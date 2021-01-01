Can't wait to see Howard Webb appear on Sky Sports on Monday night...







Yorkie is compiling his sarcastic 'You're all knobheads speech now'Just another 'mistake' that co-incidentally goes against us like Taylor and the Chelsea handball, the Arsenal basketball hands, the Spurs disallowed goal, Jota being sent off for not touching his man, Jones for winning the ball and bouncing off it - something that's happened twenty times since - also the foul on Mac today, the Gravenberch one in the Cup Final, the disallowed goal in the same cup final, Mac getting booted in the chester v City.I'd list all the time in total we've been fucked up the arse by PGMOL, but it would honestly take too long.All 'honest mistakes' though - just silly to expect 'mistakes' would sometimes go for us - no, against all the odds, every one fucks us.