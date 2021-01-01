Gakpo needs to put the ball in the net.
Despite what most are saying, I don't think he'd get booked.
Watching it, he's not going to slam the ball into the net, he's walking it in.
And if he does get booked, so what? It'll just mean more explaining for Taylor.
There has been little comment on what Areola is doing. I think he genuinely thinks he has been awarded a free kick. It's the old roll the ball out, pull up your socks to waste time etc.
Could it possibly be 'unsporting' for Gakpo to score? Perhaps.
But it's not for Taylor to decide that.
As others have said, he knew exactly what he was doing by blowing the whistle.