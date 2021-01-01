I respect your opinion and know you look at things rationally and look for a burden of proof. So could you explain why Joelinton wasn't booked in the Newcastle game when he basically hit Szobo from behind. The explanation was that it was only a promising attack so Taylor couldn't go back and book Joelinton because he played advantage.
The same referee today booked Bradley minutes after he had let a promising United attack continue.
I cant even remember the Joelinton one.
The thing is referees arent infallible, they make mistakes like anyone else, perhaps Taylor got told afterwards not to do that anymore as rules do change over the season.
When I say he reffed it well I mean he wasnt giving out unnecessary cards, wasnt ignoring fouls or blowing for every little thing and when the big decision came (the penalty) he immediately gave it, if we had that every match I think most people would be alright with it.
It obviously helps that to be fair to United they werent diving around every 2 minutes feigning injury as, for example, Sheffield United were the other day.
The Bradley challenge was a clear booking so Im alright with it, the Newcastle match i seem to remember him being absolutely awful for and Joelinton getting away with murder, it would hardly be the first game that Taylor has reffed terribly badly for us either, I just thought today was alright.