The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!

Kloppage Time

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #3840 on: Today at 11:32:26 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:19:38 am
So you are 100% 'corrupt' or you are 100% 'pure and saintly and glow faintly in the dark with your sainted goodness'

I think you'll find every aspect of life is full of shades of grey in every situation.

Those who are corrupt won't pass up a golden opportunity to do so, sending VVD off would have been easy and defendable ...why pass it up?
If the league is corrupt and the powers don't want Liverpool to win the league then this opportunity would not be missed (we are too close) they could let it pass if we were struggling in 5th place but not now.
there is no corruption,
poor referees? yes,
bad use of VAR tech? yes,
Sub conscious bias? probably ,
corruption ? unlikley
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

CHOPPER

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #3841 on: Today at 11:32:43 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 11:31:17 am
The reasoning behind said change is due to fan safety. Merseyside Police called for the earlier kick-off following issues in previous meetings between two increasingly bitter rivals. City's team-bus was damaged by fans on its way out of Anfield in October 2022, while Liverpool supporters were subject to chants relating to Heysel and Hillsbrough tragedies from the City section. The earlier kick-off has been granted as part of the police's attempts to lower the risk of fan altercation before the match
Im on abar the away.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #3842 on: Today at 11:34:01 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 11:31:17 am
The reasoning behind said change is due to fan safety. Merseyside Police called for the earlier kick-off following issues in previous meetings between two increasingly bitter rivals. City's team-bus was damaged by fans on its way out of Anfield in October 2022, while Liverpool supporters were subject to chants relating to Heysel and Hillsbrough tragedies from the City section. The earlier kick-off has been granted as part of the police's attempts to lower the risk of fan altercation before the match

Yep looks like you're right

https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/features/why-liverpool-man-city-moved-27907380

Why Liverpool vs Man City has been moved as police intervention prompts fixture swap

Liverpool will once again face the early kick-off slot after an international break when it plays Man City, although this time a police intervention is behind it.

Liverpool's highly anticipated Premier League clash against current champion Manchester City has undergone a change in kick-off time. Originally scheduled for a 5.30pm UK kick-off on November 25, the game at Etihad Stadium will now commence at 12.30pm GMT.

The alteration comes after the local safety advisory group rejected the initial kick-off time due to concerns raised by Greater Manchester Police. That's per the Daily Mail.

The decision to reschedule the match stems from a series of incidents between the two sets of fans in previous encounters. In last year's League Cup clash, a young Manchester City fan was injured by a pot weighted with coins, and several projectiles were seemingly thrown from the away end. Additionally, Man City fans were accused of vandalizing the toilet doors of the away end with obscene graffiti related to the Hillsborough disaster.

Tensions between the two fan bases further escalated after Liverpool's league game at Anfield in October, where it was alleged that Manchester City's bus was vandalized as they left Merseyside. These incidents prompted the local authorities to prioritize safety and make necessary adjustments to the kick-off time.

The rescheduling of the Man City vs Liverpool match has also had a knock-on effect on another fixture. Arsenal's trip to Brentford, originally set for a 12.30pm kick-off on the same day, has been shifted to early evening following an agreement with broadcasters TNT Sports. Brentford confirmed the new time for the London derby as 5.30pm.

Liverpool supporters eagerly await their allocation of tickets for the rescheduled fixture. In light of the troubled experienced in December, when Liverpool fans were allocated fewer seats than usual and reported their vehicle being attacked during their Premier League visit to Manchester, safety measures are being taken into consideration.

In addition to the Man City vs Liverpool match, three other fixtures have been selected for live television coverage in the final round of November games. On Sunday, November 26, Tottenham Hotspur will host Aston Villa at 2pm, and Everton will face Manchester United at 4.30pm, with both matches broadcast live on Sky Sports. Furthermore, Sky Sports will also cover the Fulham vs Wolves game on their weekly Monday Night Football show.

As of now, no Premier League games in December have been assigned live TV slots. The scheduling changes aim to prioritize safety and ensure a secure environment for players, staff, and fans attending these high-profile matches.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #3843 on: Today at 11:34:52 am
Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #3844 on: Today at 11:34:53 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 11:28:37 am
No they werent, the city game was moved by request of city.





It wasn't the game shouldn't have been played at 5-30pm on the Saturday it was the local safety advisory group who moved it. That is basically the Police and Council.

https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-liverpool-premier-league-31184051
DangerScouse

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #3845 on: Today at 11:36:11 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 11:32:43 am
Im on abar the away.

Apologies. ;)
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #3846 on: Today at 11:40:01 am
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 11:32:26 am
Those who are corrupt won't pass up a golden opportunity to do so, sending VVD off would have been easy and defendable ...why pass it up?
If the league is corrupt and the powers don't want Liverpool to win the league then this opportunity would not be missed (we are too close) they could let it pass if we were struggling in 5th place but not now.
there is no corruption,
poor referees? yes,
bad use of VAR tech? yes,
Sub conscious bias? probably ,
corruption ? unlikley

Depends what you mean by 'corruption' doesn't it

For me 'corrupt' means someone that doesn't give consistent decisions or gives decisions for or against certain teams/managers/players which cause statistical anomolies.

The referee on Thursday wasn't as shite or biased as some performances I've seen this season, but still managed to miss the one (possibly two) clear red cards for Sheffield United.

At the ground the only reaction to the Van Dijk thing was people laughing that he'd put the Sheffield United defender on his arse after he'd been clearly fouliing Virgil under the refs nose all game (The ref, you'll be surprised to know let him get away with fouling him all game - he had zero intention of playing football or even defending - he was just wrestling Virgil with no care about what was going on - where the ball was or even playing football)
CHOPPER

Re: The corruption fallacy - they're all out to get us!
Reply #3847 on: Today at 11:40:15 am
Must be true, the press have said it.

Thou ask any red who had to queue outside challenged the bizzies for the fiasco and told by not one but 4
Bizzies all the same thing and all saying the kick off time and the gate fiasco, is all down to Man City.

But, if the press are saying it, it must be true.

CHOPPER

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #3848 on: Today at 11:42:10 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 11:36:11 am
Apologies. ;)

No worries.

Not even sure why weve now transcended into kick off times, the corruption runs deep ;D
Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #3849 on: Today at 11:44:54 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 11:42:10 am
No worries.

Not even sure why weve now transcended into kick off times, the corruption runs deep ;D

It must do if City get to decide what time they kick off. ;)
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #3850 on: Today at 11:47:34 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:44:54 am
It must do if City get to decide what time they kick off. ;)

Suppose they have to try everything to get any fuckers to go to their games.
DangerScouse

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #3851 on: Today at 11:48:21 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 11:42:10 am
No worries.

Not even sure why weve now transcended into kick off times, the corruption runs deep ;D
:lmao
Yorkykopite

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #3852 on: Today at 12:19:58 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:07:50 am
Are you a Scouser and have you worked in Manchester?

I'm not originally from Liverpool, but have worked in and around Manchester/Greater Manchester for around 30 years on and off. There is a huge bias against Liverpudlians, The City and the Club. There are, of course, also plenty of nice people in and around Manchester and there are some absolute weapons (The same in Liverpool and any other City or even town or place, obviously)

I've also seen anti-Scouse shite (Some directed at me) in the five or so years I've worked down South - again - the majority of people are nice, but some absolute weapons.

The stereotype of Scousers being lazy, thieving, cowardly shithouses is very evident. If you have a Scouse accent or people see you as Scouse then you'll see it. I've had some physical issues around some of these events, but luckily managed to deal with them in an appropriate way. The thing I like is that for every knuckle-dragging inbred Yorkshire or Southern or Manc shithouse, most of their mates are fine. Usually just one gobby fucker kicking it off.


You see an escalation of most things - an amplification - when you are in a crowd situation - as you know if you've been to the match - that's why we have a problem with the shithouse poverty and tragedy chanting that is very evident when we play certain clubs.

If you haven't seen it or you aren't a Scouser or you don't Live in Liverpool then it's probably not something you can comment on one way or the other I'd say. It does seem odd to me that you don't seem to believe it's even a thing? Do you not have any Scouse mates?

There's a constant undertow to your posts that I can't really be a proper Liverpool supporter or that I sort of share anti-scouse prejudice myself. Just because I disagree with you. It's very unpleasant.

Yorkykopite

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #3853 on: Today at 12:23:01 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:57:23 am
Yeah anyone calling that Van Dijk situation a red card and saying he strangled the opponent is an absolute wet wipe.

I don't think a single person has done. But a bent ref could easily have sent Van Dijk off for that. That's the argument. But the ref didn't.
