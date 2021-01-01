« previous next »
Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 129793 times)

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yeah. Look how natural and tucked in his hands are there.

Its a well known and universal societal norm that if you are caressing your own nipples you cant be held responsible for anything that happens.

i mean it is, isnt it? isn't it?  oh shit ......  oh my god . gotta go.
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Strange how there seems to be more trolls on patrol on the day we play United?.....just a coincidence I'm sure....
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
The head of the PGMOL himself went onto TV to explain (gaslight) to the world why someone kicking someone in the chest in the area wasn't a penalty and the correct decision was made.

This is what Webb says

It's one of those...if the referee gives it on the field, it would have been a 'check complete' by the VAR. Equally, having not given it, it's also 'check complete'.

 "The VAR stays out of it. I think that is what we would we would expect. The VAR looks at it and doesn't see a 'clear and obvious' situation. You see something that's pretty subjective and therefore stays out of it, and the feedback we've had from people within the game is that this is a pretty subjective situation. It's split opinion. So on that basis, the VAR, working to that high threshold kind of followed the right course in not getting involved.

Hes saying basically what I have said above, hes saying if Oliver gives it, the VAR wouldnt interfere.

Again, by all means debate the rights and wrongs of that if you want to, my own view is that its a clear and obvious error on the basis that Oliver cant clearly see the contact. But the point is its different from the Arsenal situation because Oliver doesnt give the penalty whereas in the Arsenal game the onfield ref does.


Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Strange how there seems to be more trolls on patrol on the day we play United?.....just a coincidence I'm sure....

What are you on about?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
What are you on about?
Anyone who doesn't agree with him
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
No because our players don't go down like theirs.


Thats what I thought too.

We are great for that. Our lads dont even go down when they are fouled. I do wish refs would acknowledge this.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Most of the refs are from London and Manchester..which teams are we competing against again?

How many are from London?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
This is what Webb says

It's one of those...if the referee gives it on the field, it would have been a 'check complete' by the VAR. Equally, having not given it, it's also 'check complete'.

 "The VAR stays out of it. I think that is what we would we would expect. The VAR looks at it and doesn't see a 'clear and obvious' situation. You see something that's pretty subjective and therefore stays out of it, and the feedback we've had from people within the game is that this is a pretty subjective situation. It's split opinion. So on that basis, the VAR, working to that high threshold kind of followed the right course in not getting involved.

Hes saying basically what I have said above, hes saying if Oliver gives it, the VAR wouldnt interfere.

Again, by all means debate the rights and wrongs of that if you want to, my own view is that its a clear and obvious error on the basis that Oliver cant clearly see the contact. But the point is its different from the Arsenal situation because Oliver doesnt give the penalty whereas in the Arsenal game the onfield ref does.




The problem is that Webb said this in November

Were asking the VARs, going forward, to have a look at it and if they dont like the decision on the field, ask the referee what they saw and if its significantly different to whats been shown on the video, then recommend a review so that the referee can go to the screen and look at it again for himself, Webb said.

He actually said if there is minimal contact then it doesn't have to be a clear and obvious error.

VAR officials in England have been urged to speak out on soft penalties, by encouraging referees to review their decision even if an error is not clear and obvious.

The new advice from the referees chief, Howard Webb, follows a succession of controversial penalty incidents in the Premier League and Europe.

It is understood that video referees were told on Wednesday by Webb, the chief refereeing officer of PGMOL, they should feel able to draw a referees attention to penalty decisions made after challenges that involve only minimal contact.

The gaslighting from Webb wasn't about whether a VAR intervenes it was this nonsense. "The ball is too low to head. Doku lifts his foot to play the ball, and he does make contact on the ball.

"And yes, we know there's some contact on Mac Allister as well. Mac Allister comes into him. Mac Allister is not really playing the ball either. So, I understand why it's split opinion."

That is complete and utter bollocks.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
The problem is that Webb said this in November

Were asking the VARs, going forward, to have a look at it and if they dont like the decision on the field, ask the referee what they saw and if its significantly different to whats been shown on the video, then recommend a review so that the referee can go to the screen and look at it again for himself, Webb said.

He actually said if there is minimal contact then it doesn't have to be a clear and obvious error.

VAR officials in England have been urged to speak out on soft penalties, by encouraging referees to review their decision even if an error is not clear and obvious.

The new advice from the referees chief, Howard Webb, follows a succession of controversial penalty incidents in the Premier League and Europe.

It is understood that video referees were told on Wednesday by Webb, the chief refereeing officer of PGMOL, they should feel able to draw a referees attention to penalty decisions made after challenges that involve only minimal contact.

The gaslighting from Webb wasn't about whether a VAR intervenes it was this nonsense. "The ball is too low to head. Doku lifts his foot to play the ball, and he does make contact on the ball.

"And yes, we know there's some contact on Mac Allister as well. Mac Allister comes into him. Mac Allister is not really playing the ball either. So, I understand why it's split opinion."

That is complete and utter bollocks.

The issue with the Doku penalty is that Oliver said he saw Doku make contact with the ball, which he did - hence its not drastically different.

Again, I think it should constitute an error Im not disputing that.

The point im making is that there is large group of people implying, or flat out claiming corruption whilst totally ignoring the fairly large difference between an onfield decision and a VAR decision, the two incidents with Doku and yesterday would be valid for comparison if they were either both given on the pitch and VAR overturned one but not the other or neither were given on the pitch and VAR then gave one of them on review but not the other.

As it is theyre entirely consistent.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
The issue with the Doku penalty is that Oliver said he saw Doku make contact with the ball, which he did - hence its not drastically different.

Again, I think it should constitute an error Im not disputing that.

The point im making is that there is large group of people implying, or flat out claiming corruption whilst totally ignoring the fairly large difference between an onfield decision and a VAR decision, the two incidents with Doku and yesterday would be valid for comparison if they were either both given on the pitch and VAR overturned one but not the other or neither were given on the pitch and VAR then gave one of them on review but not the other.

As it is theyre entirely consistent.

That isn't correct mate. Here is the transcript.

Ref: "No. Not for me, mate."

VAR: "Checking possible penalty."

Ref: "I think the ball is in the middle and he [Doku] just tries to play the ball. There might be some contact."

VAR: "So there's clear contact on the ball by Doku. Yeah, so he plays the ball, they both come in high. I don't think there is enough evidence for a penalty kick. He plays the ball

AVAR (assistant VAR): "Are you happy he definitely plays it?"

VAR: "He's definitely touched it. Mac Allister's then coming into his space. Mac Allister turns his back to him. It's a coming together."



Oliver says Doku just tries to play it and there maybe some contact. Atwell then just lies through his teeth. There are three major errors between what happens and what Attwell describes.

Firstly both players do not come in high. Secondly Doku doesn't play the ball followed by Doku coming into his space. They aren't parking. Macca actually wins the ball so how is it Doku's space. The other is Macca turns his back to him. I would love someone to explain how Macca can turn his back to Doku and get kicked in the chest. Did Doku runaround the other side so he could Macca in the chest.

The process is supposed to be the referee descrbing what he saw not Attwell describing something clearly different to the video. Oliver has clearly indicated that he isn't sure. Not for me and I think aren't the basis to make a decision. Compare that to the VVD sending off when Brooks shouts over everyone that VVD has come through him.

I think Oliver is asking for help and VAR patsy just invents a story to back his mate up. Crucially he doesn't tell Oliver who thinks there may have been contact that Doku has caught Macca in the chest with his studs 5 foot of the ground. Instead he has lied and said Macca has come into Doku's space and turned his back. Then he describes it as a coming together.

"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Thats what I thought too.

We are great for that. Our lads dont even go down when they are fouled. I do wish refs would acknowledge this.

I wish the Premier League would involve Keith Hackett in someway. I get the impression that he would actually do something about improving the standards of refereeing rather than being the ref's friend like Webb is. Webb is way too weak to run the PGMOL.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
I tend to think Oliver has just bottled that decision because it's in the last minute of such a big game and the VAR bottled it as well and wouldn't overrule him.

Issue is he's compromised himself by refereeing over there and he hasn't done it for free, so who knows what money or gifts he received? Further noise helped by Pep putting pressure on the ref before the game and a shitstorm kicked up all week over that Forest drop ball at the end of that game.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
That isn't correct mate. Here is the transcript.

Ref: "No. Not for me, mate."

VAR: "Checking possible penalty."

Ref: "I think the ball is in the middle and he [Doku] just tries to play the ball. There might be some contact."

VAR: "So there's clear contact on the ball by Doku. Yeah, so he plays the ball, they both come in high. I don't think there is enough evidence for a penalty kick. He plays the ball

AVAR (assistant VAR): "Are you happy he definitely plays it?"

VAR: "He's definitely touched it. Mac Allister's then coming into his space. Mac Allister turns his back to him. It's a coming together."



Oliver says Doku just tries to play it and there maybe some contact. Atwell then just lies through his teeth. There are three major errors between what happens and what Attwell describes.

Firstly both players do not come in high. Secondly Doku doesn't play the ball followed by Doku coming into his space. They aren't parking. Macca actually wins the ball so how is it Doku's space. The other is Macca turns his back to him. I would love someone to explain how Macca can turn his back to Doku and get kicked in the chest. Did Doku runaround the other side so he could Macca in the chest.

The process is supposed to be the referee descrbing what he saw not Attwell describing something clearly different to the video. Oliver has clearly indicated that he isn't sure. Not for me and I think aren't the basis to make a decision. Compare that to the VVD sending off when Brooks shouts over everyone that VVD has come through him.

I think Oliver is asking for help and VAR patsy just invents a story to back his mate up. Crucially he doesn't tell Oliver who thinks there may have been contact that Doku has caught Macca in the chest with his studs 5 foot of the ground. Instead he has lied and said Macca has come into Doku's space and turned his back. Then he describes it as a coming together.

Yeah I dont really disagree with any of that, I should rephrase what Ive said above in that the line from VAR is that Oliver saw contact with the ball, VAR confirmed it, hence what he saw is consistent with what happened by their version of events - obviously the critical detail being omitted is the contact on the player which should have been a penalty.

Ive said numerous times I think it should have been overturned but the reality is it wasnt, therefore its not the same as the Arsenal penalty yesterday when people continually compare the two.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
This is what Webb says

It's one of those...if the referee gives it on the field, it would have been a 'check complete' by the VAR. Equally, having not given it, it's also 'check complete'.

 "The VAR stays out of it. I think that is what we would we would expect. The VAR looks at it and doesn't see a 'clear and obvious' situation. You see something that's pretty subjective and therefore stays out of it, and the feedback we've had from people within the game is that this is a pretty subjective situation. It's split opinion. So on that basis, the VAR, working to that high threshold kind of followed the right course in not getting involved.

Hes saying basically what I have said above, hes saying if Oliver gives it, the VAR wouldnt interfere.

Again, by all means debate the rights and wrongs of that if you want to, my own view is that its a clear and obvious error on the basis that Oliver cant clearly see the contact. But the point is its different from the Arsenal situation because Oliver doesnt give the penalty whereas in the Arsenal game the onfield ref does.




Someone literally booting someone in the chest isn't clear and obvious? What the fuck is 'clear and obvious' then? Sawing his head off with a machete? Is that a yellow card?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
I tend to think Oliver has just bottled that decision because it's in the last minute of such a big game and the VAR bottled it as well and wouldn't overrule him.

Issue is he's compromised himself by refereeing over there and he hasn't done it for free, so who knows what money or gifts he received? Further noise helped by Pep putting pressure on the ref before the game and a shitstorm kicked up all week over that Forest drop ball at the end of that game.

Webb doubled down on it though.

Its as bad as the Rodri handball and the Diaz goal that wasnt given.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
He got the ball?

The debates been had in the media and it seems to be a 50/50
I tend to go with relatively unbiased opinions of pundits I like/admire rather than the tribalism of the fan base, this maybe should have gone our way and would have if the ref had seen it our way (oliver who I generally like) however he didn't and the VAR saw it the same or felt at least  it couldn't be overruled'
It certainly can not be considered blatant corruption or even a bad mistake for that matter, just one that could have gone either way and City got lucky.

It's literally in the laws, IFAB website

WHAT HAPPENS IF


a high foot makes contact with an opponent?

A direct free kick is awarded (or penalty kick if the offence takes place in the offenders penalty area) and the player may be shown a red or yellow card.

https://www.footballrules.com/offences-sanctions/fouls/#:~:text=a%20high%20foot%20makes%20contact,a%20red%20or%20yellow%20card.

FA Laws of the game, LAw 12 :-

PLAYING IN A DANGEROUS MANNER

Playing in a dangerous manner is any action that, while trying to play the ball, threatens injury to someone (including the player themself) and includes preventing a nearby opponent from playing the ball for fear of injury.

https://www.thefa.com/football-rules-governance/lawsandrules/laws/football-11-11/law-12---fouls-and-misconduct



As Jay Bothroyd said on the Monday Ref Watch, anywhere else on the pitch, that's a free kick. He said Macallister turned as he knew he was going to get booted. There's no 50/50, under the laws, its a penalty
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
He got the ball?

The debates been had in the media and it seems to be a 50/50
I tend to go with relatively unbiased opinions of pundits I like/admire rather than the tribalism of the fan base, this maybe should have gone our way and would have if the ref had seen it our way (oliver who I generally like) however he didn't and the VAR saw it the same or felt at least  it couldn't be overruled'
It certainly can not be considered blatant corruption or even a bad mistake for that matter, just one that could have gone either way and City got lucky.

Surely it can be considered a bad mistake when the laws actually state its a penalty ?
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
What I cannot get my fucking head around is why nobody else in this godforsaken thread seems equally mortified by it and would seemingly rather blabber on about so many marginal officialdom issues when the crucial three could well end up fucking us up the arse.  :butt.

The worst part about it is outside of Liverpool fans nobody will talk about it in years to come. And this hasn't been in fixtures against the also-rans of the league, these incidents have occurred in high profile matches (Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal, Man City), beginning with the opening game of the season, which in theory are supposedly officiated by the best referees in the league. Even a couple of those decisions going our way, completely changes how this season's title race is. They say decisions even themselves out over the course of the season, but they clearly don't. Arsenal for instance have engaged in Atletico-esque diving and feigning injury tactics without any condemnation from the officials, or criticism in the British media.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Starting to wonder if officials use Liverpool games as some kind of laboratory, where they test drive new decision processes to check the feedback. Then, completely abandon the suggested processes for the other games when everybody goes nuts.

Makes about as much sense as anything else, given the apparent number of ludicrous one-off decisions that have affected Liverpool, and Liverpool alone.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
I've always been a rose tinted cockeyed optimist where the Reds are concerned but the possibility of those three atrocious decisions potentially denying us the league title this year is absolutely fucking racking me.

What I cannot get my fucking head around is why nobody else in this godforsaken thread seems equally mortified by it and would seemingly rather blabber on about so many marginal officialdom issues when the crucial three could well end up fucking us up the arse.  :butt

Anyone care to enlighten me? And fer fucks sake please don't just tell me its because they were discussed fully at the time. Its only now that we're seeing just how crucial that trio of travesties against us could potentially be in damaging our chances with both City and Arsenal going like trains and us likely needing to perform faultlessly as the season draws to a close in order to hang onto our current marginal advantage when with a level playing field it could otherwise have been a really significant lead. BASTARDS.

Trust me, I'm already fuming at the prospect of potentially losing out by a point or two because of these decisions. And all we will hear about in the media is about the grit and resolve and quality of whichever team pinches it from us. :butt
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Starting to wonder if officials use Liverpool games as some kind of laboratory, where they test drive new decision processes to check the feedback. Then, completely abandon the suggested processes for the other games when everybody goes nuts.

Makes about as much sense as anything else, given the apparent number of ludicrous one-off decisions that have affected Liverpool, and Liverpool alone.

Been going on for years. Like Steve Bennet sending off Mascherno for saying 'What's happening' after Torres had been booked for being scythed down at Old Trafford (Same game where Paul Scholes got away with three red card challenges from behind)

The 'respect' campaign vanished as soon as it had fucked us over.

Or the directive which led to Hyppia getting sent off after 4 minutes (again at Old Trafford) - after which that never happened again
Re: The corruption fallacy - they’re all out to get us!
Trust me, I'm already fuming at the prospect of potentially losing out by a point or two because of these decisions. And all we will hear about in the media is about the grit and resolve and quality of whichever team pinches it from us. :butt
Beyond the poor decisions, none of our poor performances and the not winning of these final 8 games, won’t register for you?

It’s just about ref decisions?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Beyond the poor decisions, none of our poor performances and the not winning of these final 8 games, wont register for you?

Its just about ref decisions?


Every team has poor performances. Decisions can and do affect games. Arguably we could be 7 or more points ahead at this stage of the season.

Even the 'official' VAR checks that impartial media outlets have been looking at say that we're at -4 for decisions in games - and that's nothing to do with Liverpool fans moaning.

Do you think that being 3 or more points ahead wouldn't be an advantage at this stage? Seems to me that it would be.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
He kicked him in the fucking chest you loon :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

That's not what he read on red cafe.

Getting gaslighted by our own fans.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Trust me, I'm already fuming at the prospect of potentially losing out by a point or two because of these decisions. And all we will hear about in the media is about the grit and resolve and quality of whichever team pinches it from us. :butt
I'm beyond fuming, but there's a sense of helplessness about it all too. I was absolutely gutted when we were robbed by a point the season Abu Dhabi 'won' it after one of theirs played basketball at Goodison but did not get penalised with the penalty that should have routinely awarded. Assuming the Bitters scored it, and the odds there are high, we'd have won the league.

Such utterly shocking decisions are costing us titles. An entire seasons slog, up in smoke because of disgraceful officiating. The Spurs fiasco could well cost us the title this season too. Thing is, nobody seems to care that these clowns are deciding the destiny of trophies. It's bizarre. It's a massive elephant sat in the corner, but seemingly no one wants to talk about it or do anything about it.

Corrupt, highly inept, or pick your position somewhere in between, but it absolutely stinks the game out. Regardless of where we stand individually, I think we can all agree that standards are abysmally low, in what supposed to be the 'best league in the world'

Let's just hope that, for once, we are not talking about the Professional Gaslighting Match Officials Limited after the game today, but the football instead. We can only cross our fingers there. Sad isn't it? One of the biggest games in world football. Two of the biggest traditional rivals in the sport. Watched by hundreds of millions globally. Yet we're more worried about the officials than we are about the opposition. Now that tells you an awful lot.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
If we win today, well be 2 points ahead, nothing behind us, only 7 games in front of us.

Ill take my chances on Liverpool influencing what is in our control, and not fretting around some perceived dastardly conspiracy driven underpinned by some  Middle Eastern cabal-aluminati
