The issue with the Doku penalty is that Oliver said he saw Doku make contact with the ball, which he did - hence its not drastically different.



Again, I think it should constitute an error Im not disputing that.



The point im making is that there is large group of people implying, or flat out claiming corruption whilst totally ignoring the fairly large difference between an onfield decision and a VAR decision, the two incidents with Doku and yesterday would be valid for comparison if they were either both given on the pitch and VAR overturned one but not the other or neither were given on the pitch and VAR then gave one of them on review but not the other.



As it is theyre entirely consistent.



That isn't correct mate. Here is the transcript.Ref: "No. Not for me, mate."VAR: "Checking possible penalty."Ref: "I think the ball is in the middle and he [Doku] just tries to play the ball. There might be some contact."VAR: "So there's clear contact on the ball by Doku. Yeah, so he plays the ball, they both come in high. I don't think there is enough evidence for a penalty kick. He plays the ballAVAR (assistant VAR): "Are you happy he definitely plays it?"VAR: "He's definitely touched it. Mac Allister's then coming into his space. Mac Allister turns his back to him. It's a coming together."Oliver says Doku just tries to play it and there maybe some contact. Atwell then just lies through his teeth. There are three major errors between what happens and what Attwell describes.Firstly both players do not come in high. Secondly Doku doesn't play the ball followed by Doku coming into his space. They aren't parking. Macca actually wins the ball so how is it Doku's space. The other is Macca turns his back to him. I would love someone to explain how Macca can turn his back to Doku and get kicked in the chest. Did Doku runaround the other side so he could Macca in the chest.The process is supposed to be the referee descrbing what he saw not Attwell describing something clearly different to the video. Oliver has clearly indicated that he isn't sure. Not for me and I think aren't the basis to make a decision. Compare that to the VVD sending off when Brooks shouts over everyone that VVD has come through him.I think Oliver is asking for help and VAR patsy just invents a story to back his mate up. Crucially he doesn't tell Oliver who thinks there may have been contact that Doku has caught Macca in the chest with his studs 5 foot of the ground. Instead he has lied and said Macca has come into Doku's space and turned his back. Then he describes it as a coming together.