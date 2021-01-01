I think there are a few of us that are pretty fucked off that we've been robbed points - imagine if AGAIN PGMOL have fucked us and made us lose the league by one point.
As you say, it's mind-boggling that some don't seem to give much of a shiny shite if that happens again.
I'm well aware of the fact that some decisions have cost us the title, I actually don't think we will win it now. I don't want to watch todays game, I ignored the football yesterday while at work, I don't watch any other games now, it's corrupt shit. I love going the game with my sons, I love them going mad when we score, but as a competition I fucking hate football.
Had a video appear on FB this week and i brought this up at the time, team gives the ball back to the oppo by kicking it back to the keeper, but player accidentally lobs the keeper and scores, so they then stand there and allow a walk in. Bielsa did the same at Leeds v Villa. All that cheating c*nt England had to do was tell Hooper, he then speaks to Jurgen and Ange, we get a walk in, game is 1-0 as it should have been
That Doku one is pure cheating, the audio is so damning that Atwell is just covering up what he saw, the AVAR even questions him and he fucks him off, he knows 100% that's a fucking pen, because he gives those challenges as free kicks when he refs. So now we're level on pts with Abu Dhabi 115 charges we're not corrupt, we don't cheat, we don't pay players off the books, we don't pay for pl refs to fly to dubai and ref games it's all legit FC