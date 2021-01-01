



One final question for the grown ups here who have been able to argue without simply wumming or lying about me to incite a pile on, if, as many believe here believe there is no systematic corruption, rather it is a case of subconscious bias that cannot be eliminated , what can the answer ever be? We will never remove unconscious bias in any field. Any referee presumably loved football enough when they were kids to have pretty strong opinions on Liverpool and all the other top clubs. And given our stature in the game, that will be true of them whether they grew up supporting a premier league club or a non league one. Everyone grows up aware of the premier league and will have a soft spot for certain teams and be against another one. Everyone on this little island comes from cities that have their own rivalries with other cities. Everyone has had experiences with people, whether it be massive things or simply they've been next to a gobby family of cockneys with Arsenal shirts on an all inclusive holiday and decided they hate them. There's no way you ever remove it. Some will have soft spots for us, others will have disliked us. Unless we can get robots to referee matches then human beings are never infallible and you just have to trust in their training and professionalism. How else can football ever work?







So in the three instances which have wrecked my head and could still potentially end up sabotaging our title hopes, are you now attributing the absurdity of those decisions - the Diaz goal and the Odegaard and Doku pens - as arising from a subconscious bias of the VAR officials?Because if you do then it completely flabberghasts me.If we just take the two pens. Odegaard moves his hand towards the ball and handles it. A clear foul. Doku tackles MacAllister chest high. Again a clear foul. Because they are such 100% clear cut offences the only way in which the fouls cannot be given is if the VAR simply does not want to rule the offences - which the VAR must be able to see with crystal clarity with all the replay/slow motion facility at his disposal - in Liverpool's favour. And because of that clarity of each offence it simply cannot be a subconscious bias. It has to be a conscious decision which goes against what he is actually seeing with his own eyes.As I've said so many times earlier in the thread that is either a conscious bias or something more sinister. Because of the clear cut nature of each incident an unconscious favouring of Liverpool's opponent - a mere marginal leaning towards that opponent in the manner we traditionally attribute, say, to 'homer' refs - simply cannot apply. The incidents are too cut and dried for that to be the case . The VAR simply has to want to rule against Liverpool and in favour of our opponent - which in each instance just happens to be our closest rival for the title. Whatever compels the officials concerned to act in the way they did in each of the cases none of us know. All's we do know is that it icannot be incompetetence or error and thus it fuckingwell stinks to high heaven - conscious bias or whatever.As for the Diaz disallowed goal. The interpretation of Darren England's procrastination is viewed by all non-Liverpool fans and seemingly an awful lot of Liverpool fans as mere incompetence, whilst many other Liverpool fans such as myself regard that procrastinating as deliberate so as to justify his final decision not to interfere because the game had re-started. I presume, short of an admission, we shall never know the truth, so there's no point in labouring my own take on it. However, suffice to say I see it once again as his not wanting to precipitate a quick communication to the referee to rectify a clear on-field offside ruling and award the goal in Liverpool's favour ie conscious bias or whatever the fuck else it was.