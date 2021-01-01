« previous next »
The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:55:38 pm
You are using examples that consist of basically if they wanted to fuck us over there they could have. As proof, there is no corruption.

It's like saying I saw a black guy drop some litter and he isn't doing a life sentence so the Met isn't institutionally racist. It is fucking baffling.
The argument that has been made in this thread is that the ref are determined to derail our title challenge. That point was very important.

If they truly wanted to derail our challenge, they wouldn't give it. I'm just questioning the premise and I appreciate your ability to debate like a grown adult on a forum. Some just respond like kids. And some have brains and can think instead of adopting a herd mentality.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Did he touch him?

If it was given against us, would you be happy?
Yes - left thigh caught him.

It's a blatant pen whichever way.

You've clearly not played footy in your life! Stick to accounting bro ... FFS.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yes - left thigh caught him.

It's a blatant pen whichever way.

You've clearly not played footy in your life! Stick to accounting bro ... FFS.
I have  :D
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
This is like WUM bingo.

Responding like kids *tick*
Implying we're sheeple *tick*
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
https://x.com/diehardunited22/status/1777014797264998599

"Clear penalty" :D

I'd be pissed off if it was against us but not complaining  ;D

Come on, Im as objective as I possibly can be discussing this stuff but thats a penalty, every single day.

Thought Taylor actually reffed the game quite well to be fair, Casemeiro should have probably gone ar the end but I can see why he gave a yellow.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Come on, Im as objective as I possibly can be discussing this stuff but thats a penalty, every single day.

Thought Taylor actually reffed the game quite well to be fair, Casemeiro should have probably gone ar the end but I can see why he gave a yellow.
Fairs. Taylor was surprisingly good today.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Come on, Im as objective as I possibly can be discussing this stuff but thats a penalty, every single day.

Thought Taylor actually reffed the game quite well to be fair, Casemeiro should have probably gone ar the end but I can see why he gave a yellow.
Could you elaborate, please?

Cos I cannot think of any other reason or excuse other than a red.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
It was. Only a WUM or manc would say otherwise.

Im a manc though..
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
The argument that has been made in this thread is that the ref are determined to derail our title challenge. That point was very important.

If they truly wanted to derail our challenge, they wouldn't give it. I'm just questioning the premise and I appreciate your ability to debate like a grown adult on a forum. Some just respond like kids. And some have brains and can think instead of adopting a herd mentality.

The consensus of this thread is that there isn't some determined conspiracy to derail our title challenge. The consensus is that it is bias that will cost us the title. It is about the number of tight decisions that go against us.

The fucking hilarious thing is that you are arguing about a penalty that was given after Wan Bisaaka makes no contact with the ball and takes out Elliott. Less than twenty four hours after Arsenal get a penalty after Lamptey quite clearly plays the ball before there is any contact wit Jesus.

A day after Gvardiol wraps his arms around Eze and pushes him to the ground. You are then trying to portray it as Liverpool getting away with one. It is fucking nuts.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Could you elaborate, please?

Cos I cannot think of any other reason or excuse other than a red.

Because he catches him quite low down, the player isnt hurt and its the end of the match, its one of them that these days probably is a red but 15 years ago probably wouldnt have been, the sort of tackle Carragher regularly got away with.

Dont get me wrong I think he should have been sent off for it but I can live with it not being given.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
The consensus of this thread is that there isn't some determined conspiracy to derail our title challenge. The consensus is that it is bias that will cost us the title. It is about the number of tight decisions that go against us.

The fucking hilarious thing is that you are arguing about a penalty that was given after Wan Bisaaka makes no contact with the ball and takes out Elliott. Less than twenty four hours after Arsenal get a penalty after Lamptey quite clearly plays the ball before there is any contact wit Jesus.

A day after Gvardiol wraps his arms around Eze and pushes him to the ground. You are then trying to portray it as Liverpool getting away with one. It is fucking nuts.
Nope. My opinion is that it was soft and if there was truly a conspiracy (which is the premise of this thread) then VAR rules it out. That point was VITAL.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Because he catches him quite low down, the player isnt hurt and its the end of the match, its one of them that these days probably is a red but 15 years ago probably wouldnt have been, the sort of tackle Carragher regularly got away with.

Dont get me wrong I think he should have been sent off for it but I can live with it not being given.
That was a naughty one and I wouldnt have been surprised if he'd been sent off but it wouldn't have had an impact on the game because it was effectively the last kick of the game.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Come on, Im as objective as I possibly can be discussing this stuff but thats a penalty, every single day.

Thought Taylor actually reffed the game quite well to be fair, Casemeiro should have probably gone ar the end but I can see why he gave a yellow.

I respect your opinion and know you look at things rationally and look for a burden of proof. So could you explain why Joelinton wasn't booked in the Newcastle game when he basically hit Szobo from behind. The explanation was that it was only a promising attack so Taylor couldn't go back and book Joelinton because he played advantage.

The same referee today booked Bradley minutes after he had let a promising United attack continue.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
I respect your opinion and know you look at things rationally and look for a burden of proof. So could you explain why Joelinton wasn't booked in the Newcastle game when he basically hit Szobo from behind. The explanation was that it was only a promising attack so Taylor couldn't go back and book Joelinton because he played advantage.

The same referee today booked Bradley minutes after he had let a promising United attack continue.
That Joelinton one was really weird and the Bradley booking was harsh to be fair.

Poor decisions.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Nope. My opinion is that it was soft and if there was truly a conspiracy (which is the premise of this thread) then VAR rules it out. That point was VITAL.

How can it be soft to slide in miss the ball completely and take out your opponent.

VAR what did you see Ref.

REF I saw AWB slide in miss the ball and then make contact with Elliott.

VAR yes that is what happened. However, I will disallow it because some contrarian on RAWK thinks that is what we do.

Good process.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
That Joelinton one was really weird and the Bradley booking was harsh to be fair.

Poor decisions.

The PGMOL quoted the rules though and said that Taylor was right not to book Joelinton.

So how can the same Ref who knows the rules then book Bradley for exactly the same offence ?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
I respect your opinion and know you look at things rationally and look for a burden of proof. So could you explain why Joelinton wasn't booked in the Newcastle game when he basically hit Szobo from behind. The explanation was that it was only a promising attack so Taylor couldn't go back and book Joelinton because he played advantage.

The same referee today booked Bradley minutes after he had let a promising United attack continue.

I cant even remember the Joelinton one.

The thing is referees arent infallible, they make mistakes like anyone else, perhaps Taylor got told afterwards not to do that anymore as rules do change over the season.

When I say he reffed it well I mean he wasnt giving out unnecessary cards, wasnt ignoring fouls or blowing for every little thing and when the big decision came (the penalty) he immediately gave it, if we had that every match I think most people would be alright with it.

It obviously helps that to be fair to United they werent diving around every 2 minutes feigning injury as, for example, Sheffield United were the other day.

The Bradley challenge was a clear booking so Im alright with it, the Newcastle match i seem to remember him being absolutely awful for and Joelinton getting away with murder, it would hardly be the first game that Taylor has reffed terribly badly for us either, I just thought today was alright.
