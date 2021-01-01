Beyond the poor decisions, none of our poor performances and the not winning of these final 8 games, wont register for you?



Its just about ref decisions?



Thats a fair point, and if we hadn't dropped points in games where we played poorly (and where the referee didnt directly influence the outcome), then the decisions that have gone against us would be far less impactful.I think what people are saying is that we should be able to have the odd bad game and result (and drop points), without also being fucked over by bad decisions. We've always dropped points and had off days for decades, but more recently those have been far more costly - due to City's ability to rack up so many points, and decisions that have literally cost us games and titles under Jurgen.We often look at an isolated decision or result and say that's where we lost the title, but there are so many factors that affect the final outcome - including games we're not even playing in. The reality is that no single result or decision wins or loses you the title - it's an accumulation of a myriad factors across all the games played by all the teams, and all the good/bad referee decisions made across the season.As you allude to - we have 8 games left and it's in our hands. But the margins for error are so small, it's inevitable that results like the Spurs game will have played a key factor if we miss out by a point or two - even if we've dropped plenty of points elsewhere. I think it's all about what's in/out of our control - if we play badly and lose, then we have to accept that's 3 points dropped and we bear the responsibility. But if we're denied goals or penalties due to poor decisions (or our rivals benefit from equally inept decisions...), then that's not something we can control - which magnifies its impact on the season's outcome far more than when we simply played badly. That's where the sense of anger and injustice comes from, as we can't simply rationalise it as 'the best team won the league'. City's industrial scale cheating only magnifies the poor decisions further, as it's like we sometimes have a double disadvantage.It's worth noting that plenty of other teams have had some shocking decisions go against them down the years - perhaps not as many as us, but ones that have impacted European qualification and relegation spots - with far reaching consequences for those clubs affected (especially if they went down then couldn't get promoted for years). So although the debate is largely about a possible anti-Liverpool agenda, we mustn't forget that the overall standard of match officiating in the PL is shockingly inconsistent - with outright incompetence seen every week. That needs addressing for all teams, just as much as any perceived bias or agenda needs addressing for us.