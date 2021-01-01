« previous next »
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4040 on: Today at 04:44:01 pm »
Who the fuck do these PGMOL c*nts think they are? They are fucking running the game. The PL are fucking cowards, they should be telling PGMOL to release the audio for every single game. It is beyond comprehension the control PGMOL have.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4041 on: Today at 04:44:52 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:36:28 pm
So the PGMOL are refusing to make public the audio from the Forest debacle. Instead they will allow Forest to hear it in private.

If you were being cynical then that means Forest will not get a copy of the audio and so will not be able to have it forensically checked to see if it has been edited.

Still the biggest dickhead in the gaff and by some way.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4042 on: Today at 04:50:26 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:36:28 pm
So the PGMOL are refusing to make public the audio from the Forest debacle. Instead they will allow Forest to hear it in private.

If you were being cynical then that means Forest will not get a copy of the audio and so will not be able to have it forensically checked to see if it has been edited.

Cynical? God, so you're so naive. That's not cynicism. This is cynicism:

There's obviously something on the audio about Liverpool. Something like "We normally only treat Liverpool like this", or "If we shaft Forest now, maybe we can take the spotlight off our campaign to destroy Liverpool."

Come on Eeyore. Your standards are slipping.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4043 on: Today at 05:28:16 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on April 22, 2024, 07:53:49 am
Thinking back to the Spurs game, that was enough for me to know the game is rigged on some level. The VAR audio simply confirmed it for me. A mad up rule that they couldn't go back and correct their 'error.' Just not sure why they didn't want us to win that day. Was it something to do with Spurs? With money/betting or because they simply want City to win it again? That's the only thing I can't work out.

But it will come out sooner or later.

There was something really strange about the Spurs game. I really couldnt believe what I was witnessing.

A little background to the game  City had just been beaten 2-1,  by Wolves, that afternoon. We were still unbeaten. A win would have taken us top.
Further background  the officiating team, unknown to everyone else, had just returned from business in UAE, the day before the game.

26th minute - The Jones red card. The ref called to the screen, to be immediately shown a still image.

34th minute - The Diaz offside goal. No VAR image shown at all. Usually we get the image first, followed by the image along with the decision (Onside or offside)

We always get the decision image before play is restarted, but not this time.
This VAR image continues to be hidden from all even during HT. At no stage did the Officials come out and inform anyone that an error had been made.

35th minute  Liverpool have a throw.  Ref appears to be listening to VAR, but instead of halting play to admit the error, and perhaps call the 2 captains or coaches together to advise them of the error, and that the goal will stand after all, the officials hide behind the rule that they cant do anything. Play has restarted.

What a load of nonsense. If, as I suggested they had called the captains/coaches together and told them the goal (that had been disallowed in error 30 seconds ago) was instead going to stand, it would have been the correct decision!
What could Spurs have been able to argue against that? They could have had a go against how poor the officiating was, but they could not have been aggrieved, because it was the correct decision.
Instead, the officials used this play restarted rule, refused to make Liverpool aware of the mistake, and punished the team who had scored a perfectly legitimate goal.

On a side note to this play has restarted nonsense, why are they able to review a possible red card incident when play continues? (hypothetical example  a player is punched in the penalty area. A quick throw is taken, before the officials spot the incident. Play has restarted, but they are able to look at the incident again)

36th minute  and this is key. Less than 90 seconds after the disallowed goal, Spurs have the ball in the net, and are 1-0 up, instead of being 1-0 down. This is never mentioned. People assume our disallowed goal would have made the match 1-1. It wouldnt have, because if our goal is correctly awarded, spurs never score their 1st goal.
We might have gone in at HT 2-0 up. Who knows?   

I could also add the refusal to award us a penalty before HT, when a Spurs defender goes through Joe Gomez, and still doesnt play the ball, and of course, the Jota double yellows, but you could probably make cases for both those decisions.

One final point on the game. Spurs scored their winner in the 96th minute, with virtually the last kick of the game.
With the game on the blow, we had a free kick on the left side of the Spurs penalty area.
Its always easier to comment in hindsight, but I can remember shouting at the TV when watching it, for us to just hold on to possession for the last few seconds (or at least have a shot that would result in the ball being dead (Goal or well wide). We were hanging on for our lives at that period, with only 9 men on the pitch.
Instead Szoboslai, played the ball into the area, Spurs broke and scored.
Game management.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4044 on: Today at 05:41:15 pm »
Quote from: WHOPPER on Today at 04:44:52 pm
Still the biggest dickhead in the gaff and by some way.

Your house not have mirrors. :D
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4045 on: Today at 05:44:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:50:26 pm
Cynical? God, so you're so naive. That's not cynicism. This is cynicism:

There's obviously something on the audio about Liverpool. Something like "We normally only treat Liverpool like this", or "If we shaft Forest now, maybe we can take the spotlight off our campaign to destroy Liverpool."

Come on Eeyore. Your standards are slipping.

Why has the PGMOL given full transcripts for incidents like the Diaz goal, the Van Dijk sending off and the Doku goal. Now they have decided that the audio can only be heard in private.

To rub salt into the wound they have now appointed Coote a Notts County fan to do the Luton game.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4046 on: Today at 06:35:51 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:44:53 pm
Why has the PGMOL given full transcripts for incidents like the Diaz goal, the Van Dijk sending off and the Doku goal. Now they have decided that the audio can only be heard in private.

To rub salt into the wound they have now appointed Coote a Notts County fan to do the Luton game.

That's cruel.

It makes you wonder though whether there could be any safe permutation of Referee, Lino, 4th Ref, VAR head honcho, VAR skivvy etc that would ever satisfy....well...people like you.   ;D.

You'd always be able to come up with a reason why someone shouldn't be chosen. "Joe Bloggs supports Portsmouth and therefore he shouldn't be on VAR in the Man City v Sheffield Wednesday game because he probably wants Southampton to be relegated and Southampton are currently duking it out at the bottom of the table with Wednesday and so Bloggs will likely deny Man City a penalty at some point in order to please the Pompey fan base and his family who have season-tickets at Fratton Park." 

I guess you could have non-British referees and recruit guys and gals from Scandinavia and Portugal etc. But then you'll probably get some Loser Ipswich Fan complaining that "Alphonso Goncalves and Eyvind Bakkevig shouldn't be any where near Liverpool games because Liverpool have large Supporters' Clubs in those two countries and Ipswich don't. And don't go looking at Denmark and Serbia ether. Or Moldova. Or Spain. Or Lichtenstein."
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4047 on: Today at 06:46:00 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:35:51 pm
That's cruel.

It makes you wonder though whether there could be any safe permutation of Referee, Lino, 4th Ref, VAR head honcho, VAR skivvy etc that would ever satisfy....well...people like you.   ;D.

You'd always be able to come up with a reason why someone shouldn't be chosen. "Joe Bloggs supports Portsmouth and therefore he shouldn't be on VAR in the Man City v Sheffield Wednesday game because he probably wants Southampton to be relegated and Southampton are currently duking it out at the bottom of the table with Wednesday and so Bloggs will likely deny Man City a penalty at some point in order to please the Pompey fan base and his family who have season-tickets at Fratton Park." 

I guess you could have non-British referees and recruit guys and gals from Scandinavia and Portugal etc. But then you'll probably get some Loser Ipswich Fan complaining that "Alphonso Goncalves and Eyvind Bakkevig shouldn't be any where near Liverpool games because Liverpool have large Supporters' Clubs in those two countries and Ipswich don't. And don't go looking at Denmark and Serbia ether. Or Moldova. Or Spain. Or Lichtenstein."

Firstly why have you quoted the bit regarding breaking with precedents and not releasing the audio from the Forest game?

Secondly from Michael Oliver.

"I never referee Newcastle games. We have to declare if we have an allegiance to any club or if a family member works at a club. You cant do any match involving that team and I cant do Sunderland, either, for obvious reasons.

"Because Newcastle are invariably involved in a relegation battle, when you get to March or April, it means I cant referee anyone around them towards the bottom three.

"If Newcastle needed a point to survive and the team they were fighting to get above was say Villa, I couldnt referee Villas game either. I wouldnt want to. Its not worth the hassle."

So why was Oliver not allowed to referee Newcastle's relegation rivals but Attwell a Luton fan is fine to VAR Forest. Is it just a case of the PGMOL looking to double down and punish Forest the way they have with Liverpool and Tierney.

Given you have already stated that if you were allowed to officiate United or Chelsea games you would do everything in your power to stop them winning. Do you think a Notts County fan should be officiating Forests closest rival for relegation in Luton Town.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4048 on: Today at 07:15:54 pm »
In reality Attwell would have been dismissive if there is audio given the reviews took 10 seconds. Forest will be aware that any audio will be damning.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4049 on: Today at 07:18:37 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:44:53 pm
To rub salt into the wound they have now appointed Coote a Notts County fan to do the Luton game.

That's a big fuck you from PGMOL if that's the case. Coote can't officiate Forest games.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #4050 on: Today at 07:26:35 pm »
Wait I thought Coote was a Utd fan thats why he keeps screwing us over? He's now a Nottingham Forrest fan? Has he changed aligences this season?
