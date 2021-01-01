« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 126881 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,481
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3800 on: Yesterday at 11:51:13 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 05:28:06 pm
And just like that, troll number 2 shows up. A village somewhere is missing its idiot.

And you say, (Checks notes) that you aren't a dickhead.

Fair enough mate. Fair enough.

I honestly think that you and everyone else on this thread are good reds.

Is there any need for that shite mate? Really?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:53:01 pm by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3801 on: Yesterday at 11:53:42 pm »


I will change my mind about the PGMOL being corrupt if someone can show me the same situations like the beach ball or Diaz goal not given because the VAR official and his assistant thought it was given happening to any other team other than Liverpool.

Surely not that difficult with more than 300 game played every season all these years.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3802 on: Today at 01:25:53 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 05:53:58 pm
I've replied to Redley a couple of times directly, and to you as well, but neither of you are interested in a debate. Both of you just go with the whole shtick of talking about me but not to me which is what I find very high school.

Think at one point or another everyone has said they're done with this thread only to end up returning, to be fair. But yeah, probably has run its course. I'll bow out of the thread properly now, I'm sure you'll be back to trolling me elsewhere. Bonjour del ya big weirdo.

Good for you. I encourage you to learn more about football during this time so you can understand what fouls are a red and what are not.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3803 on: Today at 09:20:03 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:55:44 pm
Agree with that.

It isn't about being more or less of a Liverpool supporter. It is about whether non-scouse supporters understand how much hatred and prejudice exists against people from Liverpool. That is magnified in Manchester and is why for me Mancunian referees should not be taking charge of Liverpool games, especially games involving Manchester and Liverpool based teams.
This is a key, and often overlooked point which equally applies to the tragedy chanting thread.
There is huge anti scouse bias in and around Manchester. Anyone from here, who has worked or lived there will have experienced it for themselves. Personally I believe it is impossible for some of this not to seep through to even the most professional of refs.

But what do I know.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,460
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3804 on: Today at 09:31:52 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:20:03 am
This is a key, and often overlooked point which equally applies to the tragedy chanting thread.
There is huge anti scouse bias in and around Manchester. Anyone from here, who has worked or lived there will have experienced it for themselves. Personally I believe it is impossible for some of this not to seep through to even the most professional of refs.

But what do I know.

There is huge anti-scouse bias all over the country. Maybe not in day to day life, but once the football starts everybody can hate on Liverpool guilt free, because it's a socially acceptable prejudice. And the minute we complain about it, it's all "where's the famous scouse sense of humour?"

It's one of the things I've been saying from the off. It is really just like the tragedy chanting, and it's from the same shitty source. People want someone else to look down on, so they can feel better about themselves. So they chant bs about the city that hasn't been true since the fucking 80s. (Crap about poverty and unemployment, when it's likely Liverpool is in marginally better shape than the places lobbing the insults.)

It's not banter. It's not "just football". And if people can't see how that attitude can bleed into the officiating - especially from the manc refs, then just close the thread. There's nothing left to discuss.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,345
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3805 on: Today at 09:47:49 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:20:03 am
This is a key, and often overlooked point which equally applies to the tragedy chanting thread.
There is huge anti scouse bias in and around Manchester. Anyone from here, who has worked or lived there will have experienced it for themselves. Personally I believe it is impossible for some of this not to seep through to even the most professional of refs.

But what do I know.

They'd never vote for a scouser in Manchester. They certainly wouldn't make him Mayor of the city.  :D
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,576
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3806 on: Today at 10:01:18 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:47:49 am
They'd never vote for a scouser in Manchester. They certainly wouldn't make him Mayor of the city.  :D

They'd vote for a potato with a Red rosette in Manchester.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,481
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3807 on: Today at 10:07:50 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:47:49 am
They'd never vote for a scouser in Manchester. They certainly wouldn't make him Mayor of the city.  :D

Are you a Scouser and have you worked in Manchester?

I'm not originally from Liverpool, but have worked in and around Manchester/Greater Manchester for around 30 years on and off. There is a huge bias against Liverpudlians, The City and the Club. There are, of course, also plenty of nice people in and around Manchester and there are some absolute weapons (The same in Liverpool and any other City or even town or place, obviously)

I've also seen anti-Scouse shite (Some directed at me) in the five or so years I've worked down South - again - the majority of people are nice, but some absolute weapons.

The stereotype of Scousers being lazy, thieving, cowardly shithouses is very evident. If you have a Scouse accent or people see you as Scouse then you'll see it. I've had some physical issues around some of these events, but luckily managed to deal with them in an appropriate way. The thing I like is that for every knuckle-dragging inbred Yorkshire or Southern or Manc shithouse, most of their mates are fine. Usually just one gobby fucker kicking it off.


You see an escalation of most things - an amplification - when you are in a crowd situation - as you know if you've been to the match - that's why we have a problem with the shithouse poverty and tragedy chanting that is very evident when we play certain clubs.

If you haven't seen it or you aren't a Scouser or you don't Live in Liverpool then it's probably not something you can comment on one way or the other I'd say. It does seem odd to me that you don't seem to believe it's even a thing? Do you not have any Scouse mates?
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,481
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3808 on: Today at 10:08:55 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:01:18 am
They'd vote for a potato with a Red rosette in Manchester.

Potatoes are too clever for them.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,388
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3809 on: Today at 10:21:36 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:47:49 am
They'd never vote for a scouser in Manchester. They certainly wouldn't make him Mayor of the city.  :D

United also had a Scouser as there top forward for the best part of a decade, so with that childs logic I guess you are saying all those anti-scouse and abhorrent Hillsborough chants are just playful banter.
Logged

Online Kloppage Time

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 339
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3810 on: Today at 10:28:37 am »
VVD cudda shudda been sent off V Sheffield, he wasn't, bullshit to say it was the exception that proves the rule (the normal out when things go in our favour) Sending VVD off and forcing him to miss Utd, Palace and Fulham (violent conduct ... strangling an opponent) would have severely lessened our chances in those games and wouldn't have been passed up by the overlords.
Logged
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3811 on: Today at 10:35:28 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:07:50 am
Are you a Scouser and have you worked in Manchester?

I'm not originally from Liverpool, but have worked in and around Manchester/Greater Manchester for around 30 years on and off. There is a huge bias against Liverpudlians, The City and the Club. There are, of course, also plenty of nice people in and around Manchester and there are some absolute weapons (The same in Liverpool and any other City or even town or place, obviously)

I've also seen anti-Scouse shite (Some directed at me) in the five or so years I've worked down South - again - the majority of people are nice, but some absolute weapons.

The stereotype of Scousers being lazy, thieving, cowardly shithouses is very evident. If you have a Scouse accent or people see you as Scouse then you'll see it. I've had some physical issues around some of these events, but luckily managed to deal with them in an appropriate way. The thing I like is that for every knuckle-dragging inbred Yorkshire or Southern or Manc shithouse, most of their mates are fine. Usually just one gobby fucker kicking it off.


You see an escalation of most things - an amplification - when you are in a crowd situation - as you know if you've been to the match - that's why we have a problem with the shithouse poverty and tragedy chanting that is very evident when we play certain clubs.

If you haven't seen it or you aren't a Scouser or you don't Live in Liverpool then it's probably not something you can comment on one way or the other I'd say. It does seem odd to me that you don't seem to believe it's even a thing? Do you not have any Scouse mates?

As much as I disagree with a lot of what you say in this topic, I'm not really sure how anyone can make an argument against any of this.

Having dealt with Mancs ad infinitum myself its as clear as day, absolutely baffling to say anything else and its one of the reasons that Manchester based referees should be no where near our matches, from an optics perspective as much as anything else.

Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,325
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3812 on: Today at 10:43:02 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:07:50 am
Are you a Scouser and have you worked in Manchester?

I'm not originally from Liverpool, but have worked in and around Manchester/Greater Manchester for around 30 years on and off. There is a huge bias against Liverpudlians, The City and the Club. There are, of course, also plenty of nice people in and around Manchester and there are some absolute weapons (The same in Liverpool and any other City or even town or place, obviously)

I've also seen anti-Scouse shite (Some directed at me) in the five or so years I've worked down South - again - the majority of people are nice, but some absolute weapons.

The stereotype of Scousers being lazy, thieving, cowardly shithouses is very evident. If you have a Scouse accent or people see you as Scouse then you'll see it. I've had some physical issues around some of these events, but luckily managed to deal with them in an appropriate way. The thing I like is that for every knuckle-dragging inbred Yorkshire or Southern or Manc shithouse, most of their mates are fine. Usually just one gobby fucker kicking it off.


You see an escalation of most things - an amplification - when you are in a crowd situation - as you know if you've been to the match - that's why we have a problem with the shithouse poverty and tragedy chanting that is very evident when we play certain clubs.

If you haven't seen it or you aren't a Scouser or you don't Live in Liverpool then it's probably not something you can comment on one way or the other I'd say. It does seem odd to me that you don't seem to believe it's even a thing? Do you not have any Scouse mates?

Im from Manchester and live here Andy, I guess you never see the utter hypocrisy of you calling us all manc c*nts every day eh.. :) hatred is such a strong word and its wrong as a general sentiment.

It isn't about being more or less of a Liverpool supporter. It is about whether non-scouse supporters understand how much hatred and prejudice exists against people from Liverpool. That is magnified in Manchester and is why for me Mancunian referees should not be taking charge of Liverpool games, especially games involving Manchester and Liverpool based teams.

This especially is utter rubbish, I appreciate you didnt post this.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:49:20 am by Draex »
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,778
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3813 on: Today at 10:49:21 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 12:16:22 pm
I'd love countries to do a ref swap because, I agree, the optics can be problematic regardless of whether or not there is actual bias. I don't think anyone is arguing that there aren't better ways of doing things, or that PGMOL is a functioning organisation - it's a shambles and needs fixing. Neutral referees are hard to prove, but perhaps easier to believe if they aren't English... or Australian  ;D
Who is going to want ours?
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,325
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3814 on: Today at 10:50:56 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:49:21 am
Who is going to want ours?

Dubai?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,481
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3815 on: Today at 10:52:07 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:43:02 am
Im from Manchester and live here Andy, I guess you never see the utter hypocrisy of you calling us all manc c*nts every day eh.. :) hatred is such a strong word and its wrong as a general sentiment.

It isn't about being more or less of a Liverpool supporter. It is about whether non-scouse supporters understand how much hatred and prejudice exists against people from Liverpool. That is magnified in Manchester and is why for me Mancunian referees should not be taking charge of Liverpool games, especially games involving Manchester and Liverpool based teams.

This especially is utter rubbish, I appreciate you didnt post this.



"The City and the Club. There are, of course, also plenty of nice people in and around Manchester"


I take people as they come in 'real life' - on a message board I sometimes talk some shite - especially after having a few pints.

For instance, although I don't have any Manc mates (I have several friends who Live in Manchester who are great - but none of them are from Manchester) - when I go on holiday, I've ended up sitting with and enjoying the company of Mancs and even (gasp!) Manchester United fans.  If people are decent then they are decent, doesn't matter where they come from.

But what I'm saying (if you bother to read my post above) - is that even though I'm not a Scouser, I've seen plenty of absolute shithouse stuff when I've worked in and around Manchester about Scousers.

I've worked in Liverpool as well and I haven't seen that the other way there isn't a 'thing' about Mancs in the workplace in Liverpool like there is about Scousers in Manchester.

I'd be interested to see why that is.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,770
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3816 on: Today at 10:54:50 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:55:44 pm


It isn't about being more or less of a Liverpool supporter. It is about whether non-scouse supporters understand how much hatred and prejudice exists against people from Liverpool. That is magnified in Manchester and is why for me Mancunian referees should not be taking charge of Liverpool games, especially games involving Manchester and Liverpool based teams. 

Spot on.
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,826
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3817 on: Today at 10:54:53 am »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 10:28:37 am
VVD cudda shudda been sent off V Sheffield, he wasn't, bullshit to say it was the exception that proves the rule (the normal out when things go in our favour) Sending VVD off and forcing him to miss Utd, Palace and Fulham (violent conduct ... strangling an opponent) would have severely lessened our chances in those games and wouldn't have been passed up by the overlords.

Can you please show us all the red cards for grappling prior to a set piece. Should Wissa have been sent off against Brighton mid week when he grappled Dunk to the floor. You know the one where Andy Madley decided it wasn't even a foul because Dunk initiated contact.

At every set piece the Sheffield United defender completely ignored the ball and grappled With van Dijk to stop him challenging for the ball. If you go down that route we should have had multiple penalties.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Up
« previous next »
 