like that for a non injury after no contact whatsoever.  Unless its a serious injury, when does that ever happen?  The goalie fell over grabbing a ball. The ref didnt give a free kick. So what Taylor then did defies any logic and whats worse for us  that would not happen against any other team. What the fuck was he doing? Taylor has now totally fucked up in two back to back major games. Its a fucking shambles but wont get called out.

Conspiracy? Probably not. That requires extraordinary complicity by many parties.
Incompetent amateur levels of performance? Yes, absolutely. Fucking joke and we have far more of these decisions go against us than anyone other top 6 team in the division. 

Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4247 on: Today at 06:37:45 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:35:21 pm
Weve seen from the Diaz clip and also that one they released of Chelsea v Spurs that everyones taking over each other all the time. I doubt everyone in the VAR room were watching that in silence. Someone must have been asking what was going on. Woukd be interesting to hear but we never will.

We have to request it.
Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4248 on: Today at 06:38:39 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:37:45 pm
We have to request it.

Scousers moaning again etc etc. Not that should stop us doing anything I know.
Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4249 on: Today at 06:40:09 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:35:24 pm
I genuinely dont think that there are many people who would deny that they cover their own arses. The denial is that they fuck us over intentionally.

It was Taylor who last week was the ref for the Forest game wasnt it?

Theyre just arse covering pricks. I suspect hes blown his whistle out of instinct and then realised hes made an error and told him to go down.

The point is he has manipulated the outcome of a football match. If it was a player he would be facing a lifetime ban.
Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4250 on: Today at 06:41:54 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:40:09 pm
The point is he has manipulated the outcome of a football match. If it was a player he would be facing a lifetime ban.

I don't think he realised what had happened as had his back turned.

He then realised and told to GK to go down.

It is as bad as the Diaz one.
Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4251 on: Today at 06:42:51 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:40:09 pm
The point is he has manipulated the outcome of a football match. If it was a player he would be facing a lifetime ban.

Its not like he even needed to the dumb fuck. A win for us today would have made us feel a tiny bit better but wouldnt have changed a lot in the grand scheme of things. And maybe wed even have found a way to concede a third. But his instinct kicked in and he couldnt face seeing us score a soft one.
Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4252 on: Today at 06:44:24 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:40:09 pm
The point is he has manipulated the outcome of a football match. If it was a player he would be facing a lifetime ban.

Totally agree with that if that is indeed what has happened (as, as damning as it is I dont think we can be certain (Im in a bar so cant hear the volume on that video so not sure if that changes it), I think a lifetime ban is possibly a bit harsh but it should be a lengthy suspension in my book.

I just dont think hes deliberately done it to stop us scoring, but as you say, either way that is the outcome so he should be sanctioned for it.

Wont be though as theyre run by bizzies.
Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4253 on: Today at 06:44:35 pm
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 06:37:41 pm
Poor performance again and overall maybe all we deserved, especially after a very drab first half, but no wonder Klopp and the team seem to be tired of it all. Officiating is really farcical.

Like many on here Ive been watching the game and following the reds for well over 50 years. I try to be even handed and sympathetic to referees, but its quite obvious theyve got to a stage where they really are making it up as they go along.  Its never been worse.

This season officiating standards in the premier league has hit an all time low. Its horribly embarrassingly for the self proclaimed best league in the world. And its not all down to VAR. Ive never seen a referee call on a trainer like that for a non injury after no contact whatsoever.  Unless its a serious injury, when does that ever happen?  The goalie fell over grabbing a ball. The ref didnt give a free kick. So what Taylor then did defies any logic and whats worse for us  that would not happen against any other team. What the fuck was he doing? Taylor has now totally fucked up in two back to back major games. Its a fucking shambles but wont get called out.

Conspiracy? Probably not. That requires extraordinary complicity by many parties.
Incompetent amateur levels of performance? Yes, absolutely. Fucking joke and we have far more of these decisions go against us than anyone other top 6 team in the division. 



The ref is mic'd up. The two assistants will have heard what he said. The 4th official and Stockley Park will have heard what he said to Areola if it isn't investigated then it is pretty much the definition of a conspiracy.

As for Taylor fucking up two matches in a row coincidently those ridiculous decisions just happen to have gone against two of the most vocal clubs who have complained about the PGMOL.
Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4254 on: Today at 06:46:26 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:44:35 pm
The ref is mic'd up. The two assistants will have heard what he said. The 4th official and Stockley Park will have heard what he said to Areola if it isn't investigated then it is pretty much the definition of a conspiracy.

As for Taylor fucking up two matches in a row coincidently those ridiculous decisions just happen to have gone against two of the most vocal clubs who have complained about the PGMOL.

I would assume he hasnt said anything, hence the hand gestures.

If that is indeed what is going on I doubt hes soft enough to tell him to go down verbally.
JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4255 on: Today at 06:46:31 pm
I thought it couldnt get any worse after what weve seen this season but that today has absolutely floored me. The ref clearly telling the keeper to go to the floor so he can call the medical staff on. Im beginning to think Im not seeing what Im seeing. Are we the mad ones and the officials are the sane ones? I honestly just cannot comprehend what is happening in football now.
Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4256 on: Today at 06:48:17 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:42:51 pm
Its not like he even needed to the dumb fuck. A win for us today would have made us feel a tiny bit better but wouldnt have changed a lot in the grand scheme of things. And maybe wed even have found a way to concede a third. But his instinct kicked in and he couldnt face seeing us score a soft one.

For me the most important thing is not Taylor's motivations but what happens now. It goes way beyond a mistake. It is similar to the Hazkidakis incident when he assaulted Robbo.

The club and the Premier League need to intervene.
Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4257 on: Today at 06:49:41 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:46:26 pm
I would assume he hasnt said anything, hence the hand gestures.

If that is indeed what is going on I doubt hes soft enough to tell him to go down verbally.

His lips clearly move though so he has said something.
Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4258 on: Today at 06:50:37 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:49:41 pm
His lips clearly move though so he has said something.

Yeah probably are you alright? Whats that? Your knee?
JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4259 on: Today at 06:51:30 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:50:37 pm
Yeah probably are you alright? Whats that? Your knee?
Have you seen the clip?
If so you wouldnt think that is what he said.
Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4260 on: Today at 06:52:24 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:51:30 pm
Have you seen the clip?
If so you wouldnt think that is what he said.

What he gestures with his hands and what he says are different things.

I could be wrong, he could be a bigger moron than Im giving him credit for but if hes smart thats what hed have done.
JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4261 on: Today at 06:54:00 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:52:24 pm
What he gestures with his hands and what he says are different things.

I could be wrong, he could be a bigger moron than Im giving him credit for but if hes smart thats what hed have done.
Have you seen the clip?

Hes probably panicked did the first thing he could think of to get out of it, which was telling the keeper to go to ground.
Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4262 on: Today at 06:57:10 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:54:00 pm
Have you seen the clip?

Hes probably panicked did the first thing he could think of to get out of it, which was telling the keeper to go to ground.

Yeah Ive seen it.

My point is he knows hes micd up so if hes clever hed insinuate the player was injured so that the audio conforms to that.

You could be totally right, in which case youd hope hes now absolutely fucked.
Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4263 on: Today at 06:59:27 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:57:10 pm
Yeah Ive seen it.

My point is he knows hes micd up so if hes clever hed insinuate the player was injured so that the audio conforms to that.

You could be totally right, in which case youd hope hes now absolutely fucked.

Hes not fucked.

He will just say player said he was injured.
Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4264 on: Today at 07:01:18 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:57:10 pm
Yeah Ive seen it.

My point is he knows hes micd up so if hes clever hed insinuate the player was injured so that the audio conforms to that.

You could be totally right, in which case youd hope hes now absolutely fucked.

If he is clever he just lets it play out. It isn't Taylor who has made the mistake it's Areola. I mean he didn't blow his whistle at Old Trafford when Quansah inexplicably failed to spot Fernades and played the ball to him.
smicer07

  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4265 on: Today at 07:02:41 pm
Taylor shouldn't be able to referee our games. Simple as that. We can't be refereed by an Australian, why should we have to be refereed by a Manc?
Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4266 on: Today at 07:03:31 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:59:27 pm
Hes not fucked.

He will just say player said he was injured.

How does he explain blowing his whistle 50 yards from Areola though?

If he can spot a head injury which is the only reason to stop play from 50 yards then he is wasted being a referee. He should use his unique diagnostic abilities in a Hospital.
redbyrdz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4267 on: Today at 07:06:25 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:54:00 pm
Have you seen the clip?

Hes probably panicked did the first thing he could think of to get out of it, which was telling the keeper to go to ground.

The fact that he's trying to cover it up is what I find really incredible. He fucked up by blowing his whistle to stop Gakpo from getting the ball. Surely the mature thing to say is, "oh sorry, I thought I'd given a freekick, but I realise now I hadn't. I'll do a drop ball to restart." I could even sort of get if he'd just lied and said he gave a freekick. But to make the keeper sit down for a non-existing injury (and not even a head injury), and get the physios to come on, all just in a completely stupid attempt to cover up his error is really weird.
Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4268 on: Today at 07:06:26 pm
This Is Anfield understands that the match official had actually signalled an advantage after the clash between the two players in the area.

That advantage came to an end when Gakpo attempted to close down the ball, forcing Taylor to stop play.
redbyrdz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4269 on: Today at 07:09:39 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:06:26 pm
This Is Anfield understands that the match official had actually signalled an advantage after the clash between the two players in the area.

That advantage came to an end when Gakpo attempted to close down the ball, forcing Taylor to stop play.


But it's a goal kick. How can that be an advantage? There is a break in play.
Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4270 on: Today at 07:10:39 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:06:26 pm
This Is Anfield understands that the match official had actually signalled an advantage after the clash between the two players in the area.

That advantage came to an end when Gakpo attempted to close down the ball, forcing Taylor to stop play.

The keeper has the ball in his hands. That resets play. If that was true why does he call for the physios and tell Areola 'floor'.
Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4271 on: Today at 07:11:06 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:09:39 pm

But it's a goal kick. How can that be an advantage? There is a break in play.

Its not a goal kick.

He waves play on after Areola gets up.
Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #4272 on: Today at 07:11:45 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:09:39 pm

But it's a goal kick. How can that be an advantage? There is a break in play.

It wasn't a goal kick. Areola caught the ball. Once he throws it onto the floor it is a different phase of play.
