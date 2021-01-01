Thinking back to the Spurs game, that was enough for me to know the game is rigged on some level. The VAR audio simply confirmed it for me. A mad up rule that they couldn't go back and correct their 'error.' Just not sure why they didn't want us to win that day. Was it something to do with Spurs? With money/betting or because they simply want City to win it again? That's the only thing I can't work out.



But it will come out sooner or later.



There was something really strange about the Spurs game. I really couldnt believe what I was witnessing.A little background to the game  City had just been beaten 2-1, by Wolves, that afternoon. We were still unbeaten. A win would have taken us top.Further background  the officiating team, unknown to everyone else, had just returned from business in UAE, the day before the game.26th minute - The Jones red card. The ref called to the screen, to be immediately shown a still image.34th minute - The Diaz offside goal. No VAR image shown at all. Usually we get the image first, followed by the image along with the decision (Onside or offside)We always get the decision image before play is restarted, but not this time.This VAR image continues to be hidden from all even during HT. At no stage did the Officials come out and inform anyone that an error had been made.35th minute  Liverpool have a throw. Ref appears to be listening to VAR, but instead of halting play to admit the error, and perhaps call the 2 captains or coaches together to advise them of the error, and that the goal will stand after all, the officials hide behind the rule that they cant do anything. Play has restarted.What a load of nonsense. If, as I suggested they had called the captains/coaches together and told them the goal (that had been disallowed in error 30 seconds ago) was instead going to stand, it would have been the correct decision!What could Spurs have been able to argue against that? They could have had a go against how poor the officiating was, but they could not have been aggrieved, because it was the correct decision.Instead, the officials used this play restarted rule, refused to make Liverpool aware of the mistake, and punished the team who had scored a perfectly legitimate goal.On a side note to this play has restarted nonsense, why are they able to review a possible red card incident when play continues? (hypothetical example  a player is punched in the penalty area. A quick throw is taken, before the officials spot the incident. Play has restarted, but they are able to look at the incident again)36th minute  and this is key.. This is never mentioned. People assume our disallowed goal would have made the match 1-1. It wouldnt have, because if our goal is correctly awarded, spurs never score their 1st goal.We might have gone in at HT 2-0 up. Who knows?I could also add the refusal to award us a penalty before HT, when a Spurs defender goes through Joe Gomez, and still doesnt play the ball, and of course, the Jota double yellows, but you could probably make cases for both those decisions.One final point on the game. Spurs scored their winner in the 96th minute, with virtually the last kick of the game.With the game on the blow, we had a free kick on the left side of the Spurs penalty area.Its always easier to comment in hindsight, but I can remember shouting at the TV when watching it, for us to just hold on to possession for the last few seconds (or at least have a shot that would result in the ball being dead (Goal or well wide). We were hanging on for our lives at that period, with only 9 men on the pitch.Instead Szoboslai, played the ball into the area, Spurs broke and scored.Game management.