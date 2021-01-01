« previous next »
Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 129177 times)

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3880 on: Yesterday at 03:47:02 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:36:05 pm
The other two were Chelsea (The handball above his head which should have been a pen - first game of the season and the Salah dodgy offside - dodgy VAR lines) - the second one (not league) with Chelsea (Ignoring the ludicrous disallowed Virgil goal) was the deliberate stamp on Gravenberch not even being given as a foul.

I honestly just dont have an issue with that handball on the first game of the season, the player jumped, and when you jump people often tuck their arms in, particularly if youve been told to keep them tight to your body to avoid them hitting a ball, again, its one of them that if the referee gives it VAR doesnt overturn it and Ill rarely moan about that as my position is that VARs remit should be lessened as its the sole biggest issue I have with the game at the moment (ignoring Citys cheating etc).

I think the tackle on Gravenberch should have been a red personally but theres an argument to the contrary by Dale Johnson, again, I dont agree with it but it is at least based on knowledge of what referees do and dont look for and similar examples - my position on it is I dont see how the Jones one can be a red and that not but I do understand the argument.

The Salah one just seemed a case of the kind of scenario Im trying to argue against happening, a marginal offside which nobody in the stadium had  problem with being dissected by a group of people with video technology, its fucking bulllshit but I dont think y heres anything dodgy about it.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,505
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3881 on: Yesterday at 03:48:39 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 03:47:02 pm
I honestly just dont have an issue with that handball on the first game of the season, the player jumped, and when you jump people often tuck their arms in, particularly if youve been told to keep them tight to your body to avoid them hitting a ball, again, its one of them that if the referee gives it VAR doesnt overturn it and Ill rarely moan about that as my position is that VARs remit should be lessened as its the sole biggest issue I have with the game at the moment (ignoring Citys cheating etc).

I think the tackle on Gravenberch should have been a red personally but theres an argument to the contrary by Dale Johnson, again, I dont agree with it but it is at least based on knowledge of what referees do and dont look for and similar examples - my position on it is I dont see how the Jones one can be a red and that not but I do understand the argument.

The Salah one just seemed a case of the kind of scenario Im trying to argue against happening, a marginal offside which nobody in the stadium had  problem with being dissected by a group of people with video technology, its fucking bulllshit but I dont think y heres anything dodgy about it.



Yeah. Look how natural and tucked in his hands are there.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3882 on: Yesterday at 03:50:30 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 02:03:47 pm
The level of corruption some people on here seem to genuinely believe in means theres no chance well be allowed to win the league. Completely pointless paying any attention.

actually thats the level im at. hardly watch any matches nowdays. you just know the ref is just going to fuck up sooner or later.

usually just check live score and watch some highlights later. the cheats and pmgol really have sucked the fun out of football for me.
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3883 on: Yesterday at 03:56:30 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:48:39 pm


Yeah. Look how natural and tucked in his hands are there.

His arms are about where I think its reasonable for them to be if youre trying to keep them out of the balls way whilst jumping which is ironic given what transpired.

As I say, if its given on the pitch I doubt it gets overturned, it wasnt given on the pitch and I therefore dont have an issue with it not being overturned.

You obviously disagree which is fine but I just dont think its a clear cut example, certainly not compared with the Arsenal, City and Spurs situations.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,829
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3884 on: Yesterday at 03:58:12 pm »
That tosser Mike Dean making a big deal of United shouldn't have had a pen against them the other night.  He backs up every decision against us. Big game on tomorrow is there Mike.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,075
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3885 on: Yesterday at 04:07:04 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 02:50:28 pm
I actually disagree, better to get very worked up about something that in the grand scheme of things doesn't really matter. If you were to go around getting worked up over the state of the world/direction of humanity, you'd be fucked.
There's a lot in that. In many ways, getting worked up about things like football can act as something of a safety valve. It's long been said that attending football matches, screaming for your team and giving the ref and the opposition some stick is a great stress release and a distraction from the worries of everyday life.

I think it can be similar on forums. Too many people carry the weight of the world on their shoulders and worry about so many things they have no influence over. Every issue is like another heavy rock they carry on their backs. I think a lot of us release those wider frustrations via forum interaction.

To be honest, I've spent over three quarters of my life learning how to stop letting my worries about the wider world drag me down into despair and depression. I can't carry those rocks around on my back anymore. Especially when I have zero control over outcomes there. I definitely think forum interaction here helps keep me sane. It gives us room for expression. I can't do anything over state ownership or appalling refereeing either, but talking about it still helps a little.

I don't have the stamina some have shown on this thread, though. So I read more than I post. It's been a good thread in many ways. A shame it got a bit personal at times, but both sides and those in between have argued their cases well.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,505
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3886 on: Yesterday at 04:26:34 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:07:04 pm
There's a lot in that. In many ways, getting worked up about things like football can act as something of a safety valve. It's long been said that attending football matches, screaming for your team and giving the ref and the opposition some stick is a great stress release and a distraction from the worries of everyday life.

I think it can be similar on forums. Too many people carry the weight of the world on their shoulders and worry about so many things they have no influence over. Every issue is like another heavy rock they carry on their backs. I think a lot of us release those wider frustrations via forum interaction.

To be honest, I've spent over three quarters of my life learning how to stop letting my worries about the wider world drag me down into despair and depression. I can't carry those rocks around on my back anymore. Especially when I have zero control over outcomes there. I definitely think forum interaction here helps keep me sane. It gives us room for expression. I can't do anything over state ownership or appalling refereeing either, but talking about it still helps a little.

I don't have the stamina some have shown on this thread, though. So I read more than I post. It's been a good thread in many ways. A shame it got a bit personal at times, but both sides and those in between have argued their cases well.


Shut up you stupid git!!! :D


Agreed, there have been some really good points raised. And that's what a forum is about - discussion - people have argued that people should stop moaning, but it's a thread on a board made for discussing shit.

At the end of the day absolutely nothing anyone says on these boards makes no difference - it matters to no one. The refs don't give a fuck. PGMOL don't give a fuck. LFC don't give a fuck. The manager and players don't give a fuck. This is just us shooting the shit and arguing the toss.

Bet they'd fix that as well!! Fuckers!!

:P

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,464
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3887 on: Yesterday at 07:29:54 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on April  5, 2024, 04:55:44 pm


One final question for the grown ups here who have been able to argue without simply wumming or lying about me to incite a pile on, if, as many believe here believe there is no systematic corruption, rather it is a case of subconscious bias that cannot be eliminated , what can the answer ever be? We will never remove unconscious bias in any field. Any referee presumably loved football enough when they were kids to have pretty strong opinions on Liverpool and all the other top clubs. And given our stature in the game, that will be true of them whether they grew up supporting a premier league club or a non league one. Everyone grows up aware of the premier league and will have a soft spot for certain teams and be against another one. Everyone on this little island comes from cities that have their own rivalries with other cities. Everyone has had experiences with people, whether it be massive things or simply they've been next to a gobby family of cockneys with Arsenal shirts on an all inclusive holiday and decided they hate them. There's no way you ever remove it. Some will have soft spots for us, others will have disliked us. Unless we can get robots to referee matches then human beings are never infallible and you just have to trust in their training and professionalism. How else can football ever work?

 

So in the three instances which have wrecked my head and could still potentially end up sabotaging our title hopes, are you now attributing the absurdity of those decisions - the Diaz goal and the Odegaard and Doku pens - as arising from a subconscious bias of the VAR officials?

Because if you do then it completely flabberghasts me.

If we just take the two pens. Odegaard moves his hand towards the ball and handles it. A clear foul. Doku tackles MacAllister chest high. Again a clear foul. Because they are such 100% clear cut offences the only way in which the fouls cannot be given is if the VAR simply does not want to rule the offences - which the VAR must be able to see with crystal clarity with all the replay/slow motion facility at his disposal - in Liverpool's favour. And because of that clarity of each offence it simply cannot be a subconscious bias. It has to be a conscious decision which goes against what he is actually seeing with his own eyes.

As I've said so many times earlier in the thread that is either a conscious bias or something more sinister. Because of the clear cut nature of each incident an unconscious favouring of Liverpool's opponent - a mere marginal leaning towards that opponent in the manner we traditionally attribute, say, to 'homer' refs - simply cannot apply. The incidents are too cut and dried for that to be the case . The VAR simply has to want to rule against Liverpool and in favour of our opponent - which in each instance just happens to be our closest rival for the title. Whatever compels the officials concerned to act in the way they did in each of the cases none of us know. All's we do know is that it icannot be incompetetence or error and thus it fuckingwell stinks to high heaven - conscious bias or whatever.

As for the Diaz disallowed goal. The interpretation of Darren England's procrastination is viewed by all non-Liverpool fans and seemingly an awful lot of Liverpool fans as mere incompetence, whilst many other Liverpool fans such as myself regard that procrastinating as deliberate so as to justify his final decision not to interfere because the game had re-started. I presume, short of an admission, we shall never know the truth, so there's no point in labouring my own take on it. However, suffice to say I see it once again as his not wanting to precipitate a quick communication to the referee to rectify a clear on-field offside ruling and award the goal in Liverpool's favour ie conscious bias or whatever the fuck else it was.
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,478
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3888 on: Yesterday at 07:31:32 pm »
Just look at the Arsenal game. If our players went down at the same rate theirs do, half our team would be on yellows for simulation after 30 minutes.

Does any other top six club get stepped on as often as we do? They seem to all get way more latitude and discretion than we do, even when it's plainly obvious (as in Arsenal's case) that they consistently go down feigning injury game after game.

I don't want us to be a dirty, diving, cheating team, but these are issues the new manager needs to look into when he arrives.
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,478
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3889 on: Yesterday at 07:34:16 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:48:39 pm


Yeah. Look how natural and tucked in his hands are there.

We got a penalty against Spurs in the CL final for less than that.

Let's face it, it's officials' discretion - and that's where bias comes in.
Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,869
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3890 on: Yesterday at 07:36:51 pm »
Does anyone think if Ibou wraps his arm around an attacker and pushes him to the ground like Gvardiol did Taylor will wave it away.

Does anyone think if Wan Bissaka gets a touch on the ball as Diaz attempts to dribble past him Taylor will award a penalty?

That is why it isn't a level playing field.
Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,013
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3891 on: Yesterday at 07:38:38 pm »
Wait till you see Rice on Dunk. If our players did that then it's a pen every day
Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,869
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3892 on: Yesterday at 07:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 07:38:38 pm
Wait till you see Rice on Dunk. If our players did that then it's a pen every day

The bizarre thing is he spoke to Dunk before the corner went in. Then watches as Rice makes no attempt to attack the ball and twice just wraps his arms around Dunk.
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,350
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3893 on: Yesterday at 11:25:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:31:32 pm
Just look at the Arsenal game. If our players went down at the same rate theirs do, half our team would be on yellows for simulation after 30 minutes.

Does this happen a lot to our players? I'm trying to remember the last time we got a yellow card for 'simulation'.
Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,869
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3894 on: Yesterday at 11:48:28 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:25:35 pm
Does this happen a lot to our players? I'm trying to remember the last time we got a yellow card for 'simulation'.

We don't get booked for simulation because our players don't dive. The question is if we did dive like Arsenal would we be treated the same.

Let's look at a similar issue time wasting.



From your mate Tomkins.

Liverpool waste the least time in the Premier League, according to Opta, yet have more bookings for time-wasting than the worst time-wasting teams in the Premier League; and the Reds bookings for time-wasting were simply for taking a normal amount of time. Again, this is subjective, about how a ref feels. It is not timed, just a sense of time that can be warped by emotions.

Then we had Coote allowing Brighton to time waste at will whilst winning 1-0 but when they were losing 2-1 Coote started doing the ball boys job for them.

We know what would happen if we started diving like Arsenal do we would start singing about having a party when Suarez gets a pen.
Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3895 on: Today at 12:06:17 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:25:35 pm
Does this happen a lot to our players? I'm trying to remember the last time we got a yellow card for 'simulation'.

No because our players don't go down like theirs.

Most of the refs are from London and Manchester..which teams are we competing against again?
Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,464
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3896 on: Today at 01:03:41 am »
I've always been a rose tinted cockeyed optimist where the Reds are concerned but the possibility of those three atrocious decisions potentially denying us the league title this year is absolutely fucking racking me.

What I cannot get my fucking head around is why nobody else in this godforsaken thread seems equally mortified by it and would seemingly rather blabber on about so many marginal officialdom issues when the crucial three could well end up fucking us up the arse.  :butt

Anyone care to enlighten me? And fer fucks sake please don't just tell me its because they were discussed fully at the time. Its only now that we're seeing just how crucial that trio of travesties against us could potentially be in damaging our chances with both City and Arsenal going like trains and us likely needing to perform faultlessly as the season draws to a close in order to hang onto our current marginal advantage when with a level playing field it could otherwise have been a really significant lead. BASTARDS.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,505
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3897 on: Today at 01:07:30 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 01:03:41 am
I've always been a rose tinted cockeyed optimist where the Reds are concerned but the possibility of those three atrocious decisions potentially denying us the league title this year is absolutely fucking racking me.

What I cannot get my fucking head around is why nobody else in this godforsaken thread seems equally mortified by it and would seemingly rather blabber on about so many marginal officialdom issues when the crucial three could well end up fucking us up the arse.  :butt

Anyone care to enlighten me? And fer fucks sake please don't just tell me its because they were discussed fully at the time. Its only now that we're seeing just how crucial that trio of travesties against us could potentially be in damaging our chances with both City and Arsenal going like trains and us likely needing to perform faultlessly as the season draws to a close in order to hang onto our current marginal advantage when with a level playing field it could otherwise have been a really significant lead. BASTARDS.

I think there are a few of us that are pretty fucked off that we've been robbed points - imagine if AGAIN PGMOL have fucked us and made us lose the league by one point.

As you say, it's mind-boggling that some don't seem to give much of a shiny shite if that happens again.
Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,464
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3898 on: Today at 01:21:03 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:07:30 am
I think there are a few of us that are pretty fucked off that we've been robbed points - imagine if AGAIN PGMOL have fucked us and made us lose the league by one point.

As you say, it's mind-boggling that some don't seem to give much of a shiny shite if that happens again.

Thank you Andy lad. Finally a fellow voice of perspective amidst an ocean of relative pedantry all missing the bigger picture being that there's a fair chance we end the season getting once again fucked up the arse. Pray to God not for all our sakes and for the sake of fair play.
Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,246
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3899 on: Today at 02:41:00 am »
Oh sure, the refs cost us 7 points. But if they REALLY had it in for us, they'd have cost us 87 points!
Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,023
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3900 on: Today at 05:50:42 am »
Diaz scores a goal. You can't stop the game.
Quansah gives away a penalty. Actually, you can stop the game.
Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,013
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3901 on: Today at 07:08:05 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:46:38 pm
The bizarre thing is he spoke to Dunk before the corner went in. Then watches as Rice makes no attempt to attack the ball and twice just wraps his arms around Dunk.

Wasn't even just wrapping his arms, he fought him to be able to grab him. No one even mentioned it afterwards. See the uproar if we dis that or if it was the other way round an Dunk gripped Rice
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,829
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3902 on: Today at 07:38:36 am »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 07:08:05 am
Wasn't even just wrapping his arms, he fought him to be able to grab him. No one even mentioned it afterwards. See the uproar if we dis that or if it was the other way round an Dunk gripped Rice

Helps that Rice is the blue eyed boy. Londoner, England's lynchpin in midfield and the star player of London's biggest club. It gives him Harry Kane-esque free reign on decisions
Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,428
  • Bring the noise
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3903 on: Today at 08:06:01 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:06:17 am
No because our players don't go down like theirs.

Most of the refs are from London and Manchester..which teams are we competing against again?




Not sure if this has been suggested in this thread but why cant Liverpool set up a referee academy to train people for the job At whatever level they are capable of reaching? Would be great for local football and perhaps more respect shown to the officials if they have come up this way, plus might eventually lead to 10 Prescot Cables or Marine fans becoming PL refs?
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,461
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3904 on: Today at 08:10:25 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:07:30 am
I think there are a few of us that are pretty fucked off that we've been robbed points - imagine if AGAIN PGMOL have fucked us and made us lose the league by one point.

As you say, it's mind-boggling that some don't seem to give much of a shiny shite if that happens again.

I'm well aware of the fact that some decisions have cost us the title, I actually don't think we will win it now. I don't want to watch todays game, I ignored the football yesterday while at work, I don't watch any other games now, it's corrupt shit. I love going the game with my sons, I love them going mad when we score, but as a competition I fucking hate football.

Had a video appear on FB this week and i brought this up at the time, team gives the ball back to the oppo by kicking it back to the keeper, but player accidentally lobs the keeper and scores, so they then stand there and allow a walk in. Bielsa did the same at Leeds v Villa. All that cheating c*nt England had to do was tell Hooper, he then speaks to Jurgen and Ange, we get a walk in, game is 1-0 as it should have been

That Doku one is pure cheating, the audio is so damning that Atwell is just covering up what he saw, the AVAR even questions him and he fucks him off, he knows 100% that's a fucking pen, because he gives those challenges as free kicks when he refs. So now we're level on pts with Abu Dhabi 115 charges we're not corrupt, we don't cheat, we don't pay players off the books, we don't pay for pl refs to fly to dubai and ref games it's all legit FC
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,461
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3905 on: Today at 09:20:41 am »
Has anyone else had a goal disallowed yet for one of their own players being pushed offside?
Online Kloppage Time

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 350
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3906 on: Today at 09:30:10 am »
The only decision worthy of of the corruption debate is the Diaz disallowed goal V Spurs.
The Saudi trip by the officials prior to the game, the other dubious sending off, the whole thing wreaked of something underhand going off;
However if it was corrupt then I reckon it was a one off and broadening it out to the entire PGMOL and the Premier League et al is the wrong strategy, this one game should be worthy of it's very own inquest, we've played  into their hands by not doing so
Online Ski

  • daddle. Wouldn't recognise an idea, if it rang his doorbell and got invited in for dinner. He will survive.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,743
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3907 on: Today at 09:39:35 am »
Im with you too Timbo and have been for quite some time. We should be a few points clear with those 3 massive interventions. Everyone is crowing about the best title race ever because thats what they all want. A team being clear by a few points with so few games to go is boring and not what they want. Especially not us.

It is driving me round the bend that well likely miss out on the title again by the odd point and itll be as a result of biased officials rather than us not quite being up to it. To the point where I almost dont want to watch anymore. Whats keeping me here is that its the boss last hurrah and these players are steadfastly refusing to lie down or go away despite everything theyve had to endure from biased officials to coping with injuries the way they have. The boss, the player, club and supporters deserve Jurgens reign to not end with just 1 PL title and the f they somehow pull this off, itll be the sweetest victory ever.
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,829
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3908 on: Today at 09:42:25 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:20:41 am
Has anyone else had a goal disallowed yet for one of their own players being pushed offside?

Or an offside like the cup final one. Or the excuse given for the City pen not being given. Or the Jones red card.

Arsenal score from a corner every week and get up to all kinds of tricks with them.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,461
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3909 on: Today at 09:45:37 am »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 09:30:10 am
The only decision worthy of of the corruption debate is the Diaz disallowed goal V Spurs.
The Saudi trip by the officials prior to the game, the other dubious sending off, the whole thing wreaked of something underhand going off;
However if it was corrupt then I reckon it was a one off and broadening it out to the entire PGMOL and the Premier League et al is the wrong strategy, this one game should be worthy of it's very own inquest, we've played  into their hands by not doing so

Explain the Doku penalty then? Bear in mind that a foot that high, regardless of getting the ball, is a foul under the LOTG?
