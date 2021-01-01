« previous next »
Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!

Online capt k

Re: The corruption fallary - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4160 on: Today at 03:28:05 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 03:24:50 pm
Can't wait to see Howard Webb appear on Sky Sports on Monday night...


hope youll have a 50 cal sniper rifle on you
JFT 96

Online Keith Lard

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4161 on: Today at 03:34:46 pm »
Good process. Good process
Online deano2727

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4162 on: Today at 03:34:53 pm »
At best, it's incompetency. These kinds of things can't be happening at this level.
Offline Paisley79

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4163 on: Today at 03:36:22 pm »
I watched a stream from the US. Dixon was convinced Taylor told the keeper to go down to bail him out of a mistake
Online Eeyore

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job."
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4164 on: Today at 03:36:34 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 03:03:26 pm
I missed the game and only saw that clip posted by Rob above. So, the keeper has not been fouled, and it is NOT a free kick? But he throws the ball down because he thinks a free kick has been awarded but is incorrect?

If that's the case then Gakpo would be entitled to score there. What am I missing?

Taylor blows his whistle and ends play before Gakpo can score.
Online kennedy81

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4165 on: Today at 03:37:47 pm »
Quote from: Paisley79 on Today at 03:36:22 pm
I watched a stream from the US. Dixon was convinced Taylor told the keeper to go down to bail him out of a mistake
Yeah I saw that. That's what it looked like to me too. You wouldn't hear any of them on Sky suggest that.
Online Keith Lard

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4166 on: Today at 03:37:59 pm »
Quote from: Paisley79 on Today at 03:36:22 pm
I watched a stream from the US. Dixon was convinced Taylor told the keeper to go down to bail him out of a mistake

Same. It was shocking
Online oojason

  The Official RAWK Audio Visual God.
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4167 on: Today at 03:38:02 pm »
.
Paqueta on Mac Allister on 6' (no yellow or warning) - https://twitter.com/FutballGiants/status/1784191706667036916 & https://twitter.com/KaysonPapa/status/1784195027297583289






Referee Antony Taylor does not blow his whistle / signal to stop play until Gakpo reaches the ball...


Ref Antony Taylor denies Gakpo chance on 86' (ref pretends he gave a freekick prior to gk... for something?) - https://v.redd.it/bbkg1m47x0xc1 & https://streamin.one/v/f1a6098d

^ https://twitter.com/kezmodo/status/1784217497928945797 & https://v.redd.it/lzrd6v5nz0xc1 & https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1784214636587286773

^ 'Referee clearly waves play on, turns his back on Gakpo and Areola. You be the judge.' - https://twitter.com/MenInBlazers/status/1784217711595200796 (US video; VPN required)



Online DelTrotter

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4168 on: Today at 03:48:56 pm »
Even Areola looked completely confused with it all, gotta push on this but we'll probably do fuck all and what even is the point i suppose, they answer to no one. We even got the blame for one of our players being assaulted by an official!
Online paisley1977

  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4169 on: Today at 03:58:44 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 03:34:53 pm
At best, it's incompetency. These kinds of things can't be happening at this level.

It doesn't normally happen only when we are playing and especially when we have a manc referee.
But the apologists on here won't have it.
Offline lfc_col

  • And Could He Play!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4170 on: Today at 03:59:49 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 03:34:53 pm
At best, it's incompetency. These kinds of things can't be happening at this level.

Not when it keeps happening
Offline lfc_col

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4171 on: Today at 04:00:36 pm »
Quote from: Paisley79 on Today at 03:36:22 pm
I watched a stream from the US. Dixon was convinced Taylor told the keeper to go down to bail him out of a mistake

you would think things like that would be investigated but nah
Online Lee1-6Liv

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4172 on: Today at 04:04:10 pm »
Yet again another referee "mistake" costs us a goal and points. Not to mind we should have been playing against ten men for most of the match.
Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4173 on: Today at 04:04:52 pm »
Quote from: Paisley79 on Today at 03:36:22 pm
I watched a stream from the US. Dixon was convinced Taylor told the keeper to go down to bail him out of a mistake

Wanted Areola to help him not make a tit of himself.

You could see Taylor telling the keeper to go down and him looking bemused.
Online stoa

  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4174 on: Today at 04:05:21 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 03:34:46 pm
Good process. Good process

It really is. The "kid's mistake"-rule was only invented a few weeks ago and it has already been implemented by PGMOL. That's some quick working...
Online kennedy81

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4175 on: Today at 04:05:27 pm »
Don't think I've ever seen a ref decide to call the physios on. It's like he's telling Ariola he's injured. All to cover up for his own mistake.

https://twitter.com/xxM3boyxx/status/1784217394790969507
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4176 on: Today at 04:05:50 pm »
That tackle on Mac is not good.
Online darragh85

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4177 on: Today at 04:06:28 pm »
amazing how inexplainable stuff like this always happens against us.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4178 on: Today at 04:06:28 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 03:24:50 pm
Can't wait to see Howard Webb appear on Sky Sports on Monday night...



Yorkie is compiling his sarcastic 'You're all knobheads speech now'

Just another 'mistake' that co-incidentally goes against us like Taylor and the Chelsea handball, the Arsenal basketball hands, the Spurs disallowed goal, Jota being sent off for not touching his man, Jones for winning the ball and bouncing off it - something that's happened twenty times since - also the foul on Mac today, the Gravenberch one in the Cup Final, the disallowed goal in the same cup final, Mac getting booted in the chester v City.

I'd list all the time in total we've been fucked up the arse by PGMOL, but it would honestly take too long.

All 'honest mistakes' though - just silly to expect 'mistakes' would sometimes go for us - no, against all the odds, every one fucks us.
Online Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4179 on: Today at 04:06:32 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:05:50 pm
That tackle on Mac is not good.

Jones got a red card for the same tackle, we've not seen one since, pisses me right off that.
Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4180 on: Today at 04:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 04:04:10 pm
Yet again another referee "mistake" costs us a goal and points. Not to mind we should have been playing against ten men for most of the match.

Yep. The Odegaard handball I don't count as we scored straight after, Spurs we'd have gone 1 up but you can't predict the outcome, but ADFC if we score the pen we win the game and today at 2-3 we win that.
Online JRed

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4181 on: Today at 04:08:11 pm »
The keeper just had a brain fart, that is no fucking reason for the manc to blow his whistle. I honestly just cannot take anymore of these officials. Im done with this corrupt game of football.
Online Eeyore

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job."
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4182 on: Today at 04:09:17 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 04:05:27 pm
Don't think I've ever seen a ref decide to call the physios on. It's like he's telling Ariola he's injured. All to cover up for his own mistake.

https://twitter.com/xxM3boyxx/status/1784217394790969507

Areola tells him he is fine and then Taylor physically blocks him from taking the goal kick twice. Unfucking real.
