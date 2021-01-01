I respect your opinion and know you look at things rationally and look for a burden of proof. So could you explain why Joelinton wasn't booked in the Newcastle game when he basically hit Szobo from behind. The explanation was that it was only a promising attack so Taylor couldn't go back and book Joelinton because he played advantage.



The same referee today booked Bradley minutes after he had let a promising United attack continue.



I cant even remember the Joelinton one.The thing is referees arent infallible, they make mistakes like anyone else, perhaps Taylor got told afterwards not to do that anymore as rules do change over the season.When I say he reffed it well I mean he wasnt giving out unnecessary cards, wasnt ignoring fouls or blowing for every little thing and when the big decision came (the penalty) he immediately gave it, if we had that every match I think most people would be alright with it.It obviously helps that to be fair to United they werent diving around every 2 minutes feigning injury as, for example, Sheffield United were the other day.The Bradley challenge was a clear booking so Im alright with it, the Newcastle match i seem to remember him being absolutely awful for and Joelinton getting away with murder, it would hardly be the first game that Taylor has reffed terribly badly for us either, I just thought today was alright.