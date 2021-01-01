The reasoning behind said change is due to fan safety. Merseyside Police called for the earlier kick-off following issues in previous meetings between two increasingly bitter rivals. City's team-bus was damaged by fans on its way out of Anfield in October 2022, while Liverpool supporters were subject to chants relating to Heysel and Hillsbrough tragedies from the City section. The earlier kick-off has been granted as part of the police's attempts to lower the risk of fan altercation before the match



Yep looks like you're rightLiverpool will once again face the early kick-off slot after an international break when it plays Man City, although this time a police intervention is behind it.Liverpool's highly anticipated Premier League clash against current champion Manchester City has undergone a change in kick-off time. Originally scheduled for a 5.30pm UK kick-off on November 25, the game at Etihad Stadium will now commence at 12.30pm GMT.The alteration comes after the local safety advisory group rejected the initial kick-off time due to concerns raised by Greater Manchester Police. That's per the Daily Mail.The decision to reschedule the match stems from a series of incidents between the two sets of fans in previous encounters. In last year's League Cup clash, a young Manchester City fan was injured by a pot weighted with coins, and several projectiles were seemingly thrown from the away end. Additionally, Man City fans were accused of vandalizing the toilet doors of the away end with obscene graffiti related to the Hillsborough disaster.Tensions between the two fan bases further escalated after Liverpool's league game at Anfield in October, where it was alleged that Manchester City's bus was vandalized as they left Merseyside. These incidents prompted the local authorities to prioritize safety and make necessary adjustments to the kick-off time.The rescheduling of the Man City vs Liverpool match has also had a knock-on effect on another fixture. Arsenal's trip to Brentford, originally set for a 12.30pm kick-off on the same day, has been shifted to early evening following an agreement with broadcasters TNT Sports. Brentford confirmed the new time for the London derby as 5.30pm.Liverpool supporters eagerly await their allocation of tickets for the rescheduled fixture. In light of the troubled experienced in December, when Liverpool fans were allocated fewer seats than usual and reported their vehicle being attacked during their Premier League visit to Manchester, safety measures are being taken into consideration.In addition to the Man City vs Liverpool match, three other fixtures have been selected for live television coverage in the final round of November games. On Sunday, November 26, Tottenham Hotspur will host Aston Villa at 2pm, and Everton will face Manchester United at 4.30pm, with both matches broadcast live on Sky Sports. Furthermore, Sky Sports will also cover the Fulham vs Wolves game on their weekly Monday Night Football show.As of now, no Premier League games in December have been assigned live TV slots. The scheduling changes aim to prioritize safety and ensure a secure environment for players, staff, and fans attending these high-profile matches.