This is what Webb says
It's one of those...if the referee gives it on the field, it would have been a 'check complete' by the VAR. Equally, having not given it, it's also 'check complete'.
"The VAR stays out of it. I think that is what we would we would expect. The VAR looks at it and doesn't see a 'clear and obvious' situation. You see something that's pretty subjective and therefore stays out of it, and the feedback we've had from people within the game is that this is a pretty subjective situation. It's split opinion. So on that basis, the VAR, working to that high threshold kind of followed the right course in not getting involved.
Hes saying basically what I have said above, hes saying if Oliver gives it, the VAR wouldnt interfere.
Again, by all means debate the rights and wrongs of that if you want to, my own view is that its a clear and obvious error on the basis that Oliver cant clearly see the contact. But the point is its different from the Arsenal situation because Oliver doesnt give the penalty whereas in the Arsenal game the onfield ref does.
The problem is that Webb said this in November
Were asking the VARs, going forward, to have a look at it and if they dont like the decision on the field, ask the referee what they saw and if its significantly different to whats been shown on the video, then recommend a review so that the referee can go to the screen and look at it again for himself, Webb said.
He actually said if there is minimal contact then it doesn't have to be a clear and obvious error.
VAR officials in England have been urged to speak out on soft penalties, by encouraging referees to review their decision even if an error is not clear and obvious.
The new advice from the referees chief, Howard Webb, follows a succession of controversial penalty incidents in the Premier League and Europe.
It is understood that video referees were told on Wednesday by Webb, the chief refereeing officer of PGMOL, they should feel able to draw a referees attention to penalty decisions made after challenges that involve only minimal contact.
The gaslighting from Webb wasn't about whether a VAR intervenes it was this nonsense. "The ball is too low to head. Doku lifts his foot to play the ball, and he does make contact on the ball.
"And yes, we know there's some contact on Mac Allister as well. Mac Allister comes into him. Mac Allister is not really playing the ball either. So, I understand why it's split opinion."
That is complete and utter bollocks.